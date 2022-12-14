ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

Surry in winter

Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Book Smarts

New titles available at the Mount Airy Public Library:. Making a Scene – Constance Wu – (biography) Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Six honored with highest firefighter award

Six area men were recently recognized with the Advanced Firefighter Certificate, one of the highest awards which can be bestowed by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. “This certification is the highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina,” according to information provided by the Westfield...
WESTFIELD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

What can the Triad expect this winter? WFMY News 2 Winter Outlook 2022-23

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year when everybody starts asking, "When's it going to snow?" With the first day of winter right around the corner, it's time to take a look at what the 2022-2023 winter may bring for the Piedmont-Triad. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team has been studying the weather patterns most likely to unfold over the next few months. Here's what they found after doing their research and applying their forecasting experience to our area.
Mount Airy News

Alumni game event to feature former state champs

More details have been released about an alumni basketball game benefit today in Mount Airy, including players from former state championship teams being among the participants. The fundraiser spearheaded by the Technology Student Association (TSA) group at Mount Airy High is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in the school...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Mount Airy News

Team paints ‘positive image’ for city

This is a resolution of recognition prepared in honor of the Mount Airy High School football team winning the 1-A state championship — read during a meeting of the city commissioners Thursday night attended by players and coaches:. WHEREAS, the Mount Airy Granite Bears ended the 2022 football season...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy basketball roundup

WALNUT COVE — Mount Airy became the final team in Surry County to open basketball season with games at South Stokes on Dec. 13. The season was delayed due to the football team’s run to the 1A State Championship. The girls team had already been practicing for a month before playing their first game, while nearly two-thirds of the boys team only had one official practice before playing their first game.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WXII 12

School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Airy News

State football champs blitz City Hall

Bears Head Coach J.K. Adlkins, left, listens as Mayor Jon Cawley reads a resolution of recognition in honor of the team’s accomplishment. Commissioner Chad Hutchens, left, tells Bears players that he could “see the fight” in them while watching the state title game. Last Saturday, the Mount...
MOUNT AIRY, NC

