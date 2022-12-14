ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Comments / 3

Related
KREM2

North Idaho College's future is uncertain if accreditation is lost

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — If North Idaho College loses accreditation, two things are certain: credits earned won’t be transferable and students won’t be eligible for federal financial aid, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Beyond that, the path is foggy. “This is uncharted territory,” said Mike Keckler, chief...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Panhandle Health District reports first flu-related deaths

COEUR D'ALENE JUNCTION, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District on Thursday reported its first influenza-related deaths of the flu season. Three Kootenai County residents and one Bonner County resident, all over the age of 80, died of the respiratory illness, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Schools seeks support for school levies

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber President and CEO Linda Coppess on Tuesday called on members to support the Coeur d’Alene School District’s two upcoming levies, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It’s about investing in teachers and students, which in turn...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Downed powerline closes I-90 in both directions

SPOKANE, Wash — A downed powerline has closed I-90 in both directions. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the power line fell around 10 a.m. near Four Lakes, about ten miles away from Spokane. There is a detour through Cheney on SR 904. WSP says to expect long delays...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Madison Ranch approved for development

HAYDEN, Idaho — The development of Madison Ranch in Hayden can move forward, provided the plans meet standards set Tuesday by the Hayden City Council, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Council members approved a zone development agreement outlining conditions for Madison Capital, LLC to develop a parcel near the...
HAYDEN, ID
Nationwide Report

2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)

The Spokane Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. According to the officials, a car struck two pedestrians. The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the extent of the injuries incurred by the victims. They have also...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy