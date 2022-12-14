Jury deliberations begin in murder trial of former Texas police officer who killed Atatiana Jefferson in her home

Alabama sophomore wide receiver JoJo Earle entered the transfer portal in early December after playing sparingly across his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. On Saturday, Earle announced his commitment to Sonny Dykes at TCU on his personal Instagram page. Earle had several images of him donned in a TCU uniform, with the final picture declaring his commitment to the Horned Frogs. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

