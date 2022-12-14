Our Dad, Coach Dean Slayton, passed from this life on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Dad was born on March 7, 1936, in Arp, Texas, at home in an oil field camp, where his father lived while working for Sinclair Oil. He attended school in Price, Texas from the fifth grade through graduation where he excelled academically and in all sports. He was always handsome, and he continued to look like Superman throughout his entire life. After two years at Tyler Junior College, Dad was recruited to play football for Alabama, Florida State and The University of Tulsa. He chose Tulsa because it was a smaller school and closer to home. Dad graduated from Tulsa in 1958 and later obtained his master’s degree from North Texas State University. He spent most of his career as a collegiate level football coach with positions at Texas Western (now UTEP), Howard Payne, North Texas, and Texas Tech. After coaching football at Texas Tech for 16 years, he retired in 1997 as a defensive line coach. It has meant so much to us that so many of Dad’s former players continued to keep up with him even until recently. You guys know who you are, and we love you for making our Dad feel so special over so many years.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO