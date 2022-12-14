Read full article on original website
New Year's Eve in Lake County, Florida
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases, and this will be at no additional cost to you.
Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida
Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is fast approaching, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it. Here are 9 things to do this weekend. Dazzling Nights is a magical holiday experience for everyone. Over a million lights will immerse you in the wonder of the holidays. Click here for more information.
Dog saved from home fire in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Firefighters in Ocala save a dog from a home that caught fire. On Friday, at around 2:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2800 block of SW 17th Circle. When firefighters arrived, the found a single-story house with fire and smoke showing from a front window.
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County to celebrate newest homeowners with dedication ceremony
Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is inviting members of the community to attend a house blessing dedication ceremony in Ocala on Tuesday, December 20 to welcome the Walker family to their new home. On Tuesday morning, at 9 a.m., Cheryl Walker and her family will receive the keys to...
Marion County Pets: Darwin, Fern, and Buddy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have Darwin. Darwin is a 7-year-old ice cream cone lover who loves to play and then take long naps. Next we have this beauty, Fern....
Tavares police hope to grow Operation Aware participation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police departments often get calls for missing persons with a mental disability. This includes people with autism, Alzheimer’s, and Dementia. Operation Aware for anyone with a mental disability. The Tavares Police Department is now trying to do their part in helping to grow “Operation Aware.”...
Dog found in garbage can in Orlando gets adopted
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy will be spending the holidays with her new family after being adopted!. Her new owner says ‘Baby Girl’ is still a little skiddish around people, but enjoys playing with her toys and her new brother, Bailey. New photos show Baby Girl snuggling in her new dog bed and enjoying some time by her backyard pool.
“It Takes A Village” toy giveaway set for Friday in Leesburg
’Tis the season for giving, especially for local small business owner Deonte Harris. As owner of Harris C&R Cleanings and AllBrilliantMinds E&E, he wanted to give back to the community that continually supports him by hosting a toy drive for kids and families in the area. “It’s a group of...
Lake County Florida Dining - Salsa Restaurant
I love really good Mexican / Tex-Mex food. We found Salsa Restaurant and Bar about a year ago and have never been disappointed. Salsa Restaurant & Bar, 2270 Vindale Rd, Tavares, Florida 32778Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening.
Sinkhole opens on downtown Orlando roadway
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police said a sinkhole opened on a downtown Orlando roadway on Friday afternoon. Officers said that due to an accident at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Boone Avenue, water from a fire hydrant leaked and caused the sinkhole in the eastbound lanes. >>>...
Pennsylvania native sentenced in attack on deputies at Lake Deaton Plaza
A woman who was hallucinating after an adverse reaction to drugs has been sentenced in an attack on law enforcement at Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Jacqueline Elizabeth Diez, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was placed on probation for three years, ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days already served.
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
70-year-old Florida man sucker punched by stranger at Kissimmee shopping plaza, video shows
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 70-year-old man said he was attacked by a driver, who refused to stop in a crosswalk that he was using. "When I was hit it was pretty blunt force, I was so surprised." Lee Loupton said about getting punched by a stranger at The Loop shopping center in Kissimmee.
No tears: Truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Whose flaming onions in here?. A pickup truck carrying 6,000 pounds of onions caught fire in Marion County Saturday night, crews said. According to Ocala Fire Rescue, crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:33 p.m. on Interstate 75 south of exit 354. [TRENDING: ‘Toby...
Resident from Citrus County says area needs affordable homes, not ice rink
In response to a letter from an Ocala/Marion County resident who voiced support for building an ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex, a resident from Citrus County wrote in to share her thoughts on the topic. “Florida is third in the nation for homelessness. We need...
8 Amazing Scenic Drives in Central Florida
Get ready for a mesmerizing trip on these scenic drives in central Florida. From palm trees to waterways and more, you can find something for everyone. And you can stop at roadside fruit stands, fun bars and restaurants, and plenty of activities and attractions. Keep reading to learn about what...
Bald Eagle Keeping Warm In The Villages
You know that it’s a cold day in The Villages when even a bald eagle has to fluff up to keep warm! Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sells out within hours
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The 2022 Grady Judd bobblehead sold out within hours of its release on Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. The limited-edition bobblehead commemorates Judd’s 50 years of service at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Each bobblehead is...
Tree worker sleeping in vehicle arrested at recreation center in The Villages
A tree worker who had been sleeping in his vehicle was arrested at a recreation center in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle when they found 26-year-old Joshua Bennett Mahan of Leesburg in a silver Nissan four-door at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation Center.
