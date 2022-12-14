Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket locationKristen WaltersHuntington, NY
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This MonthOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
Related
Intoxicated Man Drove Wrong Way On Seymour Highway, Police Say
A 37-year-old man was charged after police said he drove the wrong way on a Connecticut highway while intoxicated. Troopers in New Haven County responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Route 8 near Exit 21 in Seymour at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
milfordmirror.com
Stratford man pleads guilty to role in Shakespeare theater, other fires
BRIDGEPORT — A Stratford man, awaiting trial for his alleged part in setting the fire in 2019 that destroyed the American Shakespeare Theatre as well as three fires in other communities, pleaded guilty to reduced charges Friday. Vincent Keller, 20, who had been facing first-degree arson charges, pleaded guilty...
NBC Connecticut
Police Identify Suspect, Seize Vehicle in Connection to Derby Hit-and-Run
Police have identified a suspect and seized a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run in Derby earlier this week. Investigators said a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. on Thursday. The driver then took off. The person who was hit was taken...
Roxbury man accused of stabbing 68-year-old woman after offering to help unload groceries
A Roxbury man accused of assaulting a 68-year-old woman after offering to help her with groceries and assaulting another woman days later was arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court Friday. Ranlee Flores, 34, was arraigned on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault...
New Britain man pleads guilty to committing 28 robberies, 6 carjackings: DOJ
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man pleaded guilty to committing 28 armed robberies and six carjacking offenses during a three-month crime spree on Wednesday. According to court records, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, admitted to committing 28 armed robberies of convenience stores, six carjacking offenses and other crimes in the state, between Sep. […]
5 face federal fentanyl trafficking charges, indicted
HARTFORD, Conn. — A federal jury indicted five people Thursday on fentanyl trafficking charges that took place within the past two years, according to the state's U.S. Attorney. Addely Rosario-Ramirez, 24, and Luis Elvis Hernandez-Rivas, 43, both of the Dominican Republic, Hugo Ivan Ramirez-Bellozo, 32, of Mexico, Juan Gonzalez-Reyes,...
YAHOO!
Brinks murder mastermind Mutulu Shakur, Tupac's stepfather, released from federal prison
The mastermind behind the murderous 1981 Brinks robbery in which two Nyack police officers and an armored car guard were killed was released for health reasons from federal prison on Friday after nearly 38 years behind bars. Mutulu Shakur, 72, known mostly as the stepfather of slain rapper Tupac Shakur...
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport police seize firearms and liquor from grocery store
BRIDGEPORT — A local grocery store owner and employee were charged Friday night after police said they discovered the two were selling more than just beer, according to the Bridgeport Police Department. Police seized 67 bottles of liquor from behind the counter of the De Castillo Grocery Store on...
News 12
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend with an ax while her two youngest children were home now faces more charges involving the victim. On Wednesday, Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order. It pertains to a complaint Julie Minogue made to Milford police on Nov. 14, three weeks before she was brutally attacked inside her Milford condo. Minogue told police Dewitt, the father of her 3-year-old son, sent her 220 text messages that weekend. She had a protective order against him after a 2019 domestic violence case in which Dewitt allegedly drunkenly threw a playpen at Minogue while she was holding their baby. Minogue sustained a head wound that needed five staples, court documents showed.
Police identify suspect in Derby hit-and-run that left victim in critical condition
DERBY, Conn. — A pedestrian remains hospitalized in critical condition as Derby police are working to find the driver who struck him and drove off earlier this week. Police were called to Division Street near the railroad crossing around 9:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car. The vehicle drove away from the scene.
Fairfield County Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs After Cops Receive Tip, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was busted for alleged possession of a gun and drugs after police received a tip that led to surveillance.The incident took place in Norwalk on Tuesday, Dec. 13.The Norwalk Police Department received information on Tuesday that a resident was armed with a handgun and was sell…
talkofthesound.com
Pelham Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter & DWI in Fiery Mamaroneck Crash that Killed 2 New Rochelle Passengers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Bethzy Higueros, 23, of Pelham, NY, appeared today before Judge James McCarty at the Westchester County Criminal Court where she pleaded guilty to reduced charges related to a fatal car crash in Mamaroneck that killed two New Rochelle woman. She is scheduled...
YAHOO!
Feds announce guilty pleas in three weapons and drug trafficking cases
Dec. 14—Three men — two from New Hampshire and one from Connecticut — have pleaded guilty to weapon- and drug-related charges in separate federal cases, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Philip Wetmore, 32, of Nashua,...
NBC Connecticut
Derby Police Search For Hit-and-Run Driver
Police are looking for the driver of a car that hit and critically injured a pedestrian in Derby Thursday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. on Division Street near the railroad crossing, according to police. The driver took off, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital where he...
Waterbury murder suspect arrested in Florida
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury homicide suspect was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday. Waterbury police said Waterbury Major Crimes detectives along with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took custody of Clarence Rhodes in Florida. Rhodes was transported back to Waterbury where he was served with a warrant charging him […]
News 12
Defendant in Jennifer Dulos case released from custody again
Kent Mawhinney, who is charged in connection to the murder of Jennifer Dulos, is out of custody again but now on house arrest after a judge reduced his bond during a hearing at Stamford Superior Court Thursday. Mawhinney had been incarcerated since Oct. 3 when Judge Gary White raised his...
25-Year-Old From Branford Killed In 2-Vehicle New Haven Crash
A crash between a box truck and a Volvo left a 25-year-old Connecticut man dead. The crash took place in New Haven around 1 a.m., on Friday, Dec. 16 at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Orange Street. According to Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police Department, officers...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Escapee Recaptured
#Bridgeport CT– Earlier this morning at approximately 0803hrs the Bridgeport Police were standing by with a female arrestee at Bridgeport Hospital. The arrestee fled the area and building but was again apprehended quickly following a very brief foot chase. She was transported back to the hospital for treatment and then transported to Police HQ for booking. No reported injuries to police nor party in custody. An alert was sent out at 1127hrs to document the additional charge. This is still an active case.
Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling
A police officer who took a woman’s complaint has been placed on leave following the Milford axe murder of the woman, a mother of three children.
News 12
Police identify victim in Torrington tractor-trailer crash
Police have identified the victim in the deadly tractor-trailer crash in Torrington Thursday. The victim has been identified as Mahamadou Keita, from Pennsylvania. Police say the out-of-state truck hit several mailboxes, a stop sign and then went over an embankment onto the side of Route 8 below. They say speed...
Comments / 0