chattanoogacw.com
Sunny for Sunday, Arctic front Thursday PM
Weather Forecast Prepared Sunday, December 18th, 2022. Sunny on Sunday with a morning low from 28 to 32 and afternoon high in the mid 40s. A lot to watch this week, especially late week with the arrival of an Arctic Front. Monday through Wednesday will have highs each day in the 40s and morning lows around freezing. A lot of clouds through through midweek, but any precipitation chance looks small through early Wednesday.
Arctic air mass expected to bring frigid temperatures to East Tennessee late in the week and into Christmas
With a front of Artic Air moving through, the chance of snow has popped up in WATE Storm Team's weather forecast leading up to Christmas Eve.
WHNT-TV
Winter Is Coming to The Tennessee Valley
Calendar winter is set to begin on Wednesday, and it is really fitting that mother nature is about to flip the switch on this warm December weather we have had so far. Some really cold air is about to work into our region by the end of the upcoming week and linger into the Christmas holiday.
Chances of freezing rain, some snow in forecast next week. What you need to know
There will be an increased chance of freezing rain in the interior valleys of Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington early next week as temperatures in the mid 30s and low 40s persist in the greater Portland area.
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
Holiday Shopping Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and the chilly temperatures are serving as quite the reminder that the big day is fast approaching. There will be some chances for scattered showers overnight, but tomorrow afternoon looks to be dry in the region. The colder conditions will continue through the weekend with highs […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Could North Louisiana get a white Christmas?
Christmas is still nine days away so the most wonderful time of the year is still pretty far off when it comes to accurate weather predictions. However, some weather models are saying there is a much higher than normal chance of some winter weather round the same time that Santa comes calling.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WJCL
Impact Weather Day Thursday: Severe weather potential and colder temperatures lurking
Let's start with what you want to be aware of out the door Thursday morning. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will push across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry ahead of a cold front. There is a slight risk of severe storms within this line. Thunderstorms arrive around Vidalia, Metter, and Sylvania by 5-8am.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Winter Storm Warning Thursday
Winter storm warnings are expiring but a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued now until 6:00 am Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Thursday morning until 9:00 pm Thursday night as a second burst of snow and wind hits Thursday into Friday. Today a few scattered...
WSET
SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight
(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
WJCL
Timing out thunderstorms and a temperature drop
Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms in parts of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. A line of showers and thunderstorms will approach inland locations by 5-7am. The wet weather will gradually push east towards I-95 and the coastline. Most of the showers and thunderstorms will exit by early afternoon.
Cold weather, possible snow in the forecast for western Washington
Cold weather is likely coming over the weekend and into early next week, but meteorologists are unsure when exactly we can expect any precipitation alongside below-freezing temperatures. “Regarding the potential for colder weather next week and the possibility of lowland snow, there is currently a high level of uncertainty regarding...
wfit.org
Severe weather to pass through Florida Wednesday and Thursday
Rounds of strong and heavy thunderstorms will continue to pass through parts of the Panhandle until late afternoon. Starting early to mid-evening, a line of storms with a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat hits the western Panhandle and the severe weather risk will slowly spread eastward through the overnight hours. There will be an elevated tornado risk through Thursday morning so please have multiple ways to receive warnings. A NOAA weather radio is still the best way to wake you up at night.
Augusta Free Press
White Christmas in Virginia? AccuWeather meteorologist says ‘there is potential’
With temperatures dipping as low as 14 degrees, residents of the Shenandoah Valley are talking about the potential for a white Christmas. Some people dream of snow falling or on the ground on Christmas Day, as portrayed in the Christmas movie “A Christmas Story.”. Other people worry snow and...
wcyb.com
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
Rain ends—snow showers/cold begin
As low pressure developed in Iowa, rains spread east across our area Tuesday night, let up a little during the day Wednesday, and then a second wave of rain came late afternoon/evening. Rains should be moving off to the east early Thursday with storm totals of well over an inch likely in many portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
