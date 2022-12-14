Read full article on original website
Louisville begins massive project to renovate, expand Louisville Free Public Library
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is beginning a massive project to renovate and expand the main public library. With a few swings of a sledgehammer, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer marked the start of construction at the York Street Branch. The city is investing $8 million from the federal government. It...
Distilling company to invest $78 million in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A distilled spirits bottling facility in Southern Indiana is getting a $78 million expansion, bringing up to 50 new jobs to the area. Sazerac Northwest Ordinance Distilling is expanding it's New Albany production facility for the third time in three years, according to a One Southern Indiana press release.
Coat A Kid collects hundreds of winter coats for Louisville kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four-hundred kids will have a new winter coat this year thanks to an annual coat drive sponsored by David James, president of Metro Council, and David Yates, a state senator and former Louisville councilman. James and Yates teamed up almost a decade ago to serve the...
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Empty parking lots and vacant buildings are scattered all over Louisville, but now some of them are being turned into social centers to try to rejuvenate downtown. Mayor Greg Fischer says the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Dealership and a JCTC parking lot our among some of...
Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar
Kentucky’s largest utility, providing power to more than 1.3 million customers, is proposing to build two natural gas plants along with new solar installations to help make up for an energy supply shortfall created by the retirement of coal-fired power plants. It’s a plan that advocates of both coal and renewable energy in Kentucky strongly […] The post Criticism greets LG&E/KU plan to replace coal-fired power plants with natural gas, solar appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Metro Council approves plan to create affordable housing near Prospect
PROSPECT, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Council has approved a controversial plan to create affordable housing near Prospect. The project known as Prospect Cove was first proposed in 2016. The plans have since been scaled back. Developers will build a three-story building with 178 apartments for low-income families on...
Jeffersontown businesses feeling the impact from Watterson Trail construction
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown is getting a multi-million dollar facelift through a project focused on revamping its main downtown street - Watterson Trail. J-Town has been planning the project for several years, and businesses along Watterson Trail are hopeful all the improvements coming will make the current construction they're dealing with worthwhile.
Construction progressing at UofL Health South Hospital in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Things are starting to take shape at the UofL Health South Hospital off Interstate 65 and Brooks Road in Bullitt County. The $70 million expansion project will add more beds to the emergency room and inpatient care, which is much needed in the county. The crane...
Louisville restaurateur known for helping teens get a second chance opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local restaurateur who captured the hearts of Americans after being featured on CBS is back in business after a brief hiatus. Barry's Cheesesteaks held a grand opening on Valley Station Road Saturday. Barry's Cheesesteak announces new location:. You might remember Barry Washington. After he saw...
West End community discusses plans for opioid settlement funds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission held a town hall in Louisville’s West End Thursday to hear how the public would like $478 million in opioid settlement funds to be spent. “We’re talking about prevention,” said Shreeta Waldon, executive director of the Kentucky Harm Reduction Coalition....
Louisville residents in District 4 encouraged to join new neighborhood advisory board
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro councilman Jecorey Arthur is encouraging Louisville residents to be change agents with a new neighborhood advisory board that will showcase the power of the people in his District 4. "Your voice is so important," Arthur said. "Your voice is beyond the vote you cast during...
New sales tax on conventions leaves Kentucky Venues searching for guidance from Frankfort
After recovery from pandemic setbacks, Kentucky Venues grapples with new sales tax on conventions. A new law that goes into effect Jan. 1 will impose a 6% sales tax on rental space for meetings and conventions. In Louisville, that could pose an obstacle for potential business at Kentucky Venues in 2023.
Catholic Charities of Louisville purchases $5.1 million property for new headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Archdiocese of Louisville announced today that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank to house its new headquarters. The property — which is on East Broadway — was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the...
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
Louisville DuPont plant leaked volatile organic compounds this summer
The company DuPont Specialty Products has agreed to pay a $7,500 fine for leaking nearly 60,000 pounds of chemicals in the Rubbertown area of west Louisville.
Metro Council to hear ordinance on Dream Hotel proposed in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A $100 million proposal aimed at bringing a new hotel to downtown Louisville will go before Metro Council on Thursday. The new project would turn six vacant and historic buildings along West Main Street into the Dream Hotel. The hotel's design includes 160 rooms, food and...
Metro Council honors Ethan the dog for winning hero award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's most inspirational dog was honored by Metro Council on Thursday. Ethan the dog was found nearly dead in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society. His journey to recovery brought hope to many struggling with the pandemic. Earlier this year, Ethan won the American Humane...
Fern Creek one step closer to getting new library, after previous location closed due to budget cuts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fern Creek is getting a new library. Angela Wiseman-Harlin had a lot to smile about on Thursday. "Reading is a good thing and children need that to succeed in life," she said. What was once her home growing up and then transformed into an orthodontist's office,...
Metro Council votes to penalize unsheltered residents for occupying public spaces
The measure restricts unsheltered people from sleeping on public property, and would allow the city to confiscate their personal belongings if placed in public walkways.
Houseless community advocates call on Louisville mayor to veto amendment to encampment ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As bitter cold temperatures are in the forecast, dozens of houseless community advocates are calling for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to veto a controversial ordinance passed by Metro Council Thursday night. It amends Louisville's houseless encampment law, making it illegal to camp or store personal property...
