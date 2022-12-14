WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, several parishes and counties in the Ark-La-Miss were affected by tornado storms and received damages that are hard to process. According to officials, over 300 residents in Union Parish were without power, powerlines were damaged in Farmerville, and Madison Parish received storm damage as well. As of now, the Ark-La-Miss focuses on recovering from the severe weather that occurred.

FARMERVILLE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO