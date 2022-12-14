ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Stretch of I-69 in southern Indiana now open to traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A 12-mile-long stretch of I-69 north of Martinsville is now open. “This milestone brings us yet another step closer to reaching the finish line,” said Governor Eric Holcomb. “I’m looking forward to seeing continued progress over the next two years as we complete the long-awaited and needed direct connection between Evansville and Indianapolis and beyond.”
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WFYI

Former Oaktree Apartment site ready for redevelopment ideas

The city of Indianapolis seeks input on a Far Eastside redevelopment opportunity at the former Oaktree Apartment site. The Oaktree Apartments were a blighted property involved in years of health violations, crime and legal battles. The 300 unit apartment complex sat vacant on the Far Eastside for years until it was finally demolished in 2019. The city has spent more than $3 million on the site.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Fair housing report looks at neighborhood change

The latest report from the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana shows homeownership has become harder to reach for many in Indianapolis. The new analysis from FHCCI focuses on neighborhood change and finds home ownership has declined by seven percent in the past decade. Many factors influence that change including...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Lebanon City Council votes to annex 5,000 acres for innovation park

LEBANON, Indiana — The Lebanon City Council voted Monday to annex 5,000 acres for the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research district. The Boone County Commissioners issued a statement on the annexation vote, which reads in part:. "We have been cognizant of the potential impacts to the rural and agricultural...
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Former Indianapolis Police Chief Joseph McAtee dies

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Marion County Sheriff and Indianapolis Police Chief has died. A longtime key figure in Central Indiana law enforcement, Joseph McAtee served as Chief of the Indianapolis Police Department in addition to county sheriff and constable throughout his long career. Last year, McAtee was honored by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

IU Health Files Design Plans for Support Building and Utility Plant

IU Health has outlined design plans for a multi-use support building and a utility plant to serve its new downtown Indianapolis hospital under construction at its expanding healthcare campus south of 16th Street. Filed recently with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission, the plans call for a support building of five...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel Christkindlmarkt once again voted No. 1

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today 10Best competition for the third time. This honor confirms that Carmel has become a major tourism attraction in the holiday season, drawing visitors from around the country to experience the Market and the City of Carmel’s major entertainment venues.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

A banner year for development in Indianapolis

Development efforts in Indianapolis received big boosts in 2022 with significant investments. The Department of Metropolitan Development, DMD, reports $1.1 billion in capital investments this year with 64 projects and more than 8,500 good-paying jobs. Large projects from big companies, including Rolls Royce and Elanco, are significant to development, but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Every therapy dog has its day!

Five K9 therapy dogs and their handlers gathered for the Public Safety Therapy K9 Expo on Thursday morning at the IMPD FOP Lodge #86, 1525 Shelby St., Indianapolis. Ultimate Canine training academy of Westfield was also present at the event. The purpose of this event is to highlight and advocate...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs

The Department of Child Services needs to increase rates for foster families and pay stipends for children in kinship care. More money is needed to develop a proposed 12,000 acre technology park in Boone County.  These requests for funding continued to filter in this week as the state begins drafting its two-year budget plan. Agencies […] The post Legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WFYI

WFYI

