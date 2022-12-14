Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'Avatar: The Way of Water' gives James Cameron his first $100 million domestic debut
The highly anticipated "Avatar: The Way of Water" took in $134 million at the US box office, giving director James Cameron his first $100 million opening weekend — despite falling short of analyst predictions. Although notching the second highest world-wide opening this year didn't quite match expectations, the film's...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddle up for another 'Yellowstone' prequel in '1923'
The growing "Yellowstone" universe has developed a pretty clear formula, which starts with an older movie star espousing square-jawed western values, surrounding them with a younger cast and the trappings of a soap opera. With Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren saddling up "1923" takes the star quality to the next level, putting a shiny bow on a pretty basic package.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
James Cameron wants to put debate around Jack's death in 'Titanic' to rest 'once and for all'
Ever since "Titanic" came out 25 years ago, a debate has arisen about a pivotal scene toward the end that has become almost as iconic as the film itself. Now, director James Cameron is hoping to put a definitive end to the speculation that Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) could havesurvived after the sinking of the infamous oceanliner, if only his beloved Rose (Kate Winslet) had scooched over just a bit on the floating door that kept her out of the freezing waters that eventually claimed so many lives. (It's a conundrum that has drawn commentary from Hollywood luminaries such as Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Winslet herself in the past).
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'The Recruit' drafts Noah Centineo as he graduates from teen heartthrob to CIA lawyer
Noah Centineo's graduation from "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" teen heartthrob to adult (but still boyish) action hero is off to a slow start, as he follows his supporting role in "Black Adam" with "The Recruit," a junior spy yarn that, as a Netflix series, feels like a particularly tired twist on that very well-worn genre.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The world turns pink and sparkly in first 'Barbie' teaser trailer
Life in plastic really is fantastic if the first official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie is anything to go by. Released by Warner Bros. on Friday, the 75-second promo gives fans a glorious introduction to Margot Robbie as the iconic doll who changed the landscape for children's toys. (CNN and Warner Bros. Pictures share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
TWitch remembered in moving tribute from 'Ellen' producer: His 'light still burns in us'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss is being remembered for the joy he sparked by his friend and former colleague, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" executive producer Andy Lassner. In a moving tribute to Boss, Lassner wrote about the many lives the late star touched. "So many people on social media are posting pictures...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
What this African American Hasidic Jewish rapper knows about the power of laughter
The story of an African American gang member in Seattle reinventing himself as a Hasidic Jewish rapper in Jerusalem might not sound like your typical comedy series. But then, Nissim Black -- the real-life inspiration for a series being developed by HBO Max called "Motherland Bounce" -- is anything but your typical character. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery),
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. The most stoic and deliberate member of the Addams Family, she rarely makes unnecessary movements, smiles and blinks included. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
H.E.R. as guitar-shredding Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' live is the princess vibe we deserve
The 30th Anniversary celebration of the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast" that aired on ABC on Thursday night had a tall — and at times confusing — order: It was a live show, it was a dance performance and it was a look back at the movie's making, with portions of the original film used strategically to bridge the gaps in the story. A network biting off more than it should chew? A tale as old as time, you could say.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Billie Eilish duets 'My Hero' with Dave Grohl in honor of Taylor Hawkins
Billie Eilish brought out Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins at her Los Angeles show on Thursday night. Eilish was performing at Kia Forum arena when she invited Grohl on stage. Grohl recalled the 2022 Grammys, where Eilish performed on stage in a Hawkins shirt, just weeks after the long-time Foo Fighters drummer died unexpectedly at age 50.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Henry Cavill won't be returning to 'The Witcher' despite losing 'Superman' role
Henry Cavill will not return as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix hit "The Witcher," despite losing his Superman role following a shake-up of the DC Extended Universe. "We can confirm there are no changes to Season 4 of The Witcher," Netflix told CNN in a statement on Friday. Peter Friedlander,...
Comments / 0