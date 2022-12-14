ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

DeSantis holds double-digit lead over Trump among Tennessee Republicans: poll

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZKrP_0jief8UW00

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Trump by 13 points among Tennessee Republicans in a hypothetical GOP presidential primary, according to a new poll.

The Vanderbilt University poll, released Wednesday, foun d that 54 percent of registered Republicans would support DeSantis and 41 percent would support Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head 2024 primary matchup.

The poll revealed a significant division in Republicans’ support based on whether they expressed more loyalty toward the “Make America Great Again movement” or toward the GOP. Six in 10 Republicans who indicated their allegiance is more to the movement said they would support Trump, while 66 percent of those who said the opposite prefer DeSantis.

The poll is in line with recent national polls that have shown DeSantis with wide leads in hypothetical matchups with Trump. The Florida governor led Trump by 23 points in a USA Today-Suffolk University poll and by 14 points in a Wall Street Journal poll , both released this week.

Trump previously had comfortable leads over DeSantis in hypothetical primary polls in recent months, but the former president has received blame from many in his party over the GOP’s disappointing performance in the midterm elections last month.

The party hoped to make sweeping gains in both houses of Congress, but failed to win control of the Senate and only won a narrow majority in the House. Many of the candidates that Trump backed in primaries earlier this year lost in key races.

“Our results show that the Republican Party is clearly divided, and Republicans are trying to figure out who they are and which issues they want to prioritize,” Josh Clinton, a political science professor and co-director of the poll, said in a r elease .

Pollsters found respondents overwhelmingly do not want a rematch of the 2020 presidential election, with 36 percent of those surveyed wanting Trump to run again and 22 percent wanting President Biden to run again.

The poll was conducted from Nov. 8-28 among 1,180 registered Tennessee voters. The margin of error was 3.4 points.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 5

Related
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Daily Beast

This School Board Member Can’t Stomach Ron DeSantis’ ‘Insanity’

Ron DeSantis’ war on public education is going national. At least that’s the fear of Jennifer Jenkins, a member of the Brevard County School Board, one of several Florida school boards that have undergone a rightward shift. The county’s highly accomplished superintendent, Mark Mullins, was essentially pushed out this month after candidates backed by the conservative group Moms for Liberty won election.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

Attorney General Garland speaks out on the Justice Department’s biggest victory in a January 6th case -- Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy. Garland vowing criminals attacking democracy will be "held accountable." It comes as the Special Counsel criminal probe intensifies, with MAGA loyalist Stephen Miller reportedly going under oath to a federal grand jury. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ action and analyzes where the wider case might go. Former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal saying the Oath Keepers convictions "really do warrant a celebration for the Justice Department and for the rule of law." Dec. 1, 2022.
The Hill

House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment

A group of 40 House Democrats, led by Rep. David Cicilline (R.I.), introduced legislation on Thursday to bar former President Trump from holding future federal office under the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment states that no one who previously took an oath to support the Constitution and engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” shall…
The Hill

Senate Republican says Trump’s 2024 campaign has had ‘terrible rollout’

Retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) on Sunday said former President Trump’s 2024 campaign is having an “unbelievably terrible rollout” while assessing Trump’s influence on the GOP as “absolutely” waning in part due to the outcome of the midterm elections. When asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if he thought Trump’s hold on the party was “finally slipping,” Toomey…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll

More than half of Americans in a new poll think former President Trump’s call for the Constitution’s election rules to be terminated should disqualify him from running for the White House in 2024.  A Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday found that 51 percent of registered voters think the former president’s recent comments should keep him…
The Hill

Jordan spars with former Trump vaccine official over ‘gag order’ during pandemic

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sparred Wednesday with a former senior Trump administration health official over whether the administration issued a “gag order” amid its chaotic response in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Rick Bright, the former head of a vaccines development agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, appeared at a…
The Hill

The Hill

816K+
Followers
91K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy