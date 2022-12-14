Read full article on original website
Drugs, Guns, Cash Seized During Search Warrants In Johnston And Harnett Counties
Search warrants were executed in Johnston and Harnett counties Thursday. It began in Harnett County when the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and federal ATF agents conducted a search warrant at 280 Howards Lane in Dunn. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales, specifically Fentanyl.
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
cbs17
Raleigh OB/GYN owner to pay $385,000 to resolve claims of health care fraud: DOJ
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Allegations that stemmed from a lawsuit involving a whistleblower have transpired into a $385,000 settlement that a Raleigh healthcare business and its owner will need to pay. The Triangle Women’s Center and its owner, Haritha Nadendla, M.D., have agreed to pay the lump sum in...
North Carolina deputy killed by hit-and-run driver identified
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, officials said. Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a robbery at a Fayetteville business when the crash occurred, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. As deputies returned from a canine track, one was hit by a vehicle as he was walking, officials said. The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was found nearby.
WECT
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrests man who allegedly killed deputy
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office announced during a press conference that 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi of Linden was arrested for the death of Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca. Terlizzi has been charged with felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, reckless driving to...
cbs17
Durham police trying to identify 2 people who tried to get money from banks by impersonating account holders
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been impersonating account holders in order to take money from local banks. Durham police are attempting to identify the individuals and are asking for the public’s help. The first individual pictured above on the left was at the State Employees’ Credit...
cbs17
Paroled felon arrested after 6-hour standoff in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said. Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.
Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck
ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
North Carolina CEO who spent $3M on Hawaii vacation, Rolex gets 3 years for filing false tax return
A Raleigh CEO accused of spending roughly $3 million in money from his investor-funded business on personal items including a Hawaiian vacation and a Rolex has pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
WRAL
Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
New bridge opens to traffic
At long last, the Faircloth Freeway Bridge is open to traffic following an extensive replacement project that spanned two and a half years. An
cbs17
Durham man pleads guilty to killing wife, gets at least 15 years in prison, DA says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife after making children take part in abusing her will spend at least 15 years in prison, prosecutors say. Under a plea deal announced Thursday by the Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Travis Morrell Poe pleaded...
Armed woman sought in Orange County robberies taken into custody
An "armed and dangerous" woman who was wanted for several armed robberies in Orange and Durham counties has been taken into custody.
Governor and first lady shop at Moore County small businesses weeks after power grid attack
We're days away from Christmas and Moore County was on the list of places to shop for Governor Roy Cooper and first lady Kristin Cooper.
cbs17
Duke Energy says ‘no decisions’ yet on how company will handle costs from Moore County substation attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke Energy has not yet decided how it will handle the costs connected to the recent attack on the Moore County power grid. On Dec. 3, two substations failed in Moore County, plunging tens of thousands of Duke Energy customers into darkness for four days. Investigators later revealed that the substations were damaged by gunfire and the case was under investigation as a “criminal occurrence.”
2 cars recovered after nearly $1M car heist from dealership in North Carolina
Business has changed drastically for a car dealership in Harnett County.
cbs17
4 hurt, rescued from vehicle in fiery crash, Town of Chapel Hill says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Chapel Hill said four people were hurt in a fiery crash Friday night involving one vehicle. At about 9:36 p.m., town officials said officers were called to the crash on Seawell School Road near Smith Middle School. They were told that...
cbs17
Lee County son accused of killing father found dead, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Nov. 29, deputies found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was later identified as Randy Martin Kelly.
