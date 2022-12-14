ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Splitting Reps to Find Starting QB

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7wTM_0jiedrl200

The Pittsburgh Steelers are letting Mason Rudolph and Mitch compete.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking their Week 14 starting quarterback competition as serious as they said they would, splitting reps between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph at practice.

Rudolph confirmed afterward that the two backups took nearly even rep counts with the first team. Meanwhile, rookie Kenny Pickett, who's in concussion protocol, just participated in individual drills.

Pickett will need to clear protocol before the end of the week in order to play. Head coach Mike Tomlin said if he is cleared, he will start. If not, they will decide on Rudolph or Trubisky.

"It was good to get some reps again and shake the rust off and be out there with the guys," Rudolph said. "It was fun."

So far, no noticeable difference has been made between the two of them. Rudolph said he's just focusing on being consistent, which he believes will be the deciding factor on the QB1 job.

"I have experience coming in, whether starting the game," Rudolph said. "So I think, whatever happens, I'll be ready."

For now, it's still a waiting game, but one the Steelers are preparing all sides of.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ben Roethlisberger is Right About Steelers

Three Winners, Three Losers in Steelers Fall to Ravens

Ravens CB Calls Out Steelers, Fans

Kenny Pickett Injured as Steelers Drop Battle With Ravens

Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase

George Pickens Responds to Critics

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
OHIO STATE
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
TexansDaily

Why Panthers Should Name Steve Wilks Permanent Head Coach

Steve Wilks was facing an extremely difficult challenge when he was named the interim coach of the Carolina Panthers and faced long odds to emerge as more than a placeholder for the head coaching position of a downtrodden franchise. Wilks has overcome adversity, and steadied the NFC South franchise with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy