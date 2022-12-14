Read full article on original website
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
Watertown News
City Council Urges State to Remove Watertown Dam
The City Council sent a letter to State officials in support of removing the “Watertown DCR Dam” from the Charles River, near Watertown Square. The Council cited climate resilience, rebuilding the population of fish species in the Charles, and the opposition of the dam by indigenous people in the letter.
Watertown News
Five Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week
A mix of properties were sold this week around town. 50-52 Parker St., 5 bedroom 6 bathroom 3,849 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $1,200,000. 147 Langdon Ave., 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,422 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $877,000. 13 Madison Ave. #13, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,614 sq. ft. Condo,...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury closer to retail marijuana but not there yet
As marijuana becomes more and more popular in Massachusetts, more and more communities are devising ways to bring marijuana establishments into their backyards. Some local communities, like Billerica, have already done so, as a shop opened up on Route 3 near the Bedford line and the Billerica House of Corrections.
natickreport.com
The Worst Streets To Drive On In Natick, Ranked
Natick Report has begun working with The Natick Nest, Natick High School’s official student-run school newspaper, to help bring the students’ work to a larger audience. We’ll be republishing some of their articles, and plan to coordinate with their staff on additional pieces. 10. Oak Street. I...
WBUR
Proposed permanent housing building for those experiencing homelessness raises concerns with some Dorchester residents
Residents have a little less than three weeks left to submit comments on a proposal to convert a Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those who are experiencing homelessness. "Hotels really are, in so many ways, the ideal conversion for ... single people who ... just need a little bit...
homenewshere.com
Proposed school start time changes
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
Watertown News
Six Watertown Properties Holding Open Houses This Week
Check out this week’s open houses in Watertown. 286 School St., $975,000 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,696 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Saturday, Dec. 17 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. 46 Keenan St., $865,000 7 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,495 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Sunday, Dec. 18 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.
tewksburycarnation.org
Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment
Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
WBUR
East Boston substation construction will start soon with big new price tag
The utility Eversource will begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston in January, almost eight years after it first proposed the project. The company began distributing flyers this week to nearby residents, notifying them that work will begin soon and last approximately two years. “As part of...
baystatebanner.com
Wu boosts affordability requirements for new development
Calling housing affordability “our most pressing challenge in the city,” Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new set of proposed changes to two of the city’s main affordable housing policies. — the so-called Inclusionary Development Policy (IDP), which requires affordable units be included in certain new residential development;...
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Wire, Pair Busted in Same Incident
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 5, 2:19 p.m.: A car pulled out of a parking lot on Mt. Auburn Street near Cottage Street and struck a vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived and spoke to the drivers. The driver of the vehicle that struck the other one had an odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The man admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. John Driscoll, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
Boston issues health warning related to recent sewage discharge
BOSTON — Boston Public Health has issued a warning related to recent sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.
nbcboston.com
Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward
MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
Dedham residents pack library meeting after Christmas tree controversy
DEDHAM - More than 100 Dedham neighbors spilled out the doorway at town hall, straining to hear the passionate public input on a debate now described as "unhinged." "Trying to take away a Christmas tree without even saying anything; without telling anybody about it. It rubbed people the wrong way," said neighbor Jeff MacDonald. Lisa Desmond supervises Dedham's Endicott library. She posted her disappointment on her personal Facebook December 2nd - after being instructed there would be no annual Christmas tree because it made people uncomfortable. Her friends' messages of support spiraled into a town wide social media storm...
Massachusetts town hires federal officials to kill coyotes
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance.
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts during storm Dec. 16-17
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The long-duration storm that brought rain to most of the Boston region also brought snow to other parts of Massachusetts, and the snow continued to accumulate into Saturday for some. Info: Closings, Delays | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar. The National Weather Service tracks reported snowfall...
Missing East Greenwich man found dead
The East Greenwich man reported missing Wednesday has been found dead, according to the DEM.
Pawtucket business owner spreads Christmas cheer by giving back
The Pawtucket business owner has spent the past week embracing the role of Santa's helper, collecting and wrapping nearly 500 presents for Rhode Island families in need.
