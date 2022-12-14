The attacker appears to have used the protocol’s own private keys to drain liquidity pools. It’s unclear how they got them. It’s been a rough holiday season for Solana. After struggling to recover from debilitating damage wrought on the network by the stunning downfall of one of its most prominent backers, disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Solana has now suffered a significant hack to one of its largest DeFi protocols.

1 DAY AGO