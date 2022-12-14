Read full article on original website
wvua23.com
Former bank teller arrested for allegedly stealing money from the bank
Rickey Winn Jr. of Tuscaloosa was recently arrested and charged with 12 counts of theft. Mangers from the Regions Bank in Northport contacted police in November after an internal investigation revealed Winn made several illegal transactions between April and May totaling more than $60,000. Assistant Chief of Northport Police Keith...
wbrc.com
Pelham Police Department noticing half of cases involve check fraud
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigator with the Pelham Police Department says around half of their cases involve check fraud. This coming after the department announced Thursday they arrested Rocky Allen Townsend for mail theft and check fraud. “Noticeable increase,” said Detective Sergeant Brad Johnson. “On our end, about 50%...
16-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police is investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 2700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 8 p.m. and discovered a 16-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. The teenager was transported to Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There are […]
wbrc.com
Fire destroys home in Center Point neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Center Point Fire is working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of 27th Avenue NW. The fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived. They can not provide us with much information at this time, but they say it is likely a complete loss.
wbrc.com
Columbiana PD announces death of officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Columbiana Police Department has released the following statement on social media:. It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that the Columbiana Police Department acknowledges the passing of Sgt. Kevin Perry. Sgt. Kevin Perry joined our family in 2016. Sgt. Perry was well-loved and committed to his work. He represented everything a department stood for in his service, bravery, and courage. We send our deepest sympathies to his family. Please keep his family lifted up in prayer as well as his Columbiana Police family during this extremely difficult time.
wvtm13.com
Investigators: Birmingham serial rapist used own child as bait
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Investigators say a Birmingham man who was convicted of raping five women in three years used his own child as bait. Quin'darrius Carter pleaded guilty to five counts of rape in a Jefferson County courtroom. Carter's victims were part of a massive sexual assault kit backlog.
wvtm13.com
Search for stolen car suspect in Hueytown Saturday
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — A search was underway Saturday evening for at least one suspect wanted in a stolen car and chase investigation. Chief Mike Yarborough of Hueytown police said officers were in a short chase with a suspected stolen car when the pursuit ended at Red Farmer Drive and Forest Road.
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD seek public’s assistance in homicide investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are requesting assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jonathan Edmond. According to police, at approximately 11:20 a.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to...
PNC Bank closing Alabama branches in national consolidation
PNC Bank is closing four branches in Alabama as the company has announced consolidations in five states. The Pennsylvania-based bank, in total, has announced 32 closures nationwide for 2023. The Alabama moves will take place by March 17. A PNC spokesperson said the bank is “confident that we can meet...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 16
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No report Cullman Police Department Incidents December 14 domestic violence-3rd degree; Ward Ave. SW December 15 theft of property-4th degree; WalMart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $154 Arrests No arrests to report. Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
CBS 42 rides along with Birmingham Police for ‘Operation Close Out’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are increasing their presence in high-crime areas as part of Operation Close Out to help cut down on crime. On Thursday, CBS 42 had a chance to ride along with BPD to see how it all works. We hit the road with Officer Bradley Cole after a quick roll […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County leaders react to more layoffs at Landing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County leaders are reacting about more layoffs coming to a Birmingham real estate tech company. It comes just over two months after the Landing laid off 110 employees in October. Landing helps people find apartments and provides flexible living for renters. It’s not known how many...
Suspect charged with attempted murder in road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills
Formal charges have been filed against a 29-year-old man in Thursday’s road rage shooting on I-65 in Vestavia Hills. Terald Jamal Chambers, a convicted felon who lists a Shelby County address, was taken into custody near his place of employment in Birmingham, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware said Friday.
wbrc.com
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested
WINSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion on Dec. 13 resulted in the homeowner shooting and killing of one of the intruders. The invasion happened at a home off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male dead in the home.
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham-Southern seeking $30 million in state funds to avoid closing college
A meeting is set for Monday morning for Alabama lawmakers to discuss the future of Birmingham-Southern College, according to a letter addressed to the Jefferson County Delegation. According to the letter, the college has been operating in "financial distress" for over a decade and without support, it will have to...
wvtm13.com
Hallmark film brings millions of dollars to Birmingham's economy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Film and entertainment experts believe Birmingham is becoming a premiere location for entertainment production, with a major movie shoot wrapping this weekend. Hallmark spent months in Birmingham working on the production of “Niama in Nashville.” Known for its historic iron factories, Birmingham is making a name...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Amphitheater could be nearing a groundbreaking in early 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The potential Jefferson County Amphitheater is closer to a date for working out the finances and breaking ground. Both Jefferson County and Birmingham city leaders are waiting to review financial agreements from the BJCC prior to putting up the money. Those are expected to be shared by BJCC leaders just before Christmas. Still, the expectation is that everyone will make this project happen.
Chilton County judge denies superintendent stay in employee lawsuit
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Chilton County judge has denied a request by a local school superintendent to stay his decision in a case involving a lawsuit filed against the public official by two employees. In an order issued Thursday, Judge Sibley Reynolds denied Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin’s request to stay an […]
Local police warn against road rage after Vestavia Hills shooting on I-65
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting on I-65 that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning is currently under investigation. Vestavia Hills Police say a person was shot while driving near the Montgomery Highway exit around 7 a.m. The victim was taken to UAB hospital. VHPD says it appears to be a “road rage” […]
