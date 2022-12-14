ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

chattanoogacw.com

Sunny for Sunday, Arctic front Thursday PM

Weather Forecast Prepared Sunday, December 18th, 2022. Sunny on Sunday with a morning low from 28 to 32 and afternoon high in the mid 40s. A lot to watch this week, especially late week with the arrival of an Arctic Front. Monday through Wednesday will have highs each day in the 40s and morning lows around freezing. A lot of clouds through through midweek, but any precipitation chance looks small through early Wednesday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WHNT-TV

Winter Is Coming to The Tennessee Valley

Calendar winter is set to begin on Wednesday, and it is really fitting that mother nature is about to flip the switch on this warm December weather we have had so far. Some really cold air is about to work into our region by the end of the upcoming week and linger into the Christmas holiday.
WOWK 13 News

Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
OHIO STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?

Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
LOUISIANA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Winter Storm Warning Thursday

Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSET

SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight

(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJCL

Timing out thunderstorms and a temperature drop

Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. A line of showers and thunderstorms will approach inland locations by 5-7am. The wet weather will gradually push east towards I-95 and the coastline. Most of the showers and thunderstorms will exit by early afternoon.
GEORGIA STATE
wfit.org

Severe weather to pass through Florida Wednesday and Thursday

Rounds of strong and heavy thunderstorms will continue to pass through parts of the Panhandle until late afternoon. Starting early to mid-evening, a line of storms with a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat hits the western Panhandle and the severe weather risk will slowly spread eastward through the overnight hours. There will be an elevated tornado risk through Thursday morning so please have multiple ways to receive warnings. A NOAA weather radio is still the best way to wake you up at night.
FLORIDA STATE
wcyb.com

VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice

WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
TENNESSEE STATE
WGN TV

Rain ends—snow showers/cold begin

As low pressure developed in Iowa, rains spread east across our area Tuesday night, let up a little during the day Wednesday, and then a second wave of rain came late afternoon/evening. Rains should be moving off to the east early Thursday with storm totals of well over an inch likely in many portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
IOWA STATE

