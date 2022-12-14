ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Dog saved from home fire in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire. On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle. When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Darwin, Fern, and Buddy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have Darwin. Darwin is a 7-year-old ice cream cone lover who loves to play and then take long naps. Next we have this beauty, Fern....
MARION COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Tavares police hope to grow Operation Aware participation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police departments often get calls for missing persons with a mental disability. This includes people with autism, Alzheimer’s, and Dementia. Operation Aware for anyone with a mental disability. The Tavares Police Department is now trying to do their part in helping to grow “Operation Aware.”...
TAVARES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog found in garbage can in Orlando gets adopted

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy will be spending the holidays with her new family after being adopted!. Her new owner says ‘Baby Girl’ is still a little skiddish around people, but enjoys playing with her toys and her new brother, Bailey. New photos show Baby Girl snuggling in her new dog bed and enjoying some time by her backyard pool.
ORLANDO, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

“It Takes A Village” toy giveaway set for Friday in Leesburg

’Tis the season for giving, especially for local small business owner Deonte Harris. As owner of Harris C&R Cleanings and AllBrilliantMinds E&E, he wanted to give back to the community that continually supports him by hosting a toy drive for kids and families in the area. “It’s a group of...
LEESBURG, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sinkhole opens on downtown Orlando roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a sinkhole opened on a downtown Orlando roadway on Friday afternoon. Officers said that due to an accident at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Boone Avenue, water from a fire hydrant leaked and caused the sinkhole in the eastbound lanes. >>>...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza

A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bay News 9

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
hwy.co

8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida

Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages

You know that it’s a cold day in The Villages when even a bald eagle has to fluff up to keep warm! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Bay News 9

2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sells out within hours

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The 2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sold out within hours of its release on Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. The limited-edition bobblehead commemorates Judd’s 50 years of service at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Each bobblehead is...
villages-news.com

Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages

A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
THE VILLAGES, FL

