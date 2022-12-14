Effective: 2022-12-18 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-19 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO