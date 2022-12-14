Teaneck police say that a pit bull that attacked a 4-year-old girl this past Monday also attacked a mail carrier in 2017. Officials say that Teaneck police took a call on Monday afternoon about a child being attacked by a dog on Voorhees Street. The girl’s mother told police that the attack happened while she was trying to take her daughter out of the car seat at their home. Police say that a contractor who was working in the area heard the commotion and was able to get the dog to go away. The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

TEANECK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO