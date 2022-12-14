This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 East 14th Street, for a subject check. When Officers arrived, they located a subject and checked his information with Dispatch. It was confirmed the subject had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County. Denali James Neidig, 23, of Sedalia, was arrested for his FTA warrant on original charges of Speeding (26 MPH or more). Neidig was transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a cash or surety bond of $1500.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO