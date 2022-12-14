ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Bleacher Report

Bears' Teven Jenkins Stretchered Off vs. Eagles with Neck Injury

The Chicago Bears have ruled out offensive lineman Teven Jenkins for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck injury. Jenkins suffered the injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field:. Michael Schofield replaced Jenkins at right guard. The 24-year-old Jenkins is in...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Frank Gore Jr. Told Dad 'I'm the Best in the Family' After Breaking NCAA Bowl Record

Frank Gore ranks third in NFL history in rushing yards, but his son Frank Gore Jr. might now be the superstar in the family. The younger Gore set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. After the game, he let his father hear it with some trash talk.
Bleacher Report

ESPN: NFL Informs Owners That Teams Spent $800M on Fired Coaches, Execs Over 5 Years

NFL teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years alone, the league said in a message to owners last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. League officials distributed spreadsheets at the owners' meetings in Dallas noting how much each team was spending on...
Bleacher Report

Bills Share Photos of Highmark Stadium Covered in Snow Ahead of Dolphins Game

Ahead of Saturday night's game against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills tweeted photos of their snow-covered stadium. After heavy snowfall overnight and throughout the day Saturday, Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, resembled a winter wonderland. Southern Erie County, which is the location of Orchard...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Fantasy football matchups are often decided at the flex positions: running back, wide receiver and tight end. Quarterbacks have a tendency to cancel each other out, since most rosters have a good one. Kickers and defenses, meanwhile, rarely put up enough points to really sway the outcome of a game.
Bleacher Report

Colts' Jonathan Taylor Ruled Out vs. Vikings After Suffering Ankle Injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday after he suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of the game. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor was initially listed as questionable to return before going back to the locker room for further evaluation. He was officially ruled out in the second quarter.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky to Start vs. Panthers; Kenny Pickett Out with Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Steelers rookie starting quarterback Kenny Pickett was still in concussion protocol and doubtful for Sunday's game, necessitating the move to Trubisky. ESPN's Brooke Pryor later followed up with news that the Steelers had officially ruled Pickett out for the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Not Once Did I Ever Disrespect' Jalen Hurts With MVP Remarks

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn't believe he disrespected Jalen Hurts with his recent MVP remarks about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. "I was just having a good conversation with Von [Miller], a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it's a...storm. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts," Parsons told reporters Thursday. "I mean, you guys [media] get to talk—all day. Why can't we talk a little chatter?"
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones Personally Called Odell Beckham Jr. After Hilton Deal

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues his push to sign Odell Beckham Jr., even calling the receiver personally after the team signed T.Y. Hilton, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The signing of Hilton seemingly indicated the Cowboys were out on Beckham, who reportedly hasn't progressed well enough from his...
Bleacher Report

PNC Championship 2022: Justin Thomas' Group Leads Tiger, Charlie Woods After Round 1

The team of Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, finished Saturday's opening round play at the PNC Championship atop the scoreboard after shooting a 15-under 57. That gave them a two-stroke lead over Team Singh and Team Woods. The PNC Championship features PGA Tour stars paired with one of their...

