Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Air ambulance went missing on way to Waimea to pickup patient

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are responding to reports of an aircraft that crashed in the Maui Channel Thursday night. The U.S. Coast Guard deployed multiple assets to search for the crash which reportedly involved three passengers. A spokesperson for Hawaii Life Flight said in a statement: Global Medical Response can confirm that one of our […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Power in Kalihi appears to be restored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A power outage affected a couple thousand customers in the Kalihi area overnight but as of 8 a.m., it appears to be restored. According to the Hawaiian Electric’s outage map, the outage affected Kalihi Valley, Kapalama, Liliha and Moanalua. The map stated that the outage began Thursday just before Midnight.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Longs Drugs closing another one of its Honolulu stores

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Longs Drugs is closing another one of its stores in Honolulu, this time it is closing its Liliha location early next year, a company spokesperson confirms to KITV4. All prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby Longs Drugs store at 1330 Pali Highway, which is about a...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Tokunaga named national scholar athlete of the year; Lillie to third team

Days before walking across the stage at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s 2022 fall commencement ceremony, soon-to-be graduate Daelenn Tokunaga was named the United Soccer Coaches Division II Women’s Soccer National Scholar Athlete of the Year. The fifth-year senior also repeated as a United Soccer Coaches...
HONOLULU, HI
tripsavvy.com

12 Best Beaches on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi

Oʻahu is one of the eight main Hawaiian islands and is home to the state’s capital, Honolulu. The island is nicknamed “The Gathering Place,” appropriate for its visitor and local-friendly districts. Oʻahu is home to approximately 70 percent of Hawaiʻi’s population, and with a melting pot of cultures, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, especially the beaches.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing

HONOLULU (KITV)- Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store. Cars are lined up at one...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

New poke restaurant opening in Kakaako's Ward Village

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Another poke restaurant is opening in Honolulu – this time on the ground floor of a new condominium tower in Kakaako, the owner of the restaurant confirmed to KITV4 News. Nori Bar Hawaii is slated to open in a ground floor space at the Koula condo...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Boys ‘Iolani Classic returns with a stacked field of teams

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a successful opening weekend in the girls bracket, the Iolani Classic continues on Friday with the boys tournament. As always, the field is stacked. “The girls tournament went really really well and it was so great to be back to normal and were back to normal...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD major leaving Honolulu to be next chief of Hawaii Police Department

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department Major Benjamin Moszkowicz will be leaving Oahu to become the next Hawaii Police Department chief. Moszkowicz received the five needed votes during a Hawaii County Police Commission meeting on Friday, beating out Edward Ignacio, who was second. Moszkowicz, who has more than 20 years...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery

Dell’s Kitchen and Bakery is a casual take-out and dine-in venue that opened in 2020 (mid-pandemic). Located on the corner of McCully and Young Street this restaurant is home to three concepts within one kitchen. The office plate lunches with Japanese flair, a Japanese-style bakery, and fresh pastas under Mio Pastology.
HAWAII STATE

