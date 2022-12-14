ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish comes together to support victims of Tornado damage

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Following Tuesday nights deadly tornado the town of Farmerville has come together to bring supplies to those in desperate need. The town of Farmerville was hit by an EF-3 tornado Tuesday evening with wind peaks up to 140 mph leaving devastating destruction behind, but the community has come together to make […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

KTVE/KARD’s Digital Reporters earn college degrees during Fall 2022 commencements

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD family would like to congratulate our digital reporters, Rickenzie Johnikin and Abby Johnson, on earning their college degrees. Rickenzie earned her Master’s Degree from Grambling State University. Abby earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications from Southern Arkansas University. Rickenzie is a native of Farmerville, La. She earned […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Unite for Union Tornado Relief Drive: How You Can Help

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You can help make a difference in the lives of tornado victims in Union Parish with a simple donation. No donation is too small. On Tuesday, December 13th, 2022, an EF-3 tornado caused widespread damage and destroyed several homes and other buildings just before the Christmas and New Years holidays. Families lost everything, even the presents under the tree.
UNION PARISH, LA
wdhn.com

GALLERY: Ark-La-Miss focuses on recovery after tornado storms

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, several parishes and counties in the Ark-La-Miss were affected by tornado storms and received damages that are hard to process. According to officials, over 300 residents in Union Parish were without power, powerlines were damaged in Farmerville, and Madison Parish received storm damage as well. As of now, the Ark-La-Miss focuses on recovering from the severe weather that occurred.
FARMERVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

GALLERY: Farmerville focuses on recovery after tornado

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday several parishes and counties in Louisiana and Texas were struck by tornados, damaging neighborhoods and leaving the area reeling. According to officials, over 300 residents in Union Parish were without power, powerlines were damaged in Farmerville, and Madison Parish received storm damage as well. As of now, the area is focusing on recovering from the severe weather that occurred.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

LPJ announces 2022 all-parish football team

After a special season that saw Ruston return to the Superdome for the first time since 1998, the Bearcats recorded a clean sweep of the specialty awards on the 2022 all-Lincoln Parish Journal Football Team. All three of our parish teams earned postseason appearances as Ruston (12-2, state runner-up), Cedar...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Nearly 25 people injured after tornado destroys Farmerville neighborhood

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Farmerville police chief says nearly 25 people were injured, some critically, after a tornado leveled a neighborhood in Farmerville. Authorities are currently conducting a search and rescue around the Union Villa Apartment area. This is an updated version of a previous story. Read the...
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Academy Sports hosts first annual “Shop with a Cop”

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - “Hopefully, they’ll remember this part of their life growing up, and it kinda is a pay-it-forward to they’ll do the same thing when they get up in years,” says store director of Academy Jeff Woods. On December 16, 2022, the West...
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Alleged homicide: Ruston shooting victim found unresponsive

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 1:35 on Dec. 12, 2022, Ruston Police Department responded to a shooting at 713 McDonald Ave. Officers say they found an unresponsive male on the ground with suspected gunshot wounds. Ruston Ambulance arrived while officers gave life-saving measures. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Willie...
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ice skating into the Complex

Due to COVID-19, the ice skating rink in Ruston has not made an appearance during the Christmas season. However, due to its relocation, it is returning as a prime activity for the city of Ruston. The ice skating rink is now housed in the massive, state-of-the-art Ruston Complex. The complex...
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy