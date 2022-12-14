The Carolina Buffet in Springdale, South Carolina, is a great place to go to sample some of the state's finest cuisine. They serve an excellent selection of southern favorites, but the service is the real gimmick. You can get in and out of the line as fast as you like, and the price isn't bad either. And you can't get much more basic than a buffet, but that doesn't mean you can't have a swanky dinner. For one thing, the menu has something for everyone. You can try their southern fried chicken and peach cobbler. You can even try their cornbread.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO