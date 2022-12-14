Read full article on original website
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
WTVC
Dance Tonight Chattanooga Ballroom Dance Studio: Feel the Burn
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Here today with dance tonight studio is instructor Casey Haywood to teach us some moves. For more information go to dancetonightchattanooga.com.
WTVC
Firefighters work to put out flames at Long John Silvers in Kimball on Sunday
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — We're working to learn more details about a commercial fire in Kimball, Tennessee. We received several viewer tips that the Long John Silvers located at 380 Kimball Crossing Drive caught fire around 11 a.m. Sunday. We have reached out to the Kimball Fire Department for...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Marvin Johnson
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for December 15th, 2022 goes to Marvin Johnson. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
Chattanooga firefighters extinguish a structure fire on Dodds Avenue Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) responded to a structure fire call in the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue Friday night. The building on fire was an abandoned and condemned structure, according to CFD. CFD says defensive operations were used to put out the flames. There were...
WTVC
Chattanooga community leaders help teens and young adults find a job this winter break.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Keeping teens and young adults out of violence is important to Chattanooga Community leaders during winter break. One way that community leaders are doing that is by helping them apply for jobs. Dr. Chris Sands, the Executive Director for Gun Violence and Community Safety, wants to...
WTVC
Chattanooga Mocs defeat Middle Tennessee 82-73 Thursday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jake Stephens' 24 points helped Chattanooga defeat Middle Tennessee 82-73 on Thursday night. Stephens added 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Mocs (8-3). Jamal Johnson scored 15 points and added five rebounds. Dalvin White was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Mocs prolonged their winning streak to six games.
chattanoogacw.com
Got trout? Chattanooga anglers have an opportunity to stock up close to home soon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has started its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. Chattanooga-area anglers should mark their calendars for Dec. 28. That is when trout will be stocked in Lake Junior on the TVA Chickamauga Dam reservation, and in the Jack Dickert Memorial Pond beside Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge. Fishing is not allowed at Lake Junior until Friday, Dec. 30. Additional stockings will occur in both locations on February 1, 2023.
Flashbak
People Perched Atop Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga Tennessee
Women and men sit on Umbrella Rock on Lookout Mountain at the northwest corner of the U.S. state of Georgia, the northeast corner of Alabama, and along the southeastern Tennessee state line in Chattanooga. You can see seven states from the top – Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Well, so they say.
WDEF
Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
WTVC
Chattanooga man hit by vehicle on East 3rd Street Friday night in critical condition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police were advised of a man hit by a vehicle and laying in the middle of the road Friday night around 10:18 p.m. CPD says they responded to the 800 block of East 3rd Street where they found the man. The vehicle involved in the...
WTVC
Unruly students: District makes East Hamilton Middle changes, but parents still concerned
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Its the last day before winter break for students at East Hamilton Middle. But, concern lingers as parents continue to worry about ongoing threats to their child's safety. It's an issue the school district has started making improvements on. However, some parents feel there's still...
WTVC
Tree uproots, crashing into Middle Valley home Thursday morning after excessive rain
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tenn. — It was a scary situation for a family in Middle Valley in Hamilton County after saturated ground caused a tree to fall into their home. The tree crashed through the family's living room at their home on Gann Road. It also damaged the kitchen when...
‘Experience the call’: 2023 Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival set for January
A celebration of some 20,000 Sandhill Cranes is happening in January in Meigs County that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is hosting for bird enthusiasts and families.
chattanoogacw.com
Watch: Our SkyView camera captures Christmas lights on Jason Drive in East Ridge
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — There's a neighborhood in East Ridge that positively shines during the holiday season. Folks have been making a trip to Jason Drive each year -- and this year, our SkyView camera found it lived up to its reputation. Check out our full 13-minute video of...
12-14 Charleston's Boots on the Ground
Charleston's new vehicles with thePhoto byor from Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes via Charleston community. Charleston, TN has a new police officer, and she has been received with open arms. Charleston Police Chief Johnny Stokes has officially hired Branda Garren, who was formally with the police department just over the Hiwassee River in Calhoun, TN.
WTVC
House fire in Collegedale shuts down road Thursday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We're working to learn more details about a house fire in Collegedale that shut down a road Thursday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home on the 5500 block of Tallant Road, between Tallant View Terrace and Edgmon Road. A post from the Collegedale Police...
Tennessee Lottery Player 'Slept Like A Baby' After Scoring $1 Million Prize
The lucky winner scored a huge prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
WTVC
Ooltewah driver arrested in Collegedale for swerving on road, having narcotics Wednesday
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — An Ooltewah man was pulled over for swerving between lanes and was arrested for having narcotics Wednesday, according to the Collegedale Police Department. Wednesday, Collegedale PD says an officer stopped a vehicle in the 5500 block of Main Street that was swerving and failing to stay...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Record Urban League gift
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga began operations back in 1982. The purpose is to shine a light on racial, social and economic equity. Earlier this year, ULGC President and CEO Candy Johnson received an email, then took part in a call from a philanthropic group, who had noticed the ULGC consistent hard work.
WTVCFOX
14-year-old sisters, former Budgetel residents lose mother to heart attack
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Another tragedy has hit the people who used to call the Budgetel home. Two 14-year-old girls have lost their mother to a heart attack shortly after being displaced from the Budgetel Inn, according to Ellis Smith, the city's Director of Special Projects. 13 days after...
