A new housing development subdivision is in the works for the City of Coleman, the first significant housing development to occur in the City of Coleman in approximately 40 years. Thursday night, December 15, 2022 in a meeting of the Coleman City Council, the Council voted in favor to approve a Preliminary Plat for the Triangle Addition, 63.87 acres. According to the City of Coleman, Warren Ventures has been working with Jacob and Martin Engineering to develop the land which is on the east side of Coleman, between Guadalupe Street and the Highway 84 Bypass. The land was purchased with the intent to develop an area for new, single-family residential construction. The City Staff has been working closely with engineers from Jacob and Martin on the Preliminary Plat and are satisfied that all requirements have been met. This is the first step in developing the property and will be the basis for the preparation of the Final Plats which will be prepared for each phase of the project. Engineers anticipate having a Final Plat ready for consideration in February with construction on infrastructure extensions beginning shortly thereafter. “The first phase of the development will be approximately 25 homes. If you’re looking at the plat map, that’s going to be on the northern end from around First Street to around Third Street,” said James King, Assistant City Manager. The Council approved the Preliminary Plat 5 for, 0 against.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO