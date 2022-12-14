Read full article on original website
KTBS
Shreveport Police Department held their Class 87 graduation ceremony
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department welcomed 12 new officers in a ceremony held at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum on Greenwood Road. These 12 men and women endured 16 weeks of rigorous physical and mental preparation to be able to advance to their field training. For the next 16 weeks they will be on the streets with their training officers helping to keep our city safe.
KSLA
Caddo School Board Member hosts Ring The Bell For Our Children
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dottie Bell, a Caddo Parish school board member, is hosting an event to support the children and families affected by recent storms. On Dec. 19, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., the Ring The Bell For Our Children fundraiser will be raising funds and collecting gifts for the children and their families that have been affected by recent storms.
KTBS
Dr. James C. Hobley receives award from American College of Gastroenterology
SHREVEPORT, La. — Dr. James C. Hobley with GastroIntestinal Specialists was recently awarded the 2022 William D. Carey Award by the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). The award goes to an individual who has served the ACG board and the college with distinction. Hobley is a member of the...
bossierpress.com
High school boys soccer: Haughton wins group in Airline Classic; Bossier extends winning streak to 10
The Haughton Bucs claimed the Group C title Saturday in the Airline Classic, defeating Calvary Baptist 4-0 on the tournament’s final day at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. Haughton (6-5-1) finished the tournament 3-0. Abdul Zidan and Carter Ebarb scored two goals each. Yohan Roche and Chris Ontiveros...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway routs Captain Shreve
Chloe Larry scored 21 points to lead the Parkway Lady Panthers to a 68-27 District 1-5A victory over Captain Shreve Friday night at Parkway. Ty’lissa Henderson added 13 and Makenna Miles 11. Mikaylah Williams had nine. Parkway led 14-4 after a quarter and 35-16 at the half. Larry converted...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier tops Airline; Plain Dealing, Haughton win
An early third-quarter run propelled the Bossier Bearkats past the Airline Vikings 62-47 Friday night at Airline. Bossier led 23-19 at the half. Airline scored the first basket of the second half then went on a 13-0 run to take a 36-21 lead with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter.
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Benton opens 1-5A play with victory over Haughton
The Benton Lady Tigers opened District 1-5A play with a 44-32 victory over the Haughton Lady Bucs Saturday night at Benton. Marissa Schoth led the Lady Tigers (8-5), who have won five straight, with 18 points. Tate Sellers scored 12. Sara White paced Haughton (11-4, 1-1) with 12 points. Skylar...
Expect a Very Cold Day in Shreveport When The Cajuns Play in The Independence Bowl
If you're driving north next Friday to see the Cajuns play in the Independence Bowl, you're going to want to dress very warmly. A very strong cold front, an Arctic Blast, is pushing further southward and much of Louisiana will feel it by the end of next week. The forecast...
KSLA
Shreveport Volunteer Network clears out debris, helps families in Keithville
KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - After the Dec. 13 storm unleashed a tornado that ravaged Keithville, Louisiana, the Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) assists the community. Many people’s lives have been devastated and homes were lost after a tornado hit the Four Forks area on Dec. 13. So, on Dec. 17, SVN came to help people put their lives back together, the organization brought chainsaws and other heavy equipment. The nonprofit also requested help from the community to assist in their SVN Four Forks Tornado Relief and Clean-up effort.
ktalnews.com
Ribbon cutting set for I-20/I-220 Barksdale interchange
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will celebrate the completion of the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The interchange still won’t be open for a while, though. The gate itself is not expected to be...
bossierpress.com
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes The Mighty Crab to Bossier City
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for The Mighty Crab on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. It is more important than ever to support our local restaurants and The Mighty Crab is ready to offer you the freshest seafood for take-out, delivery, and pick-up. There is no inside dining available at this time. Ordering can be simply done on their website, The menu is simple and it includes a photo gallery that will make your mouth water.
KTBS
Drivers contesting school zone speed camera tickets prompt change to system
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The company that's sent tens of thousands of speeding tickets to drivers in school zones here this fall is making a tweak to the system. That's after evidence shows innocent drivers have been ticketed. That's what came out of a hearing Wednesday morning, where 16 people contested...
brproud.com
Keithville tornado victims might not qualify for federal disaster aid
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Despite the destruction caused by Tuesday’s tornadoes, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is warning that there might not be any federal disaster assistance available to help victims recover. Edwards signed a state of emergency declaration Wednesday in the wake of the severe weather...
New owners approved to buy, reopen closed Louisiana casino
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A Mississippi company is buying a shuttered casino in northwest Louisiana’s Bossier City, with plans for a $200 million renovation and reopening. The Times of Shreveport reports that the Louisiana Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the sale of the former Diamond Jacks Casino to Foundation Gaming. “This is a day […]
q973radio.com
A New Casino is Coming To The Shreveport Area
It’s now official, the property formally known as Diamond Jacks in Bossier City will reopen, bringing a new casino to the Shreveport area. The gaming license was transferred to a Mississippi based company called Foundation Gaming. Foundation Gaming will sell the riverboat, the new casino will be totally land...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Five Shreveport Women arrested and charged with theft at Ulta store in Texarkana
On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police said. Police said that Central Dispatch gave out information that the items stolen from the store had tracking devices...
bossierpress.com
BRF Annual Event to feature New York Times bestselling author and geopolitical expert Peter Zeihan
BRF will host its Annual Event on Thursday, January 12, 2023, featuring. geopolitical strategist and author Peter Zeihan. The event will be held at The Strand Theatre in. Zeihan, a New York Times bestselling author, has published four books: The Accidental. Superpower, The Absent Superpower, Disunited Nations: The Scramble for...
bossierpress.com
The Salvation Army Red Kettles Falling Behind
With only ten days left before Christmas, The Salvation Army in Shreveport is falling behind the red kettle goal for 2022. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser that finances the many services and programs offered to individuals and families in need throughout the year in Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police investigate body found in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a possible crime scene in Highland Friday afternoon. NBC 6 reporters on the scene confirm that police found a body in a ditch near King’s Highway and Creswell Avenue intersection. The body was reported around 9 a.m. by the property...
KTBS
Benton online business quadruples sales in second year
BENTON, La. -- Home-based businesses really took off after the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last couple of years around the holidays a Benton woman has thrived with her online business. Jennifer Maxwell-Lebleu has always gone all out for Christmas. "A couple of years ago my husband said, 'hey, you really...
