abccolumbia.com
Dept. of Employment and Workforce: SC unemployment rate 3.3% in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) says there were more than 5,000 fewer people working in South Carolina in November than October. That being said, there are still nearly 10,000 more people working in the state than at the same time last year. Officials say...
WLTX.com
Thousands of SC veterans to qualify for additional benefits beginning Jan. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Come the new year, thousands of South Carolina veterans are in for more benefits. This comes as the Pact Act, which provides benefits for veterans exposed to certain toxins, was recently expanded. “It’s a long time coming the VFW had a big influence on pushing this...
Power bills to rise in January for Dominion South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Electric bills will go up by about 6% in January for Dominion Energy’s South Carolina residential customers. The South Carolina Public Service Commission voted 5-1 for an unusual midyear rate increase Thursday, local news outlets report, making up for the higher-than-projected cost of coal and natural gas that the Virginia-based utility […]
Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina begins a winter cooldown, families are facing issues with their heating units, causing packed schedules for maintenance companies. Rebecca Johnson has been working at Stoudenmire Heating and Air Conditioning for two years. She says there is normally a sharp increase in service requests during the summer and the winter months.
walterborolive.com
Boise Cascade Company expanding South Carolina footprint with new Colleton County operations
Boise Cascade Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor for building materials, recently announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new facility in Colleton County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 30 new jobs. “We are excited to be planning a branch location in Colleton County....
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
WMBF
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New data released Friday reveals nearly half of South Carolinians who are old enough and eligible to work are not employed or actively looking for a job. That comes as more than 100,000 jobs are open across South Carolina, while the state’s unemployment rate remains historically...
abccolumbia.com
AG brings action against Charleston resident engaging in securities fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson brought action against Charleston resident Jonathan E. Ramaci, Elements of Genius, Inc. and it’s subsidiary Wellnest. The Securities Division ordered a cease and desist alleging that Wellnest violated the SC Securities Act by offering and selling unregistered or unqualified...
carolinapanorama.com
SC State awarded $3 million from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions
The Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC (SRNS) Task Order Authorization has awarded South Carolina State University a five-year grant totaling more than $3 million for workforce development in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). In the first year of the grant, SC State will receive $646,972 to establish the institutional...
abccolumbia.com
ONE-ON-ONE: CAE encourages Midlands residents to fly local this holiday season
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to AAA, this holiday season is set to be the third busiest on record with more than 100 million Americans expected to travel away from home. Here in the Midlands, tens of thousands are expected to fly through Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE). CAE estimates that 90,000 travelers flew from the airport in November and expects similar numbers for December.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Carolina
The Carolina Buffet in Springdale, South Carolina, is a great place to go to sample some of the state's finest cuisine. They serve an excellent selection of southern favorites, but the service is the real gimmick. You can get in and out of the line as fast as you like, and the price isn't bad either. And you can't get much more basic than a buffet, but that doesn't mean you can't have a swanky dinner. For one thing, the menu has something for everyone. You can try their southern fried chicken and peach cobbler. You can even try their cornbread.
Proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for driver’s license
A proposed bill could make new South Carolina residents pay $250 for a driver's license to bring down the financial burden of growth on existing residents.
Stimulus update: One-time $800 tax rebate payments to be sent out within next 14 days in South Carolina
There are now only two weeks left before South Carolina residents who filed their 2021 tax returns receive a rebate of up to $800.
1,500 new jobs coming to South Carolina in what leaders are calling 'largest economic development' ever
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — A company that makes parts for batteries for electric vehicles is coming to South Carolina, a move the state says represents the largest economic investment in state history and will create roughly 1,500 jobs. Representatives from Redwood Materials, flanked by state leaders including South Carolina...
Most South Carolina workers could see less taxes deducted from paychecks in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Most South Carolina workers could see less taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. The top income tax rate was reduced from 7% to 6.5% by legislators in 2022, according to the SCDOR. The department has updated its withholding tables to reflect […]
Lawmaker proposes $250 fee for people who move to South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina's known for its Southern hospitality, but for folks looking to call the Palmetto State home, that might come with a price. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a Republican who represents Georgetown County, pre-filed a bill ahead of January's legislative session that would impose a fee for people moving to South Carolina. Goldfinch's bill would allow individual counties to approve or reject a $250 fee for new South Carolina residents.
abcnews4.com
South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
wpde.com
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
WIS-TV
SC closing out record year in economic development deals, pushing past $10B in investments
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A new $3.5-billion electric vehicle battery plant will soon call South Carolina home, with the Berkeley County project announced on Wednesday marking the largest economic development deal in state history. It also caps a historic year for economic development overall for South Carolina, which has secured...
