Effective: 2022-12-18 08:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-19 07:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson Rare and Hazardous Arctic Airmass for the Gulf South Expected at the End of the Week and Through Christmas An extremely cold airmass is expected to surge towards the Gulf coast late this week and will bring a multitude of hazardous conditions to the area. Hard Freeze and dangerous Wind Chill conditions would begin as early as late Thursday night and we will continue to deal with the Arctic air through Christmas Day. Now is the time to start taking measures to protect your family, pets, friends, property, and yourself from the likelihood of extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. Arctic airmass surging south out of Canada and across the central United States will quickly move into the Lower Mississippi Thursday and Thursday night. The cold front is expected to move into southwestern Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana during the evening hours with temperatures dropping 20 to 30 degrees or more in only a few hours. Temperatures will continue to plummet through the overnight hours with almost the entire area below freezing before sunrise. Not only will the temperatures plunge but this will be accompanied by very strong wind and by sunrise Friday morning there is a high chance that many areas will experience wind chill readings (apparent temperatures) in the lower teens and single digits. This has no impact on pipes but for people and pets the rapidly moving air speeds up the heat loss over our bodies and can quickly lead to hypothermia. As for pipes, plants, and property, temperatures will struggle to get above freezing, if they even do Friday, and there is a chance that many locations could be below freezing for 24 to possibly even more than 36 hours. And even if temperatures climb above freezing Friday or in southwestern Mississippi and the adjacent Louisiana parishes` case Saturday, they will only be above 32 for a very short time. Not until Christmas Day does it looks like we will comfortably get above 32 degrees for much of the area for more than a few hours. Every weather event is different and they should all be treated as such but for at least some modern reference here are a few Arctic events to relate to; February 2nd through 5th 1996, January 8th through 11th, 2010, and more recently is February 15th through 17th 2021. However, this event appears to be more potent than the 2021 airmass. As for reference to the Holiday time frame, surprisingly there are 2 of the more historic events and not just for our area that occurred during this time; 1983 December 23rd through 26th and 1989 December 22nd through 25th events. These two are quite historic events but at this time we are not anticipating testing those 2 Arctic events. The 1989 Arctic airmass still holds numerous records across a good portion of the US including here where single digits were recorded in more than just a few places. We would have to go back to 1899 to see temperatures recorded lower than 1989 in much of the area over a multi day stretch. 1985 saw another historic cold front for our area which did set some all time record lows but it was a short lived airmass with highs back in the 50s the next day. /CAB/

