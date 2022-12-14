Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
FOX 11 and 41
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run
Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco Fire and Police Departments ball out for charity
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department and the Pasco Fire Department faced off in a free-to-attend basketball game at Stevens Middle School on Saturday, December 17. The Pasco Heroes Charity Game served as a donation drop-off for the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, according to PPD.
Tri-City Herald
Gunman faces attempted murder after Pasco police shootout. Hostage still critical
An alleged gunman accused of opening fire on Pasco police while holding a woman hostage is now in the Franklin County Jail. Jose Jara-Delacruz, 49, made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon in Superior Court on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was brought back from King County on Tuesday...
Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick
A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
kptv.com
Man faces up to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter on Umatilla Indian Reservation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A resident of Umatilla Indian Reservation pleaded guilty Wednesday after repeatedly hitting a fellow resident with his fists, causing the person’s death. Tom Redhawk Tias, age 22, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter. According to court documents, Tias called law enforcement on January...
100,000 fentanyl pills and meth seized in huge Eastern WA bust in Tri-Cities
It’s one of largest drug busts in Eastern Washington history.
nbcrightnow.com
School bus and truck crash near Kahlotus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- A school bus and a delivery truck have crashed on McClenny Road and Pederson Road in Franklin County. Franklin County Fire District 3 and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 are currently responding to the scene and local crews are on their way to the crash. According...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Driver cited for wreck near BK
PENDLETON – Pendleton police have cited Jessica L. Payton, 36, of Pendleton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering following a crash at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southgate, Tutuilla Road, and Southwest Hailey Avenue. Police learned from witnesses and evidence at...
2 Tri-Cities businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 21 perfect scores.
nbcrightnow.com
VIDEO: Man rescued from Table Rock avalanche, recovering in Walla Walla
A 47-year-old man was rescued from an avalanche at Table Rock Mountain around 11 a.m. on December 2 after being swept off his snow bike and down a hillside, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. He is now recovering in Walla Walla.
Benton County Hires Security for Treatment Center on Auburn
This week, the Benton County Commissioners have voted to hire a private security firm to ensure vandalism is prevented, or at least curbed, at the old KGH building on Auburn Street. Old KGH-TRIOS building is being converted into new mental health and substance treatment center. At the beginning of November,...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Pendleton skyline to lose historic piece as flour mill demolition begins
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Flour Mill has started demolition as of this week. This landmark piece in town is starting to come down after burning since August. People are reminded of the flour mill fire whenever they see smoke still burning up through the vacated building, or the ash that’s stuck to businesses, houses and signs nearby. “I’m the...
Nationwide Report
People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Franklin County (Franklin County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Monday in Franklin County. Officials did not state the exact number of people injured due to the accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred on US 12 on the Snake River Bridge. A total of 13 cars were...
Need thoughtful, local gifts? Check out our Tri-Cities holiday shopping guide
From recently opened stores to longtime favorites, your gift is sure to be a hit.
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1