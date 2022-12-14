ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Distilling company to invest $78 million in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A distilled spirits bottling facility in Southern Indiana is getting a $78 million expansion, bringing up to 50 new jobs to the area. Sazerac Northwest Ordinance Distilling is expanding it's New Albany production facility for the third time in three years, according to a One Southern Indiana press release.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Coat A Kid collects hundreds of winter coats for Louisville kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four-hundred kids will have a new winter coat this year thanks to an annual coat drive sponsored by David James, president of Metro Council, and David Yates, a state senator and former Louisville councilman. James and Yates teamed up almost a decade ago to serve the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Empty parking lots and vacant buildings are scattered all over Louisville, but now some of them are being turned into social centers to try to rejuvenate downtown. Mayor Greg Fischer says the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Dealership and a JCTC parking lot our among some of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar

Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Council approves plan to create affordable housing near Prospect

PROSPECT, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council has approved a controversial plan to create affordable housing near Prospect. The project known as Prospect Cove was first proposed in 2016. The plans have since been scaled back. Developers will build a three-story building with 178 apartments for low-income families on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersontown businesses feeling the impact from Watterson Trail construction

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is getting a multi-million dollar facelift through a project focused on revamping its main downtown street - Watterson Trail. J-Town has been planning the project for several years, and businesses along Watterson Trail are hopeful all the improvements coming will make the current construction they're dealing with worthwhile.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

West End community discusses plans for opioid settlement funds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission held a town hall in Louisville’s West End Thursday to hear how the public would like $478 million in opioid settlement funds to be spent. “We’re talking about prevention,” said Shreeta Waldon, executive director of the Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
LOUISVILLE, KY

