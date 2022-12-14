Read full article on original website
Yonkers police: Suspect arrested, 2 at large in armed robbery and carjacking
Police say they got a call about a person being robbed at gunpoint on Yonkers Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Cortlandt man accused of burglarizing several homes
State police say the incidents stretch back to October in the Philipstown, Putnam Valley and Cortlandt areas.
2 ex-Hudson Valley corrections workers charged in connection to 2020 inmate assault
Ex-corrections officer Taj Everly, of Cortlandt Manor, is accused of assaulting inmate Damian Williams in May.
Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford
Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month.
Man responsible for death of 2 officers, Brink’s guard in 1981, released on ‘compassionate parole’
A man responsible for the deaths of two police officers and a Brink’s guard has been released.
Officer on leave, internal affairs probe launched as result of Julie Minogue murder case
Officials in Milford say a police officer has been placed on administrative leave amid an internal affairs investigation into the events leading to the killing of Julie Minogue. The investigation is looking into why an officer did not resubmit an arrest warrant for Ewen Dewitt, the suspect charged with murdering...
Suspect wanted for shooting man in front of Westchester Avenue lounge Sunday
Authorities say that a verbal dispute in front of the Plush 101 Lounge ended with the man firing a single shot and hitting another person in the foot.
Police: Missing 13-year-old Joshua Cuevas last seen Friday in Williamsbridge
Police say Joshua Cuevas was last seen leaving his home on Wallace Avenue around 7 a.m.
Activists take to the streets in response to man fatally shot on Grand Concourse
A crowd gathered outside of where 28-year-old Parrish Truesdale was fatally shot in the head Tuesday morning.
15-year-old New Rochelle girl goes missing
Police say Hope Eley, 15, was last seen near Iona University wearing black hooded sweatshirt and ripped blue jeans, she was barefoot.
Police: Pit bull that attacked Teaneck girl is same dog that attacked mail carrier in 2017
Teaneck police say that a pit bull that attacked a 4-year-old girl this past Monday also attacked a mail carrier in 2017. Officials say that Teaneck police took a call on Monday afternoon about a child being attacked by a dog on Voorhees Street. The girl’s mother told police that the attack happened while she was trying to take her daughter out of the car seat at their home. Police say that a contractor who was working in the area heard the commotion and was able to get the dog to go away. The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
‘It fell between the cracks.’ Criminal justice expert weighs in on Julie Minogue murder, internal police probe
A nationally known criminal justice expert spoke with News 12 about the murder of a Milford woman and the ongoing questions about if police and the court system could’ve prevented it. Chief Keith Mello announced an officer is now on leave while internal affairs investigates how he handled a complaint by Julie Minogue before death.
Police identify victim in Torrington tractor-trailer crash
The victim has been identified as Mahamadou Keita, from Pennsylvania.
Police: 1 person dead following tractor-trailer crash in Torrington
One person has died following a tractor trailer crash in Torrington earlier today. It happened near the Greenwoods Road intersection. Police say the truck hit several mailboxes and a stop sign. The truck then hit a guard rail on Route 8 north between exits 45 and 46 and went down...
Police: 2 Connecticut men arrested on fentanyl trafficking offenses
Mario Pascual-Aquino, of Torrington, and Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, of Hartford, were arrested, according to police.
Officials: Milford man killed in New Haven crash
It happened Friday afternoon at the intersection of Trumbull and Orange streets in New Haven.
Youth football organization investigates after video shows man using racial slur
A Bridgeport dad spoke out Saturday after a youth football group launched an investigation into allegations of racial slurs being directed at a Black coach after the games.
Defendant in Jennifer Dulos case released from custody again
Kent Mawhinney, who is charged in connection to the murder of Jennifer Dulos, is out of custody again but now on house arrest after a judge reduced his bond during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court Thursday.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of New City Elementary School
Clarkstown police tell News 12 that someone called New City Elementary School this morning and said a bomb was going to go off.
