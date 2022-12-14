TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Caddo Parish in Louisiana due to Tornado Damage

Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
KTBS
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
Prominent Shreveport Business Man Killed Outside Youree Drive Bar
Shreveport Police Were Called to a 3 Bar Cluster Just After 2:00 a.m. Friday Morning. Initial reports on the crime indicated that a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Shreveport, LA. However, the exact cause of death will be determined through autopsy according to the corners office. The incident happened outside of the 3 bar cluster of Round Bar, The Cub, and Tasha's Tavern on Youree Drive in. Shreveport Police arrived on the scene and quickly began their investigation.
Mississippi casino company to take control of closed La. property
Amazing Raw Footage of Keithville Storm Search & Rescue
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department responded immediately after a storm tore through the Keithville/Keatchie area last Tuesday night. The storm, which included a tornado that touched down in the 4 Forks area of Keatchie, Louisiana, caused major damage, killing two people, and tearing homes from their foundations. A young mother,...
Forecasters Predict Snow for Shreveport Week of Christmas
Living in the South, I Have Only Experienced One White Christmas. I will forever remember having Christmas dinner at my brother's home with all of his kids and wife and my niece Vivian said "Is it snowing?". You could hear the forks hit the plates and we all left our dinner on the table to run around outside. We were all screaming "It's snowing it's snowing!". It's forever an amazing Christmas memory. The feel-good Christmas movies have convinced me that I need to see snow to truly enjoy Christmas.
Gov. Edwards tours storm damage in North Louisiana
Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed a State of Emergency and will travel to North Louisiana Wednesday afternoon to tour damage in Caddo Parish and Union Parish from powerful storms that spawned a deadly tornado Tuesday in Keithville.
KSLA
Tiller Veterinary Clinic catches fire; employees risk lives to save animals
WASKOM, Texas (KSLA) - The Waskom Fire Department(WFD), Elysian Fields Fire units, and Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office all combat flames at Tiller Veterinary Clinic. On Dec. 16, at 11:20 a.m., the WFD received a fire emergency report at the Tiller Veterinary Clinic, located at 810 Spur 156, Waskom. When firefighters arrived they discovered the veterinary clinic in flames.
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino
KTBS
Shreveport property tax notices in the mail
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport said in a Dec. 5 news release that 2022 property tax notices had been mailed. But that wasn't quite the case. KTBS learned Wednesday there was a delay in printing the tax bills. But today, city officials said in another news release the tax notices have been printed and mailed. Payments can be made immediately as Dec. 31 is the deadline to avoid interest.
How you can help Keithville tornado victims
The devastation left behind by Tuesday's deadly storms in Caddo Parish that left dozens of families picking up the pieces less than two weeks before Christmas will no doubt weigh on the hearts of those who want to help, but the sheriff's office is asking people who wish to volunteer their time and equipment not to show up on the scene just yet.
Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses
Two Defendants in Louisiana Have Been Sentenced to 10 Years Each in Prison for Drug Trafficking Offenses. Shreveport, Louisiana – Two defendants in the Shreveport/Bossier City region of Louisiana have been sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses. Timothy DeWayne Vasher and Misty Michell Moran a/k/a Misty Ott were found guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and methamphetamine, respectively.
Texarkana Arkansas Police arrest 5 after robbery
Suspect in Shreveport homicide killed in motorcycle crash
UPDATE: Suspect Named, Another Arrested in Shreveport Murder
ktalnews.com
Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation
WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
KSLA
Caddo School Board Member hosts Ring The Bell For Our Children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dottie Bell, a Caddo Parish school board member, is hosting an event to support the children and families affected by recent storms. On Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., the Ring The Bell For Our Children fundraiser will be raising funds and collecting gifts for the children and their families that have been affected by recent storms.
Expect a Very Cold Day in Shreveport When The Cajuns Play in The Independence Bowl
If you're driving north next Friday to see the Cajuns play in the Independence Bowl, you're going to want to dress very warmly. A very strong cold front, an Arctic Blast, is pushing further southward and much of Louisiana will feel it by the end of next week. The forecast...
