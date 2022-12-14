Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Mike McDaniel Ripped by Fans After Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins Lose to Josh Allen, Bills
The bloom is coming off the rose for Mike McDaniel in the wake of the Miami Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. Tyler Bass made the game-winning field goal as time expired after the Bills put together a drive that took the final 5:56 off the clock.
Bleacher Report
Bears' Teven Jenkins Stretchered Off vs. Eagles with Neck Injury
The Chicago Bears have ruled out offensive lineman Teven Jenkins for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles with a neck injury. Jenkins suffered the injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field:. Michael Schofield replaced Jenkins at right guard. The 24-year-old Jenkins is in...
Bleacher Report
Frank Gore Jr. Told Dad 'I'm the Best in the Family' After Breaking NCAA Bowl Record
Frank Gore ranks third in NFL history in rushing yards, but his son Frank Gore Jr. might now be the superstar in the family. The younger Gore set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. After the game, he let his father hear it with some trash talk.
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Dean Pees Released from Hospital After Pregame Collision with Saints Player
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was hospitalized after suffering an injury during an on-field collision ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport). NFL analyst Cam Marino reported a Saints player ran into Pees during a kickoff drill. A cart...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray Expected to Return from Knee Injury for Start of 2023 Season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season despite a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The recovery is expected to take six to eight months, which should put him back on the field by the end of August.
Bleacher Report
ESPN: NFL Informs Owners That Teams Spent $800M on Fired Coaches, Execs Over 5 Years
NFL teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years alone, the league said in a message to owners last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. League officials distributed spreadsheets at the owners' meetings in Dallas noting how much each team was spending on...
Bleacher Report
Fans Tout Bills' Josh Allen as MVP After 'Masterclass' to Clinch NFL Playoff Berth
For the fourth straight season and the fifth time in six years, the Buffalo Bills are headed to the postseason. Buffalo clinched its AFC playoff berth on Saturday with a 32-29 victory over the Miami Dolphins at a snowy Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Josh Allen put on a show to help...
Bleacher Report
Bills Share Photos of Highmark Stadium Covered in Snow Ahead of Dolphins Game
Ahead of Saturday night's game against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills tweeted photos of their snow-covered stadium. After heavy snowfall overnight and throughout the day Saturday, Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, resembled a winter wonderland. Southern Erie County, which is the location of Orchard...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 15 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR
Fantasy football matchups are often decided at the flex positions: running back, wide receiver and tight end. Quarterbacks have a tendency to cancel each other out, since most rosters have a good one. Kickers and defenses, meanwhile, rarely put up enough points to really sway the outcome of a game.
Bleacher Report
Travis Hunter Touted as Star After Jackson State Loses Deion Sanders' Final Game
Deion Sanders' final game at Jackson State didn't go as planned, with the Tigers losing 41-34 in overtime to North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl. Jackson State tied the game at 34 as time expired on Shedeur Sanders' 19-yard touchdown pass to Travis Hunter on 4th-and-10. After North Carolina...
Bleacher Report
Billy Napier Doubted by Fans After Oregon State Routs Florida in Las Vegas Bowl
The Florida Gators fell to the Oregon State Beavers 30-3 on Saturday in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, finishing the year with a 6-7 record in Billy Napier's first season as head coach. Florida kicked a field goal with just seconds remaining on the clock to record its only...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Managers Lament Jonathan Taylor's Ankle Injury as Playoffs Begin
Fantasy football managers were dealt a major blow Saturday when Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out early in Indy's game against the Minnesota Vikings with an ankle injury. After making a catch for 13 yards, Taylor left the field and entered the blue injury tent. It was...
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jonathan Taylor Ruled Out vs. Vikings After Suffering Ankle Injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was ruled out against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday after he suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of the game. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Taylor was initially listed as questionable to return before going back to the locker room for further evaluation. He was officially ruled out in the second quarter.
Bleacher Report
Vikings Stun Twitter, Complete 'Greatest Comeback in NFL History' with Win over Colts
It only took the Minnesota Vikings 14 games to clinch the NFC North and earn a playoff spot. The Vikings (11-3) officially won the division Saturday with a miraculous 39-36 comeback victory over Indianapolis Colts. Down 33-0 at halftime, the Vikings charged back to score 14 points in the third...
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jeff Saturday: 'Plenty of Blame to Go Around' After Historic Loss to Vikings
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday didn't pinpoint one specific thing that went wrong for his team in its historic 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after the game, Saturday said there is "plenty of blame to go around" after the Colts blew...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders: Former 5-Star CB Travis Hunter Will Transfer to Colorado 'Real Soon'
Travis Hunter, the 2022 5-star cornerback who was recruited by Deion Sanders and joined him at Jackson State, may be sticking with his head coach and making the move to Colorado. "When is Travis coming? Real soon. I saw (speculation) online the other day," Sanders said during an Instagram chat...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky to Start vs. Panthers; Kenny Pickett Out with Concussion
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that Steelers rookie starting quarterback Kenny Pickett was still in concussion protocol and doubtful for Sunday's game, necessitating the move to Trubisky. ESPN's Brooke Pryor later followed up with news that the Steelers had officially ruled Pickett out for the game.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Not Once Did I Ever Disrespect' Jalen Hurts With MVP Remarks
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn't believe he disrespected Jalen Hurts with his recent MVP remarks about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. "I was just having a good conversation with Von [Miller], a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it's a...storm. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts," Parsons told reporters Thursday. "I mean, you guys [media] get to talk—all day. Why can't we talk a little chatter?"
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones Personally Called Odell Beckham Jr. After Hilton Deal
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues his push to sign Odell Beckham Jr., even calling the receiver personally after the team signed T.Y. Hilton, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The signing of Hilton seemingly indicated the Cowboys were out on Beckham, who reportedly hasn't progressed well enough from his...
Bleacher Report
PNC Championship 2022: Justin Thomas' Group Leads Tiger, Charlie Woods After Round 1
The team of Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, finished Saturday's opening round play at the PNC Championship atop the scoreboard after shooting a 15-under 57. That gave them a two-stroke lead over Team Singh and Team Woods. The PNC Championship features PGA Tour stars paired with one of their...
Comments / 0