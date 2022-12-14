Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Union Parish comes together to support victims of Tornado damage
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Following Tuesday nights deadly tornado the town of Farmerville has come together to bring supplies to those in desperate need. The town of Farmerville was hit by an EF-3 tornado Tuesday evening with wind peaks up to 140 mph leaving devastating destruction behind, but the community has come together to make […]
KTVE/KARD’s Digital Reporters earn college degrees during Fall 2022 commencements
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate our digital reporters, Rickenzie Johnikin and Abby Johnson, on earning their college degrees. Rickenzie earned her Master’s Degree from Grambling State University. Abby earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Southern Arkansas University. Rickenzie is a native of Farmerville, La. She earned […]
KNOE TV8
Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive: How You Can Help
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You can help make a difference in the lives of tornado victims in Union Parish with a simple donation. No donation is too small. On Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, an EF-3 tornado caused widespread damage and destroyed several homes and other buildings just before the Christmas and New Years holidays. Families lost everything, even the presents under the tree.
FEMA trailers arrive at Lake D’arbonne State Park to house tornado victims
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lake D’arbonne State Park has received trailers provided by FEMA to help house Union Parish residents affected by Tuesday’s deadly tornado. So far 30 trailers have been provided from South Louisiana that can house anywhere from 1-5 people. These trailers are the same ones that are used to house victims of […]
wdhn.com
GALLERY: Ark-La-Miss focuses on recovery after tornado storms
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, several parishes and counties in the Ark-La-Miss were affected by tornado storms and received damages that are hard to process. According to officials, over 300 residents in Union Parish were without power, powerlines were damaged in Farmerville, and Madison Parish received storm damage as well. As of now, the Ark-La-Miss focuses on recovering from the severe weather that occurred.
ktalnews.com
GALLERY: Farmerville focuses on recovery after tornado
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday several parishes and counties in Louisiana and Texas were struck by tornados, damaging neighborhoods and leaving the area reeling. According to officials, over 300 residents in Union Parish were without power, powerlines were damaged in Farmerville, and Madison Parish received storm damage as well. As of now, the area is focusing on recovering from the severe weather that occurred.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPJ announces 2022 all-parish football team
After a special season that saw Ruston return to the Superdome for the first time since 1998, the Bearcats recorded a clean sweep of the specialty awards on the 2022 all-Lincoln Parish Journal Football Team. All three of our parish teams earned postseason appearances as Ruston (12-2, state runner-up), Cedar...
Officials confirm that a EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 140 mph took place in Union Parish; 14 residents injured
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the US National Weather Service conducted a survey on the December 13, 2022, tornado storm that took place in Union Parish, La. As a result of the survey, officials found a 9.1-mile EF-3 tornado with peak winds of 140 miles per hour. According to officials, the […]
KNOE TV8
Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Farmerville police chief says nearly 25 people were injured, some critically, after a tornado leveled a neighborhood in Farmerville. Authorities are currently conducting a search and rescue around the Union Villa Apartment area. This is an updated version of a previous story. Read the...
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
KNOE TV8
Early morning Monroe fire causes ‘total loss’ of vacant house
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Fire Department says they responded to a large fire on Trenton St. sometime this morning, Dec. 14, 2022, around 5 am. WMFD Chief Charlie Simmons says it appears to have been a vacant house on fire, and it seems to be a total loss.
KNOE TV8
Drone footage shows extent of damage from Dec. tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - This drone footage gives more insight into the extent of damage caused by a tornado in Farmerville on Dec. 13, 2022. KNOE previously reported on the injuries sustained from the storm.
KNOE TV8
Several people injured, homes destroyed after suspected tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree...
KNOE TV8
Academy Sports hosts first annual “Shop with a Cop”
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “Hopefully, they’ll remember this part of their life growing up, and it kinda is a pay-it-forward to they’ll do the same thing when they get up in years,” says store director of Academy Jeff Woods. On December 16, 2022, the West...
KNOE TV8
Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
theadvocate.com
5 Louisiana law officers indicted in 2019 beating death of Black motorist Ronald Greene
Well over three years after Louisiana state troopers beat an unarmed Ronald Greene and forced him prone on his belly on a dark roadside north of Monroe in 2019 until he went limp and then died, a state grand jury in Union Parish handed up an indictment Thursday listing charges against five law enforcement officers.
kalb.com
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small told News Channel 5 on Friday, Dec. 16, that he has been retained to represent one of the five law enforcement officers indicted Thursday night in connection to the May 10, 2019, death of Ronald Greene. Two current Louisiana State Police...
bossierpress.com
High school boys soccer: Haughton wins group in Airline Classic; Bossier extends winning streak to 10
The Haughton Bucs claimed the Group C title Saturday in the Airline Classic, defeating Calvary Baptist 4-0 on the tournament’s final day at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Haughton (6-5-1) finished the tournament 3-0. Abdul Zidan and Carter Ebarb scored two goals each. Yohan Roche and Chris Ontiveros...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ice skating into the Complex
Due to COVID-19, the ice skating rink in Ruston has not made an appearance during the Christmas season. However, due to its relocation, it is returning as a prime activity for the city of Ruston. The ice skating rink is now housed in the massive, state-of-the-art Ruston Complex. The complex...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier tops Airline; Plain Dealing, Haughton win
An early third-quarter run propelled the Bossier Bearkats past the Airline Vikings 62-47 Friday night at Airline. Bossier led 23-19 at the half. Airline scored the first basket of the second half then went on a 13-0 run to take a 36-21 lead with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter.
Comments / 0