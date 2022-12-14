Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Related
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
The romanticized version of San Francisco includes the Golden Gate Bridge, cable car rides, Fisherman’s Wharf, and beach walks on foggy days. The reality for many renters, however, is vastly different. Visiting San Francisco’s many tourist attractions is not top of mind for them. Coming up with next month’s rent is their main concern.
Baekjeong Is Opening in the South Bay
The Korean barbecue chain will join the Westfield Valley Fair mall food court alongside Bamboo Sushi, Bazille, Eataly, Mastro's steakhouse and seafood, and Ramen Nago, to name a few.
Side hustles in San Jose, CA
Rent out local parking + storage to bring in the big bucks.
foodgressing.com
A Slice of New York San Jose CA [Review]
At A Slice of New York, you can indulge in a New York slice without ever having to leave the Bay Area. They’re also known to be one of the best restaurants in San Jose. This independent pizza joint offers two kinds of pizza, Neapolitan and Sicilian square. The round pies come in 10″, 14″ and 18.”
NBC Bay Area
Countdown to Christmas: Bay Area Shoppers Try to Spend Less on ‘Super Saturday'
More than 158 million people nationwide are expected to shop Saturday or “Super Saturday,” the last full weekend before Christmas Day. Shoppers said that due to the inflation, it’s a different experience this year as they are spending less and are more strategic. “I probably will spend...
What’s next for San Jose’s Columbus Park?
After clearing the city’s largest homeless camp around Columbus Park, San Jose is moving ahead with plans to revitalize the location and change its name. The 70-year-old park currently bares the name of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, whose legacy is criticized due to his exploitation of Native Americans. After two rounds of public voting this year, San Jose opted for a new name to honor a local legend: former San Jose Mayor Janet Gray Hayes.
SFist
Saturday Links: 3.6M Earthquake Near El Cerrito Rocks Bay Area Overnight
If you woke up in the middle of the night to some shakes, that was a 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattling the East Bay and San Francisco early Saturday morning, the US Geological Survey confirmed. The quake struck at 3:39 a.m. and caused a brief rolling rumble in SF. [USGS]. Fire crews...
NBC Bay Area
Community Celebrates Life of South Bay Icon Mary Fierros
San Jose has lost an American hero. Her name was Mary Fierros, a Rosie the Riveter during World War II. She lived a full life, and died recently at the age of 102. Her family and community celebrated Fierros, a woman who touched many lives along her journey on earth.
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
Chef Leilani Baugh’s West Oakland Restaurant Caters to Community Spirit
A childhood spent in the embrace of two adoring grandmothers gave birth to an Oakland chef’s deep appreciation for two cultures. One of her grandmothers was Chinese and spoke only Cantonese. The other spoke only English and had a Black southern heritage. Yet the women bonded over two mutual loves: their granddaughter and cooking.
San Jose just cleared its largest encampment, so what comes next for displaced homeless?
THE ENCAMPMENT NEAR Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
‘People are dying on our roads’: San Jose unsafe for bicyclists
San Jose tops the list of Silicon Valley cities with the most bicycle crashes, injuries and deaths, which is nothing to brag about. San Jose ranks the worst in bike safety, tallying 2,803 bike crashes over a decade, resulting in 38 deaths and 2,752 injuries. Palo Alto ranks second with 787 bike crashes, resulting in three... The post ‘People are dying on our roads’: San Jose unsafe for bicyclists appeared first on San José Spotlight.
oaklandside.org
In ‘Oakland Belonging,’ youth explore the history of Swan’s Market
A year ago, Citlali Sanchez Uvovic didn’t know much about storytelling. She’d also never been to Swan’s Market and wasn’t particularly familiar with the surrounding neighborhood in Old Oakland. So when her mom encouraged her to join a youth program based at Swan’s that was all about storytelling, the 16-year-old Fremont High sophomore from East Oakland was curious—but had no clue what to expect.
SFO-bound United Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing, returns to Mexico City
United flight 718 turned around after the captain reported that the fuel levels from one of the engines indicated an imbalance in fuel pressure.
KTVU FOX 2
A cold weekend in the Bay Area
Morning temperatures are below freezing in many inland cities across the Bay Area. Cold mornings and seasonal mid-day temperatures are in store for the rest of the weekend.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Jose. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard.
Get Lost In San Jose’s Massive Christmas Light Maze
When it comes to holiday light displays in the Bay Area, it’s hard to beat this enormous Christmas maze and ice skating rink in San Jose. Enchant is taking place now through January 1st at PayPal Park, and it’s the place to be if you (like us) have caught an extreme case of holiday cheer. Enchant is essentially a massive glittering winter wonderland rife with photo opportunities and fun activities. Explore a giant glowing light maze with larger-than-life reindeer, a 100-foot Christmas tree, and endless interactive elements. Guests can pick up a Maze Passport and look for all 9 reindeer...
Comments / 0