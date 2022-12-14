ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ayden, NC

WITN

Farmville man charged in Kinston shooting that injured two

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder for a shooting that happened last month in Kinston. Kinston police said Zion McMillan was arrested this morning in Pitt County by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. Police said...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade

Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Tarboro man charged with four robberies in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a rash of armed robberies have been solved in one Eastern Carolina city. Antwane Smith, of Tarboro, has been charged with four armed robberies in Rocky Mount that have taken place since late November. Rocky Mount police say tips, along with criminal intelligence,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Police looking for teenager wanted for armed robbery

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are looking for a teen wanted for an armed robbery Friday. Havelock Police Department is looking for Sevon Jamiem Godette, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. According to police, Godette is 5″ 11, with a slender build. The...
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

East Carolina University seniors are celebrating after getting their degrees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina mother is begging for answers in the search for her missing son. Khalil Jefferson, 22, was last seen on December 2nd at Greensprings Park in Greenville. On Friday, the mother led a group of loved ones and even strangers along the Greenville greenway walking trail looking for anything that could lead to finding him.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

cbs17

Paroled felon arrested after 6-hour standoff in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon already on parole was arrested by Fayetteville police after a several-hour standoff Friday, police said. Police said in a news release that members of the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information about the location of a wanted suspect at a home along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville’s Emerald Drop returns for New Year’s Eve

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Greenville will be hosting their New Year’s Eve celebration at the Town Common starting at 9 p.m. on Dec 31, 2022. This year’s event will include live entertainment from The Dickens Band, the Annual Emerald Drop, a fireworks show, local food trucks, and more.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville man taken into custody after nearly six-hour standoff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department said Friday that a man has been arrested after a standoff with officers. Police said Friday the Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information on the location of a wanted suspect at a residence along the 2000 block of Caramel Drive. The subject,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man sold crack cocaine near Tarboro middle school, sheriff’s office says

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for selling crack cocaine within a no-drugs zone near a Tarboro middle school. Morris Junior Bridgers was under investigation for selling crack cocaine in and around the Tarboro area, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said. Since July, controlled buys...
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this month. Corbin Moore, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Moore was originally arrested on Dec....
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

