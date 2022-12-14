Read full article on original website
North Carolina Man 'Ecstatic' After Halftime Lottery Win
He was so excited by his sudden win that he forgot why he even went to the store.
Misplaced Mutts celebrates Christmas Vacation again
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — Emerald Isle resident Jerry Plum is getting in the Griswold spirit again, decorating his home in a "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" tribute in a fundraiser for Misplaced Mutts, a non-profit organization located in Carteret County. Plum was looking to raise $15,000 this year after...
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Kinston in late November
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that happened at W. Vernon Ave. in Kinston on Nov. 27, 2022. Zion McMillan, 20, of Farmville was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. McMillan was jailed in the Pitt County Detention...
Wreaths Across America honors veterans with annual visit to New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — For the past 12 years, Wreaths Across America has been honoring the lives of fallen veterans by laying wreaths down at the foot of their tombstones. Saturday, Wreaths Across America visited the New Bern National Cemetery and the Greenwood Cemetery. While there are thousands...
Drone and air show comes to Beaufort County
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The first ever drone and air show took place in Beaufort County at the Washington-Warren Airport. It wasn't just about airplanes this weekend, but also drones and future jobs. Washington-Warren Airport is moving forward with the future in flight with drone aviation technology. The airport...
Weapons and narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Kinston
A Kinston man is behind bars Thursday after members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team concluded an investigation into illegal weapons possession and narcotics distribution. Shelton Mason, 31, of Kinston, was arrested Thursday. Members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team conducted an early morning search warrant on Mason’s residence and during the search officers located 2 firearms, marijuana, and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.
Team 252 wins all-star football game, UNC, ECU men's hoops notch wins
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The 252 vs. 919 all-star football game had its second installment Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in Greenville. Team 919 won a year ago but the 252 team got its revenge this season with a 20-17 victory. Havelock head coach Allen Wooten was coaching the 252...
Three men arrested after police search home, find gun, cocaine, marijuana
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested after police officers searched a home at 521 Fields Street in Kinston. During the search, officers seized a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, drug manufacturing and packing paraphernalia and cash. The men arrested are Marquis Myers, Jesse Williams and Dayteon Clark. All three...
Man arrested on fentanyl, Oxycodone, cocaine, marijuana charges
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit arrested a man on illegal drug charges after undercover purchases of pills. Renolda Diondre Randolph, 29, of Washington, was charged with:. Trafficking in cocaine. Trafficking in opioids (fentanyl) Trafficking in opioids (Oxycodone) Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug...
Meth trafficker gets nearly nine years in prison
A Goldsboro man was sentenced to 106 months in prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine. Brandon Phillips pled guilty to the charges on May 17, 2022.
Kinston leaders, community gather to discuss ways to combat high crime levels
KINSTON, Lenoir County — People in the city of Kinston are ready to see a difference when it comes to crime. It's a very complex and Kinston City Council members said that it’s going to take a collaborative effort. Kinston Police Chief Keith Goyette said the city has...
Pitt County Health Department working to educate the public
The Pitt County Health Department was spreading health and holiday cheer Thursday night and educating the public with their first in-person Jamboree in two years. Despite the weather, there were many smiles from children and volunteers who helped make the event possible. The underlying purpose was to educate the public...
