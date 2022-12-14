Steelers Splitting Reps to Find Starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are letting Mason Rudolph and Mitch compete.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are taking their Week 14 starting quarterback competition as serious as they said they would, splitting reps between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph at practice.

Rudolph confirmed afterward that the two backups took nearly even rep counts with the first team. Meanwhile, rookie Kenny Pickett, who's in concussion protocol, just participated in individual drills.

Pickett will need to clear protocol before the end of the week in order to play. Head coach Mike Tomlin said if he is cleared, he will start. If not, they will decide on Rudolph or Trubisky.

"It was good to get some reps again and shake the rust off and be out there with the guys," Rudolph said. "It was fun."

So far, no noticeable difference has been made between the two of them. Rudolph said he's just focusing on being consistent, which he believes will be the deciding factor on the QB1 job.

"I have experience coming in, whether starting the game," Rudolph said. "So I think, whatever happens, I'll be ready."

For now, it's still a waiting game, but one the Steelers are preparing all sides of.

