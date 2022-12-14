A Goldsboro man was sentenced to 106 months in prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine. Brandon Phillips pled guilty to the charges on May 17, 2022.

GOLDSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO