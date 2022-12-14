Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevityCJ CoombsCole Camp, MO
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Missouri LakeTravel MavenLinn Creek, MO
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years oldCJ CoombsSedalia, MO
Related
kjluradio.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for his part in 5-year-old Jefferson City murder case
The last of three men accused of murdering a Jefferson City man five years ago pleads guilty. Devon Skinne, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, had been charged with accessory to second-degree murder, accessory to first and second-degree assault, and accessory to armed criminal action. But on Friday, during his pre-trial hearing, Skinner pleaded down to accessory to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 300 days in the county jail. Skinner was also given credit for time served.
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
kjluradio.com
Trial begins Monday for JC man accused of murdering Lincoln University student four years ago
A Jefferson City murder trial involving a Lincoln University student begins on Monday. Alfred Chism, Jr., of Jefferson City, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2018 death of Charon Session, 23. Session was a junior at LU when he was shot to death on Tanya Lynn Drive. After Chism was arrested, he told police Session had been harassing him for several days. He said when Session came to his house, he shot him.
1984 Columbia rape suspect is in Boone County Jail
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man accused of raping and assaulting a woman in Columbia in 1984 was brought back to Missouri on Friday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office online records. The Iredell County Detention Center said early Friday that James F. Wilson was picked up by Missouri officials Friday morning. Wilson The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect is in Boone County Jail appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Columbia men indicted by grand jury in five separate felony cases
COLUMBIA - Five Columbia men were indicted by a Boone County grand jury Friday for their alleged involvement in five separate felony cases. Cadilac Derrick, 35, now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to a Nov. 5 shooting that left two women dead. He had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with the armed criminal action charges.
Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indicted a Columbia man Friday who is accused of murdering two people in northeast Columbia. Cadilac Derrick, 35, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree domestic assault and endangering the welfare of a child. An arraignment hearing is set for 1:30 The post Boone County grand jury indicts Columbia murder suspect and four in other cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Callaway County deputies recover meth during multi-agency drug raid in Fulton
Two people are arrested following a multi-agency felony drug enforcement operation in Fulton. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Homer Allen, 35, and Anna Johnson, 50, both of Fulton, late Friday morning. During a search, law enforcement found almost six grams of methamphetamine, along with other controlled substances.
Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of teenagers were charged with several felonies after authorities say they pointed handguns at several other teens in September at Auxvasse City Park, according to a probable cause statement. Ryan English, 16, of Auxvasse, was charged with first-degree robbery, five counts of endangering the welfare of a child, five counts The post Two Callaway County teens charged with armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Crocker man arrested for threatening woman's life during assault
A Pulaski County man is arrested for assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports Cody Dooley of Crocker was taken into custody Saturday. He’s been charged with second-degree domestic assault and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Deputies were called...
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three teenagers suffered injuries Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County at Boeckman Bridge Road north of Sage Brush Lane. The teenagers are males ages 15, 16 and 17. The 15-year-old, of Lebanon, sustained serious injuries, the 16-year-old, of Dixon, suffered moderate injures and the 17-year-old driver, of Lebanon, The post Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia
Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
KRMS Radio
New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge
Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries. Pronounced dead at the scene...
Sedalia Police Reports For December 16, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 East 14th Street, for a subject check. When Officers arrived, they located a subject and checked his information with Dispatch. It was confirmed the subject had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County. Denali James Neidig, 23, of Sedalia, was arrested for his FTA warrant on original charges of Speeding (26 MPH or more). Neidig was transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a cash or surety bond of $1500.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Missing Boone County teen found safe after nearly two weeks
UPDATE: Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards says Dubes showed up at her parents' home around 1:00 this morning and appeared healthy and unharmed. She said she had not been abducted or injured. Edwards praised the work of his officers, saying they've focused almost exclusively on this case since Dubes went...
Two men injured in Callaway County crash
KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt in a crash Thursday at the intersection U.S. 54 and Old U.S. 40 near Kingdom City. The crash occurred as Ace Harbour, 62, of Fulton, was having a medical emergency and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, according to a Missouri State Highway The post Two men injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Parents of Versailles man killed by suspected DWI driver awarded settlement
UPDATE: Court documents clarify Steven Stafford's parents were awarded $25,000 to be paid by Progressive Direct Insurance Company. The judge also ordered Luttrell to pay Stafford's parent's attorney fees, totaling $8,333.33. The parents of a Morgan County man who died in a suspected drunk-driving traffic crash win their wrongful death...
myozarksonline.com
Two arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Court
33-year-old Courtney Lee Gray of the Richland area has been arraigned in Pulaski County Associate Circuit Court in Waynesville on a forgery charge. Court documents alleged that on May 31st of this year, Gray, with the purpose to defraud, wrote a check purporting to be issued by the Greater Illinois Title Company, so that it purported to have been made by another. Gray entered a not-guilty plea. Judge Colin Long scheduled a counsel status hearing for January 10th and a preliminary hearing for January 23rd.
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
Comments / 15