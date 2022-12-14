Read full article on original website
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Dumped Donald Trump Because 'They Don't Need Him' Anymore
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s very decisive decision to step away from Donald Trump’s 2024 political ambitions may go deeper than just wanting to spend time with their young family. Mary Trump, the former president’s niece, seems to think that the couple realizes that aligning themselves with his presidential campaign only hurts their high society ambitions. Mary made a very pointed statement to MSNBC on Sunday about Ivanka and Kushner’s choice. “Donald is definitely losing value in terms of the party,...
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
