Read full article on original website
Related
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In wake of crash, Green issues emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift capacity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation Friday aimed at supplementing Hawaii’s medical airlift capacity following the crash of a medical transport plane off Maui. Green said the proclamation will augment critical care services to the neighbor islands. “An emergency proclamation was issued this morning in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We are Filipino’: Hawaii center seeks to strengthen connections — both past and present
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 1 in 4 Hawaii residents have some Filipino ancestry and most are from one specific region in the Philippines. Unfortunately, many young Filipinos in Hawaii have little knowledge of their heritage. Leaders of the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu are trying to rebuild that connection, including...
Kamehameha’s Kuao Peihopa to return home to Hawaii football team after Washington transfer
Former Kamehameha four-star Kuao Peihopa is transferring from Washington to Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City’s commercial ban at some Oahu beaches driving photographers ‘down the road’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some of Oahu’s lesser known beaches are becoming more popular with wedding photographers looking to get that perfect shot. But some residents who like their beaches uncrowded say, they want it to stay that way. Kaaawa residents say their beach is usually quiet, but recently there...
Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
Power in Kalihi appears to be restored
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
KITV.com
Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
UH Mānoa commencement ceremony traffic advisory
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa is hosting its Fall 2022 graduation ceremony for 850 newly minted professionals this Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Stan Sheriff Center.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Arizona prison that houses Hawaii inmates could influence design of long-stalled Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A private prison in the middle of the Arizona desert could offer some design solutions for the state ― should a new jail be built on Oahu. Saguaro Correctional Center currently houses about 1,000 Hawaii inmates with long sentences. Christin Johnson, of the state Correctional Oversight...
the university of hawai'i system
Tokunaga named national scholar athlete of the year; Lillie to third team
Days before walking across the stage at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s 2022 fall commencement ceremony, soon-to-be graduate Daelenn Tokunaga was named the United Soccer Coaches Division II Women’s Soccer National Scholar Athlete of the Year. The fifth-year senior also repeated as a United Soccer Coaches...
hawaiinewsnow.com
PODCAST: Local nursey hopes to switch out the classic Christmas tree for a native plant
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the holidays just around the corner, families across Hawaii are putting up Christmas trees in their homes. While many often buy the popular Douglas or Noble firs, there’s a plant nursery in Kaneohe that’s hoping to convince people to switch to a native tree to celebrate the holidays.
tripsavvy.com
12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi
Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
KITV.com
Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing
HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
KITV.com
New poke restaurant opening in Kakaako's Ward Village
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another poke restaurant is opening in Honolulu – this time on the ground floor of a new condominium tower in Kakaako, the owner of the restaurant confirmed to KITV4 News. Nori Bar Hawaii is slated to open in a ground floor space at the Koula condo...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Boys ‘Iolani Classic returns with a stacked field of teams
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a successful opening weekend in the girls bracket, the Iolani Classic continues on Friday with the boys tournament. As always, the field is stacked. “The girls tournament went really really well and it was so great to be back to normal and were back to normal...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
Waikīkī Market opens to host local foods, goods
Waikīkī Market, a new food spot and full service grocery store, is set to open in Waikīkī on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Winter ‘Aloha Land’ features holiday displays, zipline ... and even snow!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Show Aloha Land is back and in full swing!. What started in 2020 as a way to celebrate the holidays safely during the pandemic has become a tradition. Mike Gangloff, owner of MIRA Construction Inc., says during those dark times, he was sad to see the annual...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery
Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
Comments / 0