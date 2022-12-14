ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run

Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
YAKIMA, WA
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
KENNEWICK, WA
Pasco Fire and Police Departments ball out for charity

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Police Department and the Pasco Fire Department faced off in a free-to-attend basketball game at Stevens Middle School on Saturday, December 17. The Pasco Heroes Charity Game served as a donation drop-off for the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, according to PPD.
PASCO, WA
Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick

A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
KENNEWICK, WA
School bus and truck crash near Kahlotus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- A school bus and a delivery truck have crashed on McClenny Road and Pederson Road in Franklin County. Franklin County Fire District 3 and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 are currently responding to the scene and local crews are on their way to the crash. According...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Driver cited for wreck near BK

PENDLETON – Pendleton police have cited Jessica L. Payton, 36, of Pendleton for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering following a crash at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Southgate, Tutuilla Road, and Southwest Hailey Avenue. Police learned from witnesses and evidence at...
PENDLETON, OR
