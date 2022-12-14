Read full article on original website
Harrisburg man sentenced to 18 years in prison for cocaine trafficking
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man will serve up to 18 years in prison after being convicted of cocaine trafficking charges in U.S. Middle District Court. Ricardo Soto-Delcado, 48, was sentenced at a hearing Thursday by District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.
Lancaster man convicted of 2020 homicide
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, Joshua Luciano of Lancaster was convicted of criminal homicide in connection with the death of Alexander Rivera in East Lampeter Township in 2020. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says Luciano shot Rivera in the head, and another...
NorCo Police Seek Pottstown Woman in Alleged Assault
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A warrant was obtained Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) by North Coventry police for the arrest of a 29-year-old Pottstown woman (at top) on aggravated assault and other charges related to the alleged stabbing of a male victim, Chester County records show. The incident was publicly announced by the police department on its CrimeWatch website.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Concord Township crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed after a crash in Concord Township, Delaware County.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 16, troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
Camp Hill man charged with Lebanon County drug death
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A Camp Hill man has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, as well as three additional drug charges after a woman was found dead in 2021. According to police, on June 2, 2021, Palmyra Police responded to the 900 block of East Main Street at The Red Carpet Inn, for a report of a deceased woman located in a room. Upon arrival, police identified the woman as 36-year-old Amber Behney.
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
Lancaster man wanted on assault, theft charges
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man is wanted after he allegedly struck a person in the parking lot of a business on Sunday, Dec. 10. According to police, 30-year-old Joshua Tyler Shannon has been charged with aggravated assault, an accident involving death or personal injury, theft of services, and recklessly endangering another person.
Central Pa. man accused of taking impounded car, running over tow truck operator
Police in Lancaster County are looking for a man they allege removed a friend’s car from a towing lot without paying and injured a tow truck driver while leaving. Manheim Township police said they have a warrant to arrest Joshua T. Shannon, 30, of Lancaster on charges including aggravated assault and accidents involving death or personal injury.
Lancaster County man charged with homicide in connection to November shooting
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Charges have been filed against a Lancaster County man after a fatal shooting last month. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, James Pilgrim Jr. was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, aggravated assault, and multiple firearm offenses in connection to the November 30 shooting.
Tractor trailer fire closed portion of I-83 in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire that occurred on Interstate 83 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18 in York County. According to State Police, the fire occurred around mile marker 36 near Fairview Township, York County....
Police searching for arson suspect in Tacony fire
Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for a suspect they say lit fire to his own home, while a woman was still inside.
Ex-BF Shot GF, Coworker Then Himself Fatally At PA Doc Office: Police
A doctor's office employee was shot by her ex-boyfriend who tried shooting a colleague before turning the gun on himself Thursday, Dec. 15 at a Berks County medical center, authorities said. Xavier Starks arrived at Digestive Disease Associates on Reed Avenue in Wyomissing where his ex, Stacy Vereen, was working...
Dump truck driver arrested on warrant, charged for drug possession
Lewis Township, Pa. — A man driving a dump truck was arrested in Northumberland County after police pulled him over and determined he had a warrant out for his arrest, as well as methamphetamine in the vehicle. Lee Peterman, 45, of Hughesville, resisted arrest shortly after he was pulled over the morning of Dec. 6 on Hockley Hill Road, state police at Milton say. Though Peterman was initially pulled over for a traffic violation, police ran his information and determined he had an active warrant...
Man charged for leading police on 100 mph pursuit
Selinsgrove, Pa. — When state police attempted to pull a man over in Snyder County, he fled and drove in excess of 100 mph in a heavily trafficked area. Caleb Timothy Daniels, 18, was arrested after he led police on a chase around 4 p.m. Nov. 26. Cpl. Kyle Whitford of state police at Selinsgrove says Daniels was traveling north on Route 11 in Selinsgrove going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. ...
Police investigating shooting in West Philadelphia
Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting in West Philadelphia.
Three local used car dealers charged in multi-county ‘title washing’ ring
Pennsylvania’s Attorney General has filed charges against three Lebanon auto dealers, accusing them of being part of a Philadelphia-based crime ring that has been falsifying titles and inspections of totaled and stolen vehicles since 2018. Criminal charges were announced in a press release issued Dec. 9 by Attorney General...
No one else should die alone in a cold cell in Dauphin County prison | PennLive Editorial
PennLive reporter Joshua Vaughn’s reporting on deaths at Dauphin County prison should be disturbing for anyone with half a conscience. His series of stories on deaths at the prison raise serious questions about its management and regard for human life. And Vaughn’s most recent story on the death of 45-year-old Jamal Crummel in his cold prison cell in January 2022 raises troubling questions about whether the Dauphin County Coroner accurately identified the cause of death.
Cecil County man indicted on rape, attempted murder that left woman unconscious 20 years ago
BALTIMORE - A man has been indicted of attempted murder and rape that left a woman unconscious in a ditch more than 20 years ago in Cecil County.Bryant Nakia White, 48, from Edgewood, Maryland, has been charged White with attempted second-degree murder, kidnapping, first- and second-degree rape, assault and other criminal charges related to an incident in April 2002.White is currently held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bail. On April 6, 2002, police said a 20-year-old woman was the victim of a brutal attack that left her unconscious and, in a ditch, off of Frenchtown Road near Port Deposit,...
Suspect arrested in shooting of girl 3 weeks ago at birthday party in Berks
Editor’s note: The original version of this story was updated after it was learned the suspect was apprehended by U.S. marshals in Philadelphia–information that wasn’t available when it was first published. A Philadelphia man who was wanted in the Nov. 26 shooting of an 11-year-old girl in...
