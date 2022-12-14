Read full article on original website
Joe ‘Richard’ Sanchez
Joe “Richard” Sanchez, 68, of Zephyr, Texas passed away unexpectedly December 14, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. A visitation with the family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, Sunday, December 18, 2022. Celebration of Life service will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM, Monday, December 19, 2022.
Mary L Stevens
Funeral service for Mary L Stevens, 68 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, 68, of Brownwood
Maria (Mary) Teresa DeLeon Patrick, age 68, of Brownwood, Texas passed on Monday December 12, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5:00 PM. to 7:00 PM with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home Davis Morris Chapel, 800 Center Avenue, in Brownwood.
DEAN O. SLAYTON, 86, of Brownwood
Our Dad, Coach Dean Slayton, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Dad was born on March 7, 1936, in Arp, Texas, at home in an oil field camp, where his father lived while working for Sinclair Oil. He attended school in Price, Texas from the fifth grade through graduation where he excelled academically and in all sports. He was always handsome, and he continued to look like Superman throughout his entire life. After two years at Tyler Junior College, Dad was recruited to play football for Alabama, Florida State and The University of Tulsa. He chose Tulsa because it was a smaller school and closer to home. Dad graduated from Tulsa in 1958 and later obtained his master’s degree from North Texas State University. He spent most of his career as a collegiate level football coach with positions at Texas Western (now UTEP), Howard Payne, North Texas, and Texas Tech. After coaching football at Texas Tech for 16 years, he retired in 1997 as a defensive line coach. It has meant so much to us that so many of Dad’s former players continued to keep up with him even until recently. You guys know who you are, and we love you for making our Dad feel so special over so many years.
Sammy Leon Curry
Sammy Leon Curry passed away peacefully in his home, with loved ones by his side on December 12, 2022. He fought a battle with his lungs for many years and just could not fight anymore. His body was tired, but his spirit never weakened. Sammy was born to Johnnie Lester Curry and Verta Llene Roberts Curry in Brownwood on October 22, 1948. He came into this world the same way he left it, in a blaze of glory.
Michael Moore departing Brookesmith ISD
Happiness and heartbreak. While December 16 brings joy to many because it’s the last day before Christmas break, it also marks the last day that Michael Moore, 4th grade teacher, will teach at Brookesmith. Moore retired from the US Air Force in 2009 after serving 22 years. Following retirement, he studied to become certified in Texas as an elementary teacher, Early Childhood thru 6th grade. He achieved his goal and graduated in 2013 as a certified teacher. He taught in San Angelo at San Jacinto and Holiman Elementary Schools, and in Brownwood at East and Northwest Elementary Schools.
Jason Bachtel leaving HPU football, Kevin Bachtel takes over as head coach
HPUSports.com issued the following press release just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday:. The Howard Payne University athletic department today announced the naming of current assistant head coach Kevin Bachtel as the next head coach to guide the Yellow Jacket football program. Jason Bachtel accepts a coordinator position at Houston Christian University,
Brown County 4-H News: Dec. 15
December 17 – Brown County Youth Fair Workday 8:00am at the Youth Fair Barns. 18 – Meats Judging Practice 2:30pm at the Extension Office. 23-26 – Extension Office Closed for Christmas Holiday. 30 – Extension Office Hours for New Year’s Holiday 8:30am – 12pm.
Brownwood couple charged with capital murder in death of 9-year-old
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A couple in Brown County have been charged with four indictments, including capital murder, in regards to the death of HardiQuinn Hill. On August 22, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased. On September 27, her mother, 47-year-old Dawn Faith Hill-Flesner and her partner 42-year-old Jamie Faye Anderson were arrested. They were […]
Weekly Brown County Covid Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 130 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 130 positives this week, 6 were PCR, and 124 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 50 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
KBB Announces Home Decorating Contest Winners
Keep Brownwood Beautiful has announced the winners of the Holiday Home Decorating Contest!. Santa’s Favorite (above) Jingle ALL THE WAY! (above) Most Traditional & People’s Choice (above) Jeff Mobley and Family at 1306 Cottage St. Keep Brownwood Beautiful would like to thank all of the entrants and online...
Lady Lions drain 10 three-pointers in 64-40 rout of Springtown
SPRINGTOWN – The Brownwood Lady Lions returned to the win column Friday, rolling to a 64-40 non-district road victory over Springtown Friday. The Lady Lions knocked down 10 three-pointers as Brownwood shot 37 percent from the floor (22 of 59) and 33 percent (10 of 30) from long range. The Lady Lions also knocked 62 percent (10 of 16) of their free throws, pulled down 39 rebounds, recorded 17 steals and 11 assists and committed just 14 turnovers.
Court Records 12/16/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 8 through December 15:. Arrellano, Zekiel Elijah, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Covington, William Dewayne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adam Marquez, Driving While Intoxicated. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. McBee, Cayden Andrew, Possession...
Brown County Deputy Sheriff Billy Arp Honored with Retirement Party
A 33 year employee of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department was honored Thursday morning with a retirement party at the Law Enforcement Center. Billy Arp has worked in several different areas within the department, from patrol to investigations, protecting and serving the residents of Brown County. A large crowd of current and former co-workers and members of Arp’s family watched as Chief Deputy James Stroope presented a certificate of appreciation.
Senior Citizens Center packed for annual Christmas Bingo event
The Brownwood Senior Citizens Center was packed Friday morning for Christmas Bingo, the first of three holiday-themed events over the next few days. “At 7:15 this morning there was a line from the door out to the street. This is the busiest day of the year,” said Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Program Director Angie Dees. “We provide breakfast for them and now we play Bingo until we run out of prizes. We have 120 prizes valued from anywhere to $2,000 to $3,000 that were donated for Christmas Bingo.’
Man wanted for alleged stolen motorcycle pursuit taken into custody
Shortly after the vehicle stopped, Smith exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and ran from cops on foot through an alley and into a yard.
WANTED: Brownwood police search for arsonist dubbed ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are searching for an arsonist they have dubbed the ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’. This suspect is accused of setting several mattresses and box springs on fire in the alley behind Pierce Furniture November 26. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to reach out to the Brownwood Police Department via […]
Structure fire results in total loss in 1600 block of Main Blvd.
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. A report of a structure fire came in at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Brownwood Fire Department was called to 1606 Main Blvd. Upon arrival, crews were presented with heavy fire showing from the structure. Crews pulled handlines for a defensive fire attack. The structure was completely involved. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire.
House Total Loss After Late Night Fire
The Brownwood Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 11:55 pm Wednesday night at 1606 Main Blvd on the city’s north side. According to the fire department report, crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the structure. The fire origin and cause are undetermined due to the intensity and extent of the fire. The structure was deemed a total loss with $50,000 worth of damage. There was no damage to any of the surrounding structures or equipment.
40-mile pursuit of motorcyclist results in arrest on multiple charges
The Brown County Sheriff’s Department recently issued the following press release. On 12-11-2022, at approximately 4:47 pm, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a motor vehicle pursuit with a Honda motorcycle operated by Christopher Lee Lowe, who had been sought after for several months by Law Enforcement for an outstanding federal warrant involving the Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance.
