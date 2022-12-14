ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Student Athlete Spotlight: Marvin Johnson

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 15th, 2022 goes to Marvin Johnson. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Chattanooga Mocs defeat Middle Tennessee 82-73 Thursday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jake Stephens' 24 points helped Chattanooga defeat Middle Tennessee 82-73 on Thursday night. Stephens added 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Mocs (8-3). Jamal Johnson scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Dalvin White was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Mocs prolonged their winning streak to six games.
Got trout? Chattanooga anglers have an opportunity to stock up close to home soon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has started its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. Chattanooga-area anglers should mark their calendars for Dec. 28. That is when trout will be stocked in Lake Junior on the TVA Chickamauga Dam reservation, and in the Jack Dickert Memorial Pond beside Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Fishing is not allowed at Lake Junior until Friday, Dec. 30. Additional stockings will occur in both locations on February 1, 2023.
People Perched Atop Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga Tennessee

Women and men sit on Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain at the northwest corner of the U.S. state of Georgia, the northeast corner of Alabama, and along the southeastern Tennessee state line in Chattanooga. You can see seven states from the top – Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Well, so they say.
Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire

TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground

Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.
House fire in Collegedale shuts down road Thursday afternoon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more details about a house fire in Collegedale that shut down a road Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on the 5500 block of Tallant Road, between Tallant View Terrace and Edgmon Road. A post from the Collegedale Police...
More To The Story with Staley: Record Urban League gift

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga began operations back in 1982. The purpose is to shine a light on racial, social and economic equity. Earlier this year, ULGC President and CEO Candy Johnson received an email, then took part in a call from a philanthropic group, who had noticed the ULGC consistent hard work.
