Las Vegas, NV

Burger Brasserie to Be Replaced by Guy Fieri Project

By Neil Cooney
 3 days ago
Legendary for its $777 burger ( called both “disgustingly expensive” and “bloody delicious” by superstar chef Gordon Ramsay ), Burger Brasserie offered a menu of comfort foods like the Dry Rub Chicken Sandwich, No-Bone Pork Rib Sandwich, and Pastrami Dog Sandwich (with peppered Sabrett, sauerkraut and special sauce on a rye hot dog bun) at Bally’s Las Vegas for years.

But to say a lot is changing at Bally’s would be an understatement. What’s happening is a total transformation, from the now very familiar Bally’s Las Vegas to the upcoming Horseshoe Las Vegas , a legacy Vegas brand making its return to the city.

According to recent coverage by Casino.org , the space previously occupied by Burger Brasserie, in the promenade between Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas , is the future home of the new Guy Fieri project planned for Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The project is a new concept, distinct from Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen and Bar at The Linq .

“We’re kind of like a band,” star chef Fieri said in coverage by the Las Vegas Review-Journal this summer. “We’re writing things and creating things, and you’re gonna see stuff you’ve never seen on any of our menus.”

What Now was unable to reach Caesars Entertainment President & Chief Operating Officer Anthony Carano on Wednesday for comment on the developing Guy Fieri project.



