Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Carmel Christkindlmarkt named best holiday market in US for third time
For a third time, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been named the best holiday market in the country by the USA Today.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
‘A Christmas miracle’: Mama and baby ducks rescued from nest along downtown canal
INDIANAPOLIS — A mama duck and six of her babies are alive thanks to a quick-thinking passerby. Volunteers at Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation say it’s a “Christmas miracle” to see the ducks thriving after a passerby called about a female duck found sitting in bitterly cold temperature on a nest in a flower pot on the […]
Where to see the best holiday lights around Indy
Make spirits bright by taking friends and family to these holiday lights displays.
This 250 Acre Campground of Tiny Homes is the Perfect Indiana Getaway
The tiny-home movement has become increasingly popular with some folks wanting to reduce to a smaller footprint, but tiny living isn't suitable for every lifestyle all the time. Fortunately, you can live the tiny life for a short while with this Indiana getaway. Get Ready for a Getaway. Look. We...
Good News: L.S. Ayres Tea Room
INDIANAPOLIS — If you're a longtime Indianapolis-area resident, chances are you know of the L.S. Ayres Tea Room. Once a fixture in Ayres' downtown store, the tradition continues at the Indiana State Museum. 13Sports director Dave Calabro found it to be a great place to find good news!. One...
cbs4indy.com
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
bcdemocrat.com
Maintaining, honoring & inviting: Family takes over business at Artist Colony shops
Mother-daughter duo Tonya and Maryrose Augsburger cheerfully greet any and all who enter their new store in downtown Nashville, which opened its doors to the public at the beginning of last month. Named Kith &Kindred, the store invites friendship and connection to those searching for gifts and goods from both...
wrtv.com
Indianapolis coffee shop raises $15k to help man living in their parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — MOTW Coffee and Pastries says they like to do "big things and good things." One of those good things is giving James Tooley a chance to start over. "When they reached out, that right there, man, that changed everything. That gave me hope and everything," Tooley said.
WISH-TV
Asian groups respond as Purdue Northwest chancellor comments spark continued outrage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Asian advocacy organizations say an apology isn’t enough. They are calling for more action against a Purdue Northwest chancellor who recently spoke to graduates mimicking an Asian language. They say with Asian Hate crimes on the rise this type of behavior is not harmless. The...
Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
1987: WRTV intern takes paintball hit in the name of journalism
Michele Teague interned with WRTV from September 1987 through May 1988. She frequently worked with longtime WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd.
WNDU
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms, which was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.” According to Maple Leaf Farms, the roast half duck is a fully-cooked dish that saves chefs time and allows consumers to create a restaurant-quality meal at home for their families.
WTHR
Woman narrowly avoids gunshot in Indianapolis
The bullet did not hit her. The woman was hit by glass as the bullet broke a window on her vehicle.
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
WISH-TV
Housing report: Outside investors detrimentally impact Indianapolis neighborhoods
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s getting even tougher to become a homeowner in Marion County, according to a new report by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Part of the problem: Investors are buying up properties in lower- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Haughville and other neighborhoods are increasingly seeing...
nuvo.net
Weird things are afoot at the State Street Pub
My co-host on my Ate-Up: The Podcast, Jerrica, was onstage doing her thing with her band, RAMATHORN. So far, it had been a good night for rock and roll at The State Street Pub. Scotty, Jacob, and Dennis quickly locked into a punk frenzy. But, two songs into their set, Young Ms. Jerrica says, “Hold up, guys. I GOTTA PEE!” and promptly leaves the stage. FUCKING EMBARRASSING. The rest of the band doesn’t bat an eye and goes into a vamp until their singer gets back from her piss break. Once back, the band tore through the remainder of their set, including a great person of their Worldwide dance hit, "Adderall."
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
At long last, Fishers boy has his custom-designed wheelchair
FISHERS, Ind. — There's a heartwarming update to a story 13News shared two weeks ago. You might remember 3-year-old Jacob Dooley from Fishers. Jacob has cerebral palsy and has waited over a year for a custom wheelchair to be delivered. The chair his family ordered from National Seating and...
touropia.com
12 Best Things to do in Carmel, Indiana
Often listed among the best places to live in the States, Carmel is a small town in the Nine-County Region of Indiana, just north of Indianapolis. Despite lying just to the north of the capital Indianapolis, it boasts loads of scenic parks and nature spots with the community also being known for its happening arts and design district.
103GBF
Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0