ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcti12.com

Misplaced Mutts celebrates Christmas Vacation again

EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — Emerald Isle resident Jerry Plum is getting in the Griswold spirit again, decorating his home in a "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" tribute in a fundraiser for Misplaced Mutts, a non-profit organization located in Carteret County. Plum was looking to raise $15,000 this year after...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested in connection to shooting in Kinston in late November

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that happened at W. Vernon Ave. in Kinston on Nov. 27, 2022. Zion McMillan, 20, of Farmville was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder. McMillan was jailed in the Pitt County Detention...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Wreaths Across America honors veterans with annual visit to New Bern

NEW BERN, Craven County — For the past 12 years, Wreaths Across America has been honoring the lives of fallen veterans by laying wreaths down at the foot of their tombstones. Saturday, Wreaths Across America visited the New Bern National Cemetery and the Greenwood Cemetery. While there are thousands...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Drone and air show comes to Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The first ever drone and air show took place in Beaufort County at the Washington-Warren Airport. It wasn't just about airplanes this weekend, but also drones and future jobs. Washington-Warren Airport is moving forward with the future in flight with drone aviation technology. The airport...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Weapons and narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Kinston

A Kinston man is behind bars Thursday after members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team concluded an investigation into illegal weapons possession and narcotics distribution. Shelton Mason, 31, of Kinston, was arrested Thursday. Members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team conducted an early morning search warrant on Mason’s residence and during the search officers located 2 firearms, marijuana, and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Three men arrested after police search home, find gun, cocaine, marijuana

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Three men were arrested after police officers searched a home at 521 Fields Street in Kinston. During the search, officers seized a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, drug manufacturing and packing paraphernalia and cash. The men arrested are Marquis Myers, Jesse Williams and Dayteon Clark. All three...
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested on fentanyl, Oxycodone, cocaine, marijuana charges

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Drug Unit arrested a man on illegal drug charges after undercover purchases of pills. Renolda Diondre Randolph, 29, of Washington, was charged with:. Trafficking in cocaine. Trafficking in opioids (fentanyl) Trafficking in opioids (Oxycodone) Possession of marijuana. Possession of drug...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Meth trafficker gets nearly nine years in prison

A Goldsboro man was sentenced to 106 months in prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of Methamphetamine. Brandon Phillips pled guilty to the charges on May 17, 2022.
GOLDSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Pitt County Health Department working to educate the public

The Pitt County Health Department was spreading health and holiday cheer Thursday night and educating the public with their first in-person Jamboree in two years. Despite the weather, there were many smiles from children and volunteers who helped make the event possible. The underlying purpose was to educate the public...
PITT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy