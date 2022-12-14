I Found The Perfect Pair Of Stylish Work Pants, You’ll Even Wear Them On The Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The days of rolling out of bed at 9am, pulling on a pair of sweatpants with a Zoom meeting-appropriate shirt and commuting to the kitchen table are starting to become a distant memory. At this point, many companies have implemented return-to-office plans which unfortunately include wearing real pants on a daily basis. Giving up the physical comfort of working from home is no easy feat but having outfits you feel excited to put on (and show off) in the morning, eases some pain. If your 2023 looks like it will include more time in the office, I’d suggest adding the Paire work pants to your wardrobe. Chances are, you’ll like them so much, you’ll even want to wear them beyond the hours of nine to five.

When shopping for a specific item, like work pants, it’s important to have a list of criteria you are trying to fulfill. I’m a fashion writer so my personal top priority is the look of the pants—I want them to have the perfect amount of slouch, a fitted waist that doesn’t gape and a hem that can be worn with heels or sneakers. Beyond the look of the pants, the most important factor is comfort. If I’m going to be commuting, sitting at a desk, grabbing coffee at least twice and then heading to an event after work, I want to feel good while doing it.

If you’ve already tried the Aritzia Effortless Pant and every trouser at Zara , it’s time to try the Paire work pant. For starters, Paire’s entire mission is centered around creating pants that you’ll be truly excited to put on, whether that’s for work or just everyday wear. Paire just released a holiday capsule collection with pant styles that are sure to become your go-to. Each pair of Paire pants are machine washable (so you can cross a trip to the dry cleaners off your to-do list) and designed to lift and sculpt your body while you wear them.

Each pant style is made with Paire’s signature PowerTech material which makes them wrinkle and fade-resistant. You don’t have to take my word for it, because you can try your first pair of Paire pants for 15 percent off with the code WINTERPAIRE .

Keep scrolling to learn more about each pant style.

Katharine Trouser

These trousers are designed to fit like classic work pants—they’re tailored but still relaxed with a hidden elastic in the back of the waistband. The slightly slouchy cut makes them easy to pair with an oversized blazer for the office or even a crop top or bodysuit for a fun night out. They’re available in sizes 0-14 and also come in a white color option.

Diana Wide Leg

If you are still lucky enough to be in a work-from-home situation (or at least something hybrid) or just want a pair of pants that can be dressed up or down, then you need this pair of wide-leg pants . They are one of Paire’s best sellers and have been updated for the holidays in a fun champagne or red shade. You could easily pair these with heels or loafers and a sweater and wear them to work or add your UGG slippers and stay cozy and cute inside.