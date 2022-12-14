Barrio Logan Residents Say 'No' to Another Industrial Business
The placement of the plant was originally put on hold due to potential health hazards
The placement of the plant was originally put on hold due to potential health hazards
San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.https://kogo.iheart.com
Comments / 0