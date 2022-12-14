ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Freethink

What the new Earth-threatening asteroid means for humanity

Looming over Earth lies a great extinction-level threat: asteroid impacts. The K-Pg extinction event from 65 million years ago reminds us of this grave threat. A ~kilometer-sized or greater object could wipe out every human on Earth. Our greatest hope for survival relies on early detection and successful intervention. NASA’s...
DIY Photography

NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back first detailed photos of the moon

NASA’s Artemis I mission has been under the spotlight lately, and we recently saw Orion’s stunning video of the Earth “setting” behind the moon. On its sixth flight day, the spacecraft took detailed shots of the moon’s surface. NASA shared it with the public so that you can look up close at our home planet’s natural satellite.
Futurism

Another Satellite Released by NASA's Artemis I Just Croaked

On November 16, NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft released a suite of ten different cubesats, small satellites meant to carry out tasks ranging from photographing the Moon's surface to studying the effects of space radiation. But not everything has gone according to plan, demonstrating the dubious reliability of cheap-but-fragile cubesats. NASA...
scitechdaily.com

NASA Artemis I: Orion Will Attempt the First Skip Entry for a Human Spacecraft

As NASA’s Artemis I mission to the Moon draws to a close, the Orion spacecraft is on its way back to Earth, with the planned splashdown on Sunday, December 11, fast approaching. When Orion is nearing its return to Earth, it will attempt the first skip entry for a human spacecraft. This maneuver is designed to pinpoint its landing spot in the Pacific Ocean.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSFA

NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface

(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface. Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.
Gizmodo

NASA's Next Asteroid-Hunting Telescope Will Launch Later and Cost More Than Expected

NASA’s plan for an upcoming infrared asteroid-hunting telescope, called Near Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor, has officially changed. NEO Surveyor’s expected price tag has doubled from an estimated high of $600 million to a whopping $1.2 billion, while the launch has also been pushed from 2026 to June 2028.
NPR

DART: The Impacts Of Slamming A Spacecraft Into An Asteroid

If an asteroid were hurling through space, making a beeline straight to Earth, how would humans prevent it from doing what it did to the dinosaurs? Would we bomb it? Would we shoot lasers at it like a scene from Hollywood's latest sci-fi flick? Well, the folks at NASA have designed and tested a theory.
Outsider.com

NASA Releases Breathtaking New Photos of the Moon’s Surface

NASA‘s Artemis mission completed its turn around the Moon recently, and the Orion spacecraft onboard captured some stunning photos of the Moon from orbit. Previously, Orion sent back images of the Earth from about 230,000 miles away, as well as a look at the Earth during liftoff. It resembles a little blue marble out there in space.
AOL Corp

NASA posts high-resolution images of Orion's final lunar flyby

Orion just made its final pass around the moon on its way to Earth, and NASA has released some of the spacecraft's best photos so far. Taken by a high-resolution camera (actually a heavily modified GoPro Hero 4) mounted on the tip of Orion's solar arrays, they show the spacecraft rounding the Moon then getting a closeup shot of the far side.
Futurism

Astronomers Spot Volcano Erupting on a Distant Comet

An unusual volcanic comet has unexpectedly erupted in a massive cloud of gas and ice, Live Science reports, an offworldly spectacle that stunned astronomers. Scientists believe the dirty snowball, dubbed 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or 29P for short, is the most volcanically active comet in our solar system. It was first discovered in 1927 by German astronomers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann, and orbits the Sun every 15 or so years. 29P is roughly 37 miles across and is thought to have originated from the Kuiper Belt, a massive ring of asteroids orbiting the very far reaches of the solar system.
dallasexpress.com

Orion Spacecraft Returning to Earth

The Orion spacecraft is on its return journey back to Earth, completing a near-month-long trip since its launch on November 16. NASA made the announcement via Twitter on December 5, explaining that Orion had completed its flyby burn, which will power its return to Earth. The spacecraft exited the Moon’s...
globalspec.com

Video: NASA gets high on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter has set a new record for getting high on Mars — altitude-wise, that is. During its December 3, 2022, flight, the 4 lb (1.8 kg) craft soared 46 ft (14 m) above the planet’s surface, besting its previous attainment of 39 ft (12 m). Ingenuity...
Outsider.com

Astronomers Discover Supermassive Black Hole Pointing Directly at Earth

Earlier this year, scientists discovered that a “jet,” created by a very distant supermassive black hole, sent an accumulation of various space matter rocketing directly toward Earth. Scientists haven’t expressed any need for concern about the jet. However, they are intrigued by the sheer brightness of it and the vast distance between it and Earth.
Albany Herald

The Perseverance rover is about to have a big first on Mars

Some of our favorite space missions are closing out the year in a big way. Artemis I made a literal splash(down) when it successfully returned to Earth on December 11. Engineers are studying the data collected by the Orion spacecraft now to prepare for the first crewed flight of Artemis II in 2024.

