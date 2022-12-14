ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

milfordmirror.com

Stratford man pleads guilty to role in Shakespeare theater, other fires

BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man, awaiting trial for his alleged part in setting the fire in 2019 that destroyed the American Shakespeare Theatre as well as three fires in other communities, pleaded guilty to reduced charges Friday. Vincent Keller, 20, who had been facing first-degree arson charges, pleaded guilty...
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Identify Suspect, Seize Vehicle in Connection to Derby Hit-and-Run

Police have identified a suspect and seized a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run in Derby earlier this week. Investigators said a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday. The driver then took off. The person who was hit was taken...
WTNH

New Britain man pleads guilty to committing 28 robberies, 6 carjackings: DOJ

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man pleaded guilty to committing 28 armed robberies and six carjacking offenses during a three-month crime spree on Wednesday. According to court records, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, admitted to committing 28 armed robberies of convenience stores, six carjacking offenses and other crimes in the state, between Sep. […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

5 face federal fentanyl trafficking charges, indicted

HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal jury indicted five people Thursday on fentanyl trafficking charges that took place within the past two years, according to the state's U.S. Attorney. Addely Rosario-Ramirez, 24, and Luis Elvis Hernandez-Rivas, 43, both of the Dominican Republic, Hugo Ivan Ramirez-Bellozo, 32, of Mexico, Juan Gonzalez-Reyes,...
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Bridgeport police seize firearms and liquor from grocery store

BRIDGEPORT — A local grocery store owner and employee were charged Friday night after police said they discovered the two were selling more than just beer, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. Police seized 67 bottles of liquor from behind the counter of the De Castillo Grocery Store on...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend with an ax while her two youngest children were home now faces more charges involving the victim. On Wednesday, Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order. It pertains to a complaint Julie Minogue made to Milford police on Nov. 14, three weeks before she was brutally attacked inside her Milford condo. Minogue told police Dewitt, the father of her 3-year-old son, sent her 220 text messages that weekend. She had a protective order against him after a 2019 domestic violence case in which Dewitt allegedly drunkenly threw a playpen at Minogue while she was holding their baby. Minogue sustained a head wound that needed five staples, court documents showed.
MILFORD, CT
YAHOO!

Feds announce guilty pleas in three weapons and drug trafficking cases

Dec. 14—Three men — two from New Hampshire and one from Connecticut — have pleaded guilty to weapon- and drug-related charges in separate federal cases, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Philip Wetmore, 32, of Nashua,...
NASHUA, NH
NBC Connecticut

Derby Police Search For Hit-and-Run Driver

Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and critically injured a pedestrian in Derby Thursday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. on Division Street near the railroad crossing, according to police. The driver took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital where he...
WTNH

Waterbury murder suspect arrested in Florida

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury homicide suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. Waterbury police said Waterbury Major Crimes detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took custody of Clarence Rhodes in Florida. Rhodes was transported back to Waterbury where he was served with a warrant charging him […]
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

Defendant in Jennifer Dulos case released from custody again

Kent Mawhinney, who is charged in connection to the murder of Jennifer Dulos, is out of custody again but now on house arrest after a judge reduced his bond during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court Thursday. Mawhinney had been incarcerated since Oct. 3 when Judge Gary White raised his...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Escapee Recaptured

#Bridgeport CT– Earlier this morning at approximately 0803hrs the Bridgeport Police were standing by with a female arrestee at Bridgeport Hospital. The arrestee fled the area and building but was again apprehended quickly following a very brief foot chase. She was transported back to the hospital for treatment and then transported to Police HQ for booking. No reported injuries to police nor party in custody. An alert was sent out at 1127hrs to document the additional charge. This is still an active case.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Police identify victim in Torrington tractor-trailer crash

Police have identified the victim in the deadly tractor-trailer crash in Torrington Thursday. The victim has been identified as Mahamadou Keita, from Pennsylvania. Police say the out-of-state truck hit several mailboxes, a stop sign and then went over an embankment onto the side of Route 8 below. They say speed...
TORRINGTON, CT

