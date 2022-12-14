Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Senior Citizens Center packed for annual Christmas Bingo event
The Brownwood Senior Citizens Center was packed Friday morning for Christmas Bingo, the first of three holiday-themed events over the next few days. “At 7:15 this morning there was a line from the door out to the street. This is the busiest day of the year,” said Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Program Director Angie Dees. “We provide breakfast for them and now we play Bingo until we run out of prizes. We have 120 prizes valued from anywhere to $2,000 to $3,000 that were donated for Christmas Bingo.’
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County 4-H News: Dec. 15
December 17 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8:00am at the Youth Fair Barns. 18 – Meats Judging Practice 2:30pm at the Extension Office. 23-26 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holiday. 30 – Extension Office Hours for New Year’s Holiday 8:30am – 12pm.
brownwoodnews.com
Michael Moore departing Brookesmith ISD
Happiness and heartbreak. While December 16 brings joy to many because it’s the last day before Christmas break, it also marks the last day that Michael Moore, 4th grade teacher, will teach at Brookesmith. Moore retired from the US Air Force in 2009 after serving 22 years. Following retirement, he studied to become certified in Texas as an elementary teacher, Early Childhood thru 6th grade. He achieved his goal and graduated in 2013 as a certified teacher. He taught in San Angelo at San Jacinto and Holiman Elementary Schools, and in Brownwood at East and Northwest Elementary Schools.
brownwoodnews.com
Joe ‘Richard’ Sanchez
Joe “Richard” Sanchez, 68, of Zephyr, Texas passed away unexpectedly December 14, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. A visitation with the family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, December 18, 2022. Celebration of Life service will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 19, 2022.
koxe.com
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, 68, of Brownwood
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, age 68, of Brownwood, Texas passed on Monday December 12, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM. to 7:00 PM with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home Davis Morris Chapel, 800 Center Avenue, in Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Jason Bachtel leaving HPU football, Kevin Bachtel takes over as head coach
HPUSports.com issued the following press release just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday:. The Howard Payne University athletic department today announced the naming of current assistant head coach Kevin Bachtel as the next head coach to guide the Yellow Jacket football program. Jason Bachtel accepts a coordinator position at Houston Christian University,
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions drain 10 three-pointers in 64-40 rout of Springtown
SPRINGTOWN – The Brownwood Lady Lions returned to the win column Friday, rolling to a 64-40 non-district road victory over Springtown Friday. The Lady Lions knocked down 10 three-pointers as Brownwood shot 37 percent from the floor (22 of 59) and 33 percent (10 of 30) from long range. The Lady Lions also knocked 62 percent (10 of 16) of their free throws, pulled down 39 rebounds, recorded 17 steals and 11 assists and committed just 14 turnovers.
brownwoodnews.com
Mary L Stevens
Funeral service for Mary L Stevens, 68 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
130 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 130 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 130 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 124 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 50 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
brownwoodnews.com
Dorothy Mae Matthews
Dorothy Mae Matthews, 83 years old of Bangs, Texas, formerly from Houston Texas passed away on December 12,2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on December 17th, 2022, at New Testament Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Bangs Cemetery under the direction of Brownwood Funeral Home. Dorothy Mae...
colemantoday.com
New Housing Subdivision to be Built in Coleman
A new housing development subdivision is in the works for the City of Coleman, the first significant housing development to occur in the City of Coleman in approximately 40 years. Thursday night, December 15, 2022 in a meeting of the Coleman City Council, the Council voted in favor to approve a Preliminary Plat for the Triangle Addition, 63.87 acres. According to the City of Coleman, Warren Ventures has been working with Jacob and Martin Engineering to develop the land which is on the east side of Coleman, between Guadalupe Street and the Highway 84 Bypass. The land was purchased with the intent to develop an area for new, single-family residential construction. The City Staff has been working closely with engineers from Jacob and Martin on the Preliminary Plat and are satisfied that all requirements have been met. This is the first step in developing the property and will be the basis for the preparation of the Final Plats which will be prepared for each phase of the project. Engineers anticipate having a Final Plat ready for consideration in February with construction on infrastructure extensions beginning shortly thereafter. “The first phase of the development will be approximately 25 homes. If you’re looking at the plat map, that’s going to be on the northern end from around First Street to around Third Street,” said James King, Assistant City Manager. The Council approved the Preliminary Plat 5 for, 0 against.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 12/16/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 8 through December 15:. Arrellano, Zekiel Elijah, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Covington, William Dewayne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adam Marquez, Driving While Intoxicated. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. McBee, Cayden Andrew, Possession...
Brownwood couple charged with capital murder in death of 9-year-old
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple in Brown County have been charged with four indictments, including capital murder, in regards to the death of HardiQuinn Hill. On August 22, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased. On September 27, her mother, 47-year-old Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner and her partner 42-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson were arrested. They were […]
brownwoodnews.com
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Brookesmith, May boys and girls teams sweep competition
BROOKESMITH – The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class A No. 13 Brookesmith Lady Mustangs improved to 14-4 on the season with a 34-15 victory over Moran Friday afternoon. Brookesmith led 9-2 after one quarter, 21-7 at halftime, and 27-9 through three periods. Sharon Beth Bradley and Mya Richards...
TxDOT to begin re-texturing I-20 following a rise in accidents near Cisco
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Just a few months ago, Cisco fire chief Walter Fairbanks began capturing footage of vehicles running off the road and even some collisions. All happening down a particular stretch of I-20 where the road is worn and in need of an update. “Between Thanksgiving and today, we’ve had over 40 […]
WANTED: Brownwood police search for arsonist dubbed ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are searching for an arsonist they have dubbed the ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’. This suspect is accused of setting several mattresses and box springs on fire in the alley behind Pierce Furniture November 26. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to reach out to the Brownwood Police Department via […]
Dual high-speed chases land Ballinger man on TGC Sheriff’s most wanted
Dual high-speed motorcycle chases landed a Ballinger man on the Tom Green County Sheriff's most wanted list.
Man wanted for alleged stolen motorcycle pursuit taken into custody
Shortly after the vehicle stopped, Smith exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and ran from cops on foot through an alley and into a yard.
brownwoodnews.com
Structure fire results in total loss in 1600 block of Main Blvd.
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. A report of a structure fire came in at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1606 Main Blvd. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy fire showing from the structure. Crews pulled handlines for a defensive fire attack. The structure was completely involved. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood police make recent arrest for stalking
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers with the Brownwood Police Department contacted a male victim who wished to file a report for harassment. The victim stated that he is family friends with a female who is...
Comments / 0