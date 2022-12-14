The city of Indianapolis seeks input on a Far Eastside redevelopment opportunity at the former Oaktree Apartment site. The Oaktree Apartments were a blighted property involved in years of health violations, crime and legal battles. The 300 unit apartment complex sat vacant on the Far Eastside for years until it was finally demolished in 2019. The city has spent more than $3 million on the site.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO