theelectricgf.com
City approves alley vacation for new tire shop
City Commissioners voted unanimously during their Dec. 6 meeting to approve an alley vacation for the planned development of a new Discount Tire store. Staff recommended approval of the request with some conditions. The Discount Tire Company, on behalf of the property owners, requested the vacation of a portion of...
Sheriff Slaughter commends Great Falls reverend handling unhoused, remorseful over criticisms
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter expressed remorse this week over how he spoke about a Great Falls reverend during a radio interview in October when he criticized how the First United Methodist Church was handling unhoused people living on church property. “I stand by my comments about the situation — that it wasn’t being handled […] The post Sheriff Slaughter commends Great Falls reverend handling unhoused, remorseful over criticisms appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanarightnow.com
Scoreboard: Prep wrestling (CMR Holiday Classic)
Boys team standings: Billings West 211.5, Great Falls 196.5, Great Falls CMR 182.5, Belgrade 180.5, Billings Senior 173.6, Kalispell Glacier 149.5, Miles City 132.5, Helena Capital 128.5, Columbia Falls 122, Billings Skyview 116.5, Havre 112.5, Laurel 111.5, Livingston/Big Timber 110.5, Three Forks 109, Cut Bank 101, Lewistown 101, Ronan 90.5, Jefferson 83, Dillon 82, Whitehall 76, Bozeman 72, Missoula Sentinel 62, Conrad 61.5, Missoula Big Sky/Missoula Loyola 59.5, Anaconda 58.5, Helena 57, Chinook 56, Colstrip 54, Glasgow 53, Malta/Whitewater 53, Browning 47, Bozeman Gallatin 45, Choteau 39, Fort Benton 36, Thompson Falls/Noxon 35, Big Sandy 33.5, Fairfield 33, Butte 32, Whitefish 32, Shelby 31, Forsyth 29, Harlem 24, Valier 20.5, East Helena 19, Poplar 19, Cascade 16, Great Falls Central 14, Simms 14, Townsend 13, Wolf Point 12, Missoula Hellgate 9, Butte Central 8, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 6, Manhattan 6.
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Klover going online; MT Pints potentially closing; Let’s Play moving; Ignite Great Falls; Carnivorium for sale; apartment redevelopment planned; new event center open
Kristina Remsen, owner of Klover, is closing her brick and mortar store on Central Avenue on Jan. 21, but will keep the shop running as an online boutique. She opened the store in downtown Great Falls about five and a half years ago. Business Bites: Minuteman Metal grant opening; Klover...
montanarightnow.com
Scam targeting people on Medicare making rounds in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A scam targeting people on Medicare is making the rounds again, Cascade County Aging Services is warning. The caller identifies themselves as Medicare, and after confirming your card’s number, they say they will send you a new plastic card. Aging services says you will not...
ecitybeat.com
Great Falls Welcomes New American Citizens
On Thursday, December 15 I had the honor and privilege to represent the City of Great Falls and the citizens of Great Falls in welcoming 21 newly minted American citizens to our country, state, and community. The naturalization swearing-in and ceremony was held at the federal courthouse here in Great...
Laurel Outlook
Student Council takes on Great Falls
After not being able to attend the State convection for Student Council for almost 2 years due to the pandemic, schools from all over the state were able to have a chance to attend. “We left on the 6th and got back on the 9th; it was a 3 day...
cascadenewspaper.com
All marijuana businesses prohibited in Cascade
In the November 8, 2023, elections, a majority of Town of Cascade residents voted AGAINST permitting marijuana businesses in town limits. These businesses include: Cultivator, manufacturer, medical marijuana dispensary, adult-use dispensary, combined-use marijuana licensee, testing laboratory, and marijuana transporter facility, as defined in I-190 and HB 701. Per Ordinance 2022-04,...
