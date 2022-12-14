ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Power bills to rise in January for Dominion South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Electric bills will go up by about 6% in January for Dominion Energy’s South Carolina residential customers. The South Carolina Public Service Commission voted 5-1 for an unusual midyear rate increase Thursday, local news outlets report, making up for the higher-than-projected cost of coal and natural gas that the Virginia-based utility […]
Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina begins a winter cooldown, families are facing issues with their heating units, causing packed schedules for maintenance companies. Rebecca Johnson has been working at Stoudenmire Heating and Air Conditioning for two years. She says there is normally a sharp increase in service requests during the summer and the winter months.
AG brings action against Charleston resident engaging in securities fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson brought action against Charleston resident Jonathan E. Ramaci, Elements of Genius, Inc. and it’s subsidiary Wellnest. The Securities Division ordered a cease and desist alleging that Wellnest violated the SC Securities Act by offering and selling unregistered or unqualified...
SC State awarded $3 million from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions

The Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC (SRNS) Task Order Authorization has awarded South Carolina State University a five-year grant totaling more than $3 million for workforce development in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). In the first year of the grant, SC State will receive $646,972 to establish the institutional...
ONE-ON-ONE: CAE encourages Midlands residents to fly local this holiday season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to AAA, this holiday season is set to be the third busiest on record with more than 100 million Americans expected to travel away from home. Here in the Midlands, tens of thousands are expected to fly through Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE). CAE estimates that 90,000 travelers flew from the airport in November and expects similar numbers for December.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Carolina

The Carolina Buffet in Springdale, South Carolina, is a great place to go to sample some of the state's finest cuisine. They serve an excellent selection of southern favorites, but the service is the real gimmick. You can get in and out of the line as fast as you like, and the price isn't bad either. And you can't get much more basic than a buffet, but that doesn't mean you can't have a swanky dinner. For one thing, the menu has something for everyone. You can try their southern fried chicken and peach cobbler. You can even try their cornbread.
Lawmaker proposes $250 fee for people who move to South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina's known for its Southern hospitality, but for folks looking to call the Palmetto State home, that might come with a price. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, a Republican who represents Georgetown County, pre-filed a bill ahead of January's legislative session that would impose a fee for people moving to South Carolina. Goldfinch's bill would allow individual counties to approve or reject a $250 fee for new South Carolina residents.
South Carolinians to see fewer taxes withheld from 2023 paycheck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Most South Carolina workers will see fewer state taxes withheld from their paychecks in 2023 as the result of adjustments in the state Withholding Tax Tables by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR). These updates follow this summer's tax cuts by state lawmakers. According...
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
