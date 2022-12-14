ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

8 arrested, $1700 recovered in Keizer shoplifting sting

KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - The Keizer Police Department, in collaboration with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, arrested eight people during a shoplifting sting on December 8. Law enforcement worked with various retailers in the Keizer area to identify and arrest people for committing theft. During the nine-hour operation, officers...
KEIZER, OR
kptv.com

Northeast Portland family shaken up after mom robbed at gunpoint

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Northeast Portland family is shaken up after an armed robber took the money they hoped to use for Christmas this year. “I never thought that would happen in my wildest dreams,” Nicole Luther said. Tuesday was a typical day. Around 10 a.m., Luther was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Eight arrested in Keizer Station retail theft sting

KEIZER, Ore. — Police arrested eight people and recovered nearly $1,700 worth of shoplifted merchandise in a retail theft sting at Keizer Station on Thursday. Keizer Police said the goal was to find, catch, and hold people accountable for stealing from stores. "Law enforcement and asset protection employees converged...
KEIZER, OR
KATU.com

Homeowner shoots, kills burglary suspect in Vancouver, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner Thursday night after he reportedly broke in through the window of a Vancouver house, police said. Vancouver Police officers were called out at about 11:20 p.m. on reports of a burglary in progress at a home in the 2900 block of Northeast 157th Court.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

Portland Cops Will Use Overtime to Address Rising Retail Theft

In September, WW reported that liquor store theft was on a record-breaking pace. It turns out it’s not just breaking records, it’s blowing them out of the water. Theft claims have nearly doubled in the past four quarters, to 748, compared with 426 in the four quarters before that, according to an analysis of new third-quarter theft data obtained by WW. The data was prepared by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and shared with other retailers.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gresham to hand out anti-theft devices after record numbers of stolen cars

GRESHAM, Ore. — Over the past year, the City of Gresham has experienced a significant increase in car thefts. "In 2022, we’ve seen a 17% increase in vehicle theft,” says Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg. “Car thefts create a tremendous burden on our community, and we want to do everything we can to keep our community safe.”
GRESHAM, OR
kezi.com

'Jogger Rapist' Richard Gillmore released from prison

PORTLAND, Ore. — Serial rapist Richard Gillmore, known in Oregon as the "Jogger Rapist," was released from prison Friday morning, the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed. Gillmore confessed to assaulting nine girls and women in the Portland area the late 1970s and early 1980s, although he was only convicted...
PORTLAND, OR
kmvt

Victims concerned as ‘jogger rapist’ released from Oregon prison after 36-year sentence

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A man known as the “jogger rapist” in the Portland area was released early Friday morning after spending 36 years in prison. Richard Gillmore gained the title after police said he jogged through neighborhoods looking for his victims. He admitted to raping nine females in the 1970s and ‘80s. He was convicted in one of those cases due to the statute of limitations.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy