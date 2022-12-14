Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Approaching Historic Milestones With 49ers Rematch On Tap

It's way too early to be throwing DK Metcalf's name into the Hall of Fame ring. But the fourth-year wideout will have a chance to continue building a Canton-worthy resume when the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Ever since experiencing an unexpected free fall in the 2019 NFL Draft and becoming an instant star for the Seahawks, DK Metcalf has made his mark breaking numerous franchise records, earning himself a lucrative four-year extension in August as a result.

Now entering the final quarter of his fourth season, the 25-year old Metcalf has a chance to join exclusive company with several milestones in sight heading in Thursday's must-win rematch against the 49ers at Lumen Field.

In the midst of another impressive season with 72 receptions, 869 yards, and six touchdowns in his first season catching passes from a quarterback not named Russell Wilson, Metcalf's next touchdown will make him one of only four players in NFL history to catch at least seven touchdown passes in each of his first four seasons. Only Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Bob Hayes along with former Seahawks star Joey Galloway are the only players previously to achieve the feat.

Additionally, Metcalf only needs 31 receiving yards against San Francisco to become the fifth player in NFL history to reach the statistical trifecta of 50 receptions, 900 yards, and five touchdowns in each of his first four seasons. Among the others who have accomplished the oddity, Moss, Galloway, Michael Thomas, and A.J. Green are the only players to produce such numbers.

Only in his fourth season, it's definitely premature to lump Metcalf into Hall of Fame consideration, especially given the abundance of talent in the NFL today at the receiver position. As a cautionary tale, Galloway battled injuries for several seasons and though he rebounded with three 1,000-plus yard seasons later in his career in Tampa Bay, he never reached the same heights as he did earlier in the Pacific Northwest and never came close to a Hall call after hanging up his cleats in 2010.

But assuming Metcalf reaches both of the aforementioned milestones before the end of the season and potentially as early as Thursday night, there's no question he's on an early trek towards Canton being lumped in company the likes of Moss and Hayes. As long as he continues to maintain outstanding production for several more seasons and avoids the injuries that hindered Galloway's career, his candidacy will only be bolstered in coming years.

Metcalf isn't the only standout Seahawks receiver with a chance to make history against the 49ers either. One week after establishing a new franchise record with six straight games with a touchdown reception, Tyler Lockett is only 104 yards away from hitting 1,000 yards for four straight seasons, a feat only matched by legendary Hall of Fame receiver Steve Largent.

