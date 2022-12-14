Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Surry in winter
Unlike today’s skates that are sized boots with the blade permanently attached ice skaters from earlier times used adjustable blades that fit nearly any shoe or boot. They were secured with clamps and leather straps. These are part of the museum’s collection. Six people are shown ice skating,...
Mount Airy News
Book Smarts
New titles available at the Mount Airy Public Library:. Making a Scene – Constance Wu – (biography) Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In North Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Check out the 5 Triad communities that will get North Carolina dollars for community development plans
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Five rural municipalities across the Piedmont Triad are receiving state funds through the American Rescue Plan to help develop their core business districts and extend the reach of their staffs. The NC Department of Commerce on Thursday announced that 42 local governments in rural areas will divide $19.76 million in grants […]
Mount Airy News
Six honored with highest firefighter award
Six area men were recently recognized with the Advanced Firefighter Certificate, one of the highest awards which can be bestowed by the North Carolina State Firefighters Association. “This certification is the highest recognition a firefighter can earn within the state of North Carolina,” according to information provided by the Westfield...
What can the Triad expect this winter? WFMY News 2 Winter Outlook 2022-23
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's that time of year when everybody starts asking, "When's it going to snow?" With the first day of winter right around the corner, it's time to take a look at what the 2022-2023 winter may bring for the Piedmont-Triad. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team has been studying the weather patterns most likely to unfold over the next few months. Here's what they found after doing their research and applying their forecasting experience to our area.
Mount Airy News
Alumni game event to feature former state champs
More details have been released about an alumni basketball game benefit today in Mount Airy, including players from former state championship teams being among the participants. The fundraiser spearheaded by the Technology Student Association (TSA) group at Mount Airy High is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in the school...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Mount Airy News
Team paints ‘positive image’ for city
This is a resolution of recognition prepared in honor of the Mount Airy High School football team winning the 1-A state championship — read during a meeting of the city commissioners Thursday night attended by players and coaches:. WHEREAS, the Mount Airy Granite Bears ended the 2022 football season...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy basketball roundup
WALNUT COVE — Mount Airy became the final team in Surry County to open basketball season with games at South Stokes on Dec. 13. The season was delayed due to the football team’s run to the 1A State Championship. The girls team had already been practicing for a month before playing their first game, while nearly two-thirds of the boys team only had one official practice before playing their first game.
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape outside North Carolina store
SPIVEYS CORNER, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina are investigating after two puppies were found inside a cardboard box sealed with tape. The puppies were found outside Halls Store in Spiveys Corner early Sunday, WNCN-TV reported. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton told the television station that a passerby was walking by the store and stopped to investigate.
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
kiss951.com
Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina
I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
cbs17
Thank you, Bill: CBS 17 celebrates the career and retirement of Meteorologist Bill Reh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At the end of day Friday, CBS 17 Meteorologist Bill Reh will officially be retired. All week long, CBS 17 has been celebrating Bill Reh’s career and personality has brought to the screen for nearly four decades. Keeping viewers entertained and informed about the...
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
NC honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
The Wright brothers made North Carolina 'First in Flight' 119 years ago
First in Flight. North Carolina made its way into the history books 119 years ago.
Mount Airy News
State football champs blitz City Hall
Bears Head Coach J.K. Adlkins, left, listens as Mayor Jon Cawley reads a resolution of recognition in honor of the team’s accomplishment. Commissioner Chad Hutchens, left, tells Bears players that he could “see the fight” in them while watching the state title game. Last Saturday, the Mount...
