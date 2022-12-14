Read full article on original website
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
decrypt.co
TrueUSD’s Offshore Chinese Yuan-Pegged TCNH Stablecoin Launches on Tron
The digital asset will be pegged 1:1 to Offshore Chinese Yuan, offering a new trading option for Tron’s tens of millions of users. Stablecoin platform TrueUSD (TUSD) has announced the launch of its latest stablecoin, TCNH, on the Tron blockchain. TCNH is pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at...
decrypt.co
Dutch Bitcoin Exchange Bitvavo Alleges Digital Currency Group Is Having ‘Liquidity Problems’
DCG subsidiary Genesis still has a withdrawal freeze on its lending arm, and Grayscale’s Bitcoin fund is trading at record discounts. Dutch cryptocurrency exchange Bitvavo says it has 280 million Euros ($297 million in USD) stuck with Digital Currency Group (DCG), or 17.5% of the $1.6 billion Euros Bitvavo says it manages in deposits and other assets. Bitvavo assured customers that the situation “does not have any impact on the Bitvavo platform.”
decrypt.co
Post-Merge Ethereum Block Builder Blocknative Raises $15 Million
The company has seen its business skyrocket after the Ethereum merge, with new customers pouring into the ecosystem. Blockchain infrastructure company Blocknative announced Thursday it had raised $15 million in Series A-1 financing, bringing the total amount raised by the Ethereum block processor to $34 million. Joining in the Series...
decrypt.co
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum Fall With Stocks, Dogecoin Dives 20%
Crypto’s top coins spiked earlier this week, then plummeted off interest rate updates from the Fed. DOGE got hit the hardest. With Sam Bankman-Fried charged and behind bars and FTX’s implosion beginning to fade (ever so slightly) into the rearview mirror, this week saw coin prices finally start to act normal. And that meant: just as turbulent as the stock market.
decrypt.co
BNB Plummets as Binance Auditor Mazars Halts Work With All Crypto Firms
An international audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars has reportedly paused all work for global crypto clients. Auditing firm Mazars Group has dropped cryptocurrency firms as clients, according to crypto exchange Binance. In a statement to Decrypt, Binance said that “Mazars has indicated that they will temporarily pause their work...
decrypt.co
$117M Liquidated Overnight as Bitcoin, Ethereum Shed Post-CPI Gains
It's been a volatile week for Bitcoin and Ethereum, as both rose following an optimistic CPI report, only to see those gains wiped out overnight. Bitcoin and Ethereum have just given up all fresh gains earned following this week's optimistic CPI report. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization dropped...
decrypt.co
Core Scientific Stock Price Doubles Following $72M Financing
The latest financing should help the embattled miner, who has struggled with deflated Bitcoin prices and exposure to defunct lender Celsius. Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific has seen its stock price double in the past 48 hours, from a low of $0.15 to a high of $0.46, following $72 million in financing from B. Riley.
decrypt.co
Solana DeFi Exchange Raydium Hacked for Over $2 Million
The attacker appears to have used the protocol’s own private keys to drain liquidity pools. It’s unclear how they got them. It’s been a rough holiday season for Solana. After struggling to recover from debilitating damage wrought on the network by the stunning downfall of one of its most prominent backers, disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Solana has now suffered a significant hack to one of its largest DeFi protocols.
decrypt.co
Hal Finney's Twitter Account Just Came Back to Life
Finney was the first person ever to receive a Bitcoin transaction. He passed away in 2014, and had not tweeted since 2010. The Twitter account of one of Bitcoin’s greatest historical figures just came back to life after over a decade of inactivity. “This is Fran Finney,” tweeted Hal...
decrypt.co
FTX Files to Sell Four Independently Operated Subsidiaries
In an attempt to repay creditors, FTX Exchange is selling entities in the U.S., Japan, and Europe that operated independently. Yesterday, the collapse crypto exchange FTX filed a new motion to the Bankruptcy Court of Delaware to approve bidding procedures for four of the firm’s independent solvent subsidiaries. The...
decrypt.co
Crypto Bank Silvergate Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over FTX, Alameda Dealings
Silvergate is liable for its role in “furthering FTX’s investment fraud” and breaches of fiduciary duty, alleges a new class action suit. A class action lawsuit against Silvergate Bank, Silvergate Capital Corporation, and Silvergate CEO Alan Lane was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, alleging the defendants directly aided and abetted FTX’s fraudulent activities.
decrypt.co
Flow Hits New Low After NFT Trading Craters, Dapper Downsizes
Flow is now down 26% over the last 30 days, coinciding with falling NFT activity on the platform and Dapper Labs’ recent layoffs. The Flow blockchain’s cryptocurrency hit a new low under $0.90 on Thursday. NFT trading on Flow has fallen sharply in recent months, and Dapper Labs...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: Elon Musk Bans Put Twitter on 'Path to Authoritarianism'
Buterin would rather see Twitter provide users with 30 days’ notice before implementing new content moderation rules. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is raising alarms on Elon Musk’s recent wave of Twitter censorship, stating that the site’s barrage of account bans over the last few days are putting Twitter on “the path to authoritarianism.”
decrypt.co
FTX Creditor Names Could Soon Be Revealed as Judge Allows Media Request to Move Forward
FTX's bankruptcy judge said today he will allow for media companies to argue for revealing customer names in January. A judge today agreed to allow media organizations to intervene in the FTX case and argue to have creditors names revealed. Judge John Dorsey, who is overseeing the case, said at...
