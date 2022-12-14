ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump favorability sinks to lowest level since 2015: survey

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
 3 days ago

Former President Trump’s favorability rating has sunk to its lowest level since 2015, as he mounts his run to reclaim the White House, according to a new Quinnipiac University Poll.

The poll , released Wednesday , found that less than a third of registered voters, or just 31 percent, have a favorable view of the former president, while 59 percent view him unfavorably.

The rating is Trump’s lowest recorded by Quinnipiac since July 2015, just after he’d announced his first run for the presidency.

The former president has a 70 percent favorable rating within his own party — but that figure is also the lowest recorded among Republicans since 2016, according to the pollster.

Trump announced his 2024 bid just a week after the November midterm elections, which ended with disappointing results for Republicans and losses in key races by many of Trum p’s own endorsees.

Seventy percent of all voters in the Quinnipiac poll — including 38 percent of Republicans — said they don’t want to see Trump as the GOP’s 2024 nominee.

Other recent polls have shown Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) surpassing Trump nationally among Republican voters looking ahead to 2024.

More than half of respondents (51 percent) in the Quinnipiac poll said Trump should be disqualified from the race due to his recent calls to ter minate the Constitution .

Trump recently argued on Truth Social that Twitter’s handling of the controversial New York Post article on President Biden’s son back in 2020 meant the Constitution’s election rules should be “terminated” to allow Trump to return to the White House.

Conducted Dec. 8-12, the poll surveyed 1,456 registered U.S. voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percentage points.

James Sumner
3d ago

TRUMP IS NOW DESPERATE... GOING TO OVER THROW "PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN"??? HE IS IN HIS 3rd YEAR OF HIS FIRST TERM. MEANWHILE, YOU WERE IMPEACHEDACHED TWICE... UNDER NUMEROUS FRUAD/CIVIL INDICTMENTS. RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT WILL NOT SAVE YOU!!!! YOUR TIME TO PAY BACK THE UNTIED STATES OF AMERICA STARTS NOW... ANSWER TO EVERYTHING YOU ONCE LIED TO.JUSTICE BEGINS NOW!!!!

TRUMP LOST BY 8 MI
3d ago

Notice folks the difference between Trump and Biden to date Biden is being blamed for everything and not once and I repeat has Biden taken to Twitter to argue with anyone who disagrees with him not once he's moving his agenda along that's what a leader does truth be told that is what Trump supporters miss the most Trumps kid like comments all hours of the night on Twitter arguing with people firing people on Twitter it was a circus 🎪

Keith Mims
3d ago

Please don't tell the cult their GOP Messiah favorable rating is low. They will swear its fake news coming from the far left. You can only lie to and con people for only so long. It took a while,but it seems most people except the diehard cult are finally seeing 45 for who he really is!🤔

The Hill

