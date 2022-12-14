Read full article on original website
41 pounds of marijuana seized after NC chase, crash
Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and sirens and a brief chase began.
WITN
Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
WRAL
Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade
Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
WITN
Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
WITN
Police looking for teenager wanted for armed robbery
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a teen wanted for an armed robbery Friday. Havelock Police Department is looking for Sevon Jamiem Godette, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Godette is 5″ 11, with a slender build. The...
WITN
East Carolina University seniors are celebrating after getting their degrees
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
Farmville man charged with attempted first-degree murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Farmville man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured two people at a party in November. Zion McMillan, 20, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Police said they got a call at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, to a report of […]
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
22 pounds of cocaine seized on I-85 in NC: sheriff
The vehicle was searched and 10 kilos, equivalent to 22 pounds of cocaine was found and seized.
cbs17
4 sought after theft at Rocky Mount Ulta Beauty store, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said they are looking for suspects who stole items from a store recently. In a news release earlier this week, police said they were hoping to identify “subjects” in several photos. Rocky Mount police released the photos on Tuesday...
WITN
WITN Investigates: What ENC traffic stop search data shows when it comes to Black drivers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Driving is a daily requirement for so many people, and we know being on public streets means you might get pulled over if you break the law. But for some people of color, there’s an added fear of discrimination. WITN is taking a closer look...
cbs17
Paroled felon arrested after 6-hour standoff in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said. Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.
WITN
Greenville’s Emerald Drop returns for New Year’s Eve
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville will be hosting their New Year’s Eve celebration at the Town Common starting at 9 p.m. on Dec 31, 2022. This year’s event will include live entertainment from The Dickens Band, the Annual Emerald Drop, a fireworks show, local food trucks, and more.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Crime Stoppers provides key role in solving crime in the community
In Kinston, homicides have doubled this year over last. The Kinston Police Department has a high success rate in apprehending the perpetrators of crime in the city, in part because of Crime Stoppers. This tool, used by law enforcement throughout the county, runs on donations. “Quite honestly, Crime Stoppers is...
WRAL
Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
jocoreport.com
Drugs, Guns, Cash Seized During Search Warrants In Johnston And Harnett Counties
Search warrants were executed in Johnston and Harnett counties Thursday. It began in Harnett County when the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and federal ATF agents conducted a search warrant at 280 Howards Lane in Dunn. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into illegal narcotics sales, specifically Fentanyl.
cbs17
Man sold crack cocaine near Tarboro middle school, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for selling crack cocaine within a no-drugs zone near a Tarboro middle school. Morris Junior Bridgers was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around the Tarboro area, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said. Since July, controlled buys...
WITN
Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this month. Corbin Moore, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Moore was originally arrested on Dec....
2 cars recovered after nearly $1M car heist from dealership in North Carolina
Business has changed drastically for a car dealership in Harnett County.
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman nabbed after gunpoint robberies at ATMs in North Carolina, police say
Police said they believe the woman, Alicia Moles of Hillsborough, was involved in "similar crimes in and around Orange and Durham counties."
