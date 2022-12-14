Read full article on original website
North Idaho
3d ago
This is ludicrous. Our roads or schools will not support this Need to start holding the city ‘fathers’ accountable for any and all accidents on over crowded roads. And. Lots more.
6
Lisa Holman
3d ago
there is already a very serious problem with overcrowding and building anywhere along the river is a very bad idea.
3
Don Kardong Bridge reopens after construction
SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane and the University District are once again connected on the Centennial Trail. The Don Kardong Pedestrian Bridge reopened Friday morning. The bridge closed last May so the wood decking could be replaced with concrete. The rebuilt bridge now had ADA-accessible platforms, new guardrails, and lighting. The city says it will hold a grand opening ceremony...
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
Madison Ranch approved for development
HAYDEN, Idaho — The development of Madison Ranch in Hayden can move forward, provided the plans meet standards set Tuesday by the Hayden City Council, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Council members approved a zone development agreement outlining conditions for Madison Capital, LLC to develop a parcel near the...
Sandpoint Carousel of Smiles restoration project in progress
SANDPOINT, Idaho — Sandpoint’s “ponies” may be close to having a home of their own, reports our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee. With the help and work of the community, Reno and Clay Hutchinson told the Sandpoint City Council that their Carousel of Smiles has made significant progress over the past few years and could be completed in a few years.
As temperatures drop, I-90 homeless camp remains focused on clearing out campers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The I-90 homeless encampment has now vacated almost half of their residents. They are no longer handing out ID badges and are encouraging people to find alternative housing. As the temperatures drop, there is more urgency to move people inside.There are a lot fewer people living...
South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal plans denied by the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. "The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements," a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. "They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything."
Sandpoint City Council OKs a goose hunt at City Beach to tackle all that poop
A large Canada goose can poop an astounding 1 to 2 pounds per day. Roughly 250 of them regularly chow down on grass at Sandpoint City Beach, the man-made sandy park on Lake Pend Oreille, creating E. coli issues and leaving an unsightly layer of shit that people don't like to be around.
'Lots of oil': Idaho Transportation Department finds possible oil leaking source into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Eric Rouse emerged from Lake Coeur d’Alene at Higgens Point on Wednesday, he said three words after removing his dive mask. Rouse had just spent 30 minutes in the 38-degree water on a 28-degree morning inspecting the source of an oil leak first reported last week, as reported by the Coeur d'Alene Press.
North Idaho College's future is uncertain if accreditation is lost
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — If North Idaho College loses accreditation, two things are certain: credits earned won’t be transferable and students won’t be eligible for federal financial aid, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Beyond that, the path is foggy. “This is uncharted territory,” said Mike Keckler, chief...
North Idaho College President files lawsuit asking to be reinstated
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — After trustees placed him on administrative leave last week, NIC President Nick Swayne is suing the college and asking to be reinstated, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The lawsuit, filed in Kootenai County late Friday, contends that the...
New aircraft service facility coming to Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another milestone has been announced for Spokane International Airport, as a new aircraft service facility will be coming to the east side of the airport. When it's completed, it's expected to have 27,000 square feet of hangar space. The facility, known as the 'Aero Center,' is...
Downed powerline closes I-90 in both directions
SPOKANE, Wash — A downed powerline has closed I-90 in both directions. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the power line fell around 10 a.m. near Four Lakes, about ten miles away from Spokane. There is a detour through Cheney on SR 904. WSP says to expect long delays...
James Glover arrives at Spokane Falls on May 11, 1873.
On May 11, 1873, James Nettle Glover first encounters the wild cataracts of Spokane Falls. Already a man of considerable wealth at age 36, he is touring the Palouse region of Washington Territory in search of investment opportunities. Spray from the Spokane River douses him, and he resolves to gain possession of 160 acres of prime waterfront. Those acres lie at the core of the city of Spokane Falls. Glover becomes not only "the father of Spokane," by popular acclaim, but he volunteers himself for virtually every leadership position that comes available in the growing town. From mayor to bank president, jury foreman to postmaster, justice of the peace, and even coroner, he offers the community his services. In his 48-year tenure as the foremost citizen of Spokane, he will gain, lose, and gain back many millions of dollars.
Spokane County voters will decide on a sales tax increase in 2023 to fund new jail
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Commissioners voted Tuesday to place a measure for a sales tax increase on the November 2023 midterm ballot. If approved, residents would see a sales tax increase of 0.2% countywide. The funding from the sales tax increase would be used to build a new...
The homeowners exemption program needs to be updated
As a trustee on the district 271 school board in Coeur d’Alene, I spend substantial time thinking about how to lower the property tax burden in our district while also ensuring our public schools have the financial resources they need to provide excellent educational resources and opportunities to our students.
Sunday snow showers before Arctic cold arrives – Matt
Light snow will start to move into the Inland Northwest overnight ahead of bitter arctic cold that will be pushing into the region Sunday night. This snow will mainly be up in the mountains and across the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho in the morning, then bringing snow showers to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and the Palouse Sunday afternoon and evening.
Spokane City Council releases 2023 budget plan and forgives utility bills
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday night the Spokane City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Annual Budget for the City of Spokane in 2023. The council's Budget Working Group discussed the budget priorities for 2023. They eliminated a $2.6 million budget deficit and budget surplus in 2023. They added...
2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Spokane Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. According to the officials, a car struck two pedestrians. The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the extent of the injuries incurred by the victims. They have also...
Coeur d'Alene to spend $1 million on police department expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The city of Coeur d’Alene jumped on a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and will spend nearly $1.2 million on a piece of land for expansion of the police department, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “The value...
Coeur d'Alene Schools seeks support for school levies
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber President and CEO Linda Coppess on Tuesday called on members to support the Coeur d’Alene School District’s two upcoming levies, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It’s about investing in teachers and students, which in turn...
