North Idaho College's future is uncertain if accreditation is lost
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — If North Idaho College loses accreditation, two things are certain: credits earned won’t be transferable and students won’t be eligible for federal financial aid, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Beyond that, the path is foggy. “This is uncharted territory,” said Mike Keckler, chief...
North Idaho College President files lawsuit asking to be reinstated
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After trustees placed him on administrative leave last week, NIC President Nick Swayne is suing the college and asking to be reinstated, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The lawsuit, filed in Kootenai County late Friday, contends that the...
Coeur d’Alene Police Foundation needs your help with 7th annual toy drive
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Police Foundations is collecting toys until Saturday, Dec. 17 for their 7th annual toy drive. The gifts are for children receiving treatment in Kootenai Health or Sacred Heart over the holiday who wont be able to be home. The CDA Police Foundation says they have about half as much, if not fewer, toys...
Panhandle Health District reports first flu-related deaths
COEUR D'ALENE JUNCTION, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District on Thursday reported its first influenza-related deaths of the flu season. Three Kootenai County residents and one Bonner County resident, all over the age of 80, died of the respiratory illness, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
As temperatures drop, I-90 homeless camp remains focused on clearing out campers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The I-90 homeless encampment has now vacated almost half of their residents. They are no longer handing out ID badges and are encouraging people to find alternative housing. As the temperatures drop, there is more urgency to move people inside.There are a lot fewer people living...
'Lots of oil': Idaho Transportation Department finds possible oil leaking source into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Eric Rouse emerged from Lake Coeur d’Alene at Higgens Point on Wednesday, he said three words after removing his dive mask. Rouse had just spent 30 minutes in the 38-degree water on a 28-degree morning inspecting the source of an oil leak first reported last week, as reported by the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
New aircraft service facility coming to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another milestone has been announced for Spokane International Airport, as a new aircraft service facility will be coming to the east side of the airport. When it's completed, it's expected to have 27,000 square feet of hangar space. The facility, known as the 'Aero Center,' is...
River's Edge Apartments gets approval to build new units in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — River’s Edge Apartments came before the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission on Tuesday with three requests and came away with a clean sweep, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. Key points for the commission were that the North Idaho Centennial Trail would...
Washington state AG files criminal charges against Spokane-based health business for fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that numerous felony charges have been filed in Spokane County Superior Court against Abilia Healthcare, a Spokane-based health business. Charges have also been filed against the owner, Paul Means. According to Ferguson, Abilia Healthcare and Means billed Washington...
Coeur d'Alene Schools seeks support for school levies
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber President and CEO Linda Coppess on Tuesday called on members to support the Coeur d’Alene School District’s two upcoming levies, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It’s about investing in teachers and students, which in turn...
Downed powerline closes I-90 in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash — A downed powerline has closed I-90 in both directions. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the power line fell around 10 a.m. near Four Lakes, about ten miles away from Spokane. There is a detour through Cheney on SR 904. WSP says to expect long delays...
"It’s us speaking as one voice": North Idaho College employees vote no confidence in board
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College faculty and staff issued resolutions of no confidence in the board of trustees this week, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Separate resolutions passed by both the Faculty Assembly and the Staff Assembly contend the board is failing...
WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
Sandpoint City Council OKs a goose hunt at City Beach to tackle all that poop
A large Canada goose can poop an astounding 1 to 2 pounds per day. Roughly 250 of them regularly chow down on grass at Sandpoint City Beach, the man-made sandy park on Lake Pend Oreille, creating E. coli issues and leaving an unsightly layer of shit that people don't like to be around.
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village anticipates crisis of kids in need
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Vanessa Moos leaves no doubt when it comes to what's happening at Children's Village, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It is, she wrote, “receiving more calls for help than ever before." “From full-time residents placed by the state, to short-time crisis...
Moscow murders: Police have identified 'patterns' in the investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department has identified certain "patterns" in the quadruple student murder investigation, leading them to sort through over 22,000 white cars that could be the one they are looking for. It's been more than a month since 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, from Conway, Washington; 21-year-old Madison...
Madison Ranch approved for development
HAYDEN, Idaho — The development of Madison Ranch in Hayden can move forward, provided the plans meet standards set Tuesday by the Hayden City Council, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Council members approved a zone development agreement outlining conditions for Madison Capital, LLC to develop a parcel near the...
2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Spokane Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. According to the officials, a car struck two pedestrians. The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the extent of the injuries incurred by the victims. They have also...
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
