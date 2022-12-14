ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier Parish, LA



KTBS

Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo School Board Member hosts Ring The Bell For Our Children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dottie Bell, a Caddo Parish school board member, is hosting an event to support the children and families affected by recent storms. On Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., the Ring The Bell For Our Children fundraiser will be raising funds and collecting gifts for the children and their families that have been affected by recent storms.
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Parkway routs Captain Shreve

Chloe Larry scored 21 points to lead the Parkway Lady Panthers to a 68-27 District 1-5A victory over Captain Shreve Friday night at Parkway. Ty’lissa Henderson added 13 and Makenna Miles 11. Mikaylah Williams had nine. Parkway led 14-4 after a quarter and 35-16 at the half. Larry converted...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Volunteer Network clears out debris, helps families in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After the Dec. 13 storm unleashed a tornado that ravaged Keithville, Louisiana, the Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) assists the community. Many people’s lives have been devastated and homes were lost after a tornado hit the Four Forks area on Dec. 13. So, on Dec. 17, SVN came to help people put their lives back together, the organization brought chainsaws and other heavy equipment. The nonprofit also requested help from the community to assist in their SVN Four Forks Tornado Relief and Clean-up effort.
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktalnews.com

Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Mighty Crab to Bossier City

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for The Mighty Crab on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. It is more important than ever to support our local restaurants and The Mighty Crab is ready to offer you the freshest seafood for take-out, delivery, and pick-up. There is no inside dining available at this time. Ordering can be simply done on their website, The menu is simple and it includes a photo gallery that will make your mouth water.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
brproud.com

Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday’s tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover. Edwards signed a state of emergency declaration Wednesday in the wake of the severe weather...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming. “This is a day […]
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area

It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

The Salvation Army Red Kettles Falling Behind

With only ten days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Shreveport is falling behind the red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser that finances the many services and programs offered to individuals and families in need throughout the year in Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Benton online business quadruples sales in second year

BENTON, La. -- Home-based businesses really took off after the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last couple of years around the holidays a Benton woman has thrived with her online business. Jennifer Maxwell-Lebleu has always gone all out for Christmas. "A couple of years ago my husband said, 'hey, you really...
BENTON, LA

