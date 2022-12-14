ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

Watertown News

City Council Urges State to Remove Watertown Dam

The City Council sent a letter to State officials in support of removing the “Watertown DCR Dam” from the Charles River, near Watertown Square. The Council cited climate resilience, rebuilding the population of fish species in the Charles, and the opposition of the dam by indigenous people in the letter.
Watertown News

Five Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week

A mix of properties were sold this week around town. 50-52 Parker St., 5 bedroom 6 bathroom 3,849 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $1,200,000. 147 Langdon Ave., 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,422 sq. ft. 2 Family, Sold: $877,000. 13 Madison Ave. #13, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,614 sq. ft. Condo,...
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury closer to retail marijuana but not there yet

As marijuana becomes more and more popular in Massachusetts, more and more communities are devising ways to bring marijuana establishments into their backyards. Some local communities, like Billerica, have already done so, as a shop opened up on Route 3 near the Bedford line and the Billerica House of Corrections.
natickreport.com

The Worst Streets To Drive On In Natick, Ranked

Natick Report has begun working with The Natick Nest, Natick High School’s official student-run school newspaper, to help bring the students’ work to a larger audience. We’ll be republishing some of their articles, and plan to coordinate with their staff on additional pieces. 10. Oak Street. I...
homenewshere.com

Proposed school start time changes

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
Watertown News

Six Watertown Properties Holding Open Houses This Week

Check out this week’s open houses in Watertown. 286 School St., $975,000 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2,696 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Saturday, Dec. 17 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. 46 Keenan St., $865,000 7 bedroom 3 bathroom 3,495 sq. ft. 2 Family, Open House: Sunday, Dec. 18 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.
tewksburycarnation.org

Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment

Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
WBUR

East Boston substation construction will start soon with big new price tag

The utility Eversource will begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston in January, almost eight years after it first proposed the project. The company began distributing flyers this week to nearby residents, notifying them that work will begin soon and last approximately two years. “As part of...
baystatebanner.com

Wu boosts affordability requirements for new development

Calling housing affordability “our most pressing challenge in the city,” Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new set of proposed changes to two of the city’s main affordable housing policies. — the so-called Inclusionary Development Policy (IDP), which requires affordable units be included in certain new residential development;...
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Wire, Pair Busted in Same Incident

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 5, 2:19 p.m.: A car pulled out of a parking lot on Mt. Auburn Street near Cottage Street and struck a vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived and spoke to the drivers. The driver of the vehicle that struck the other one had an odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The man admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. John Driscoll, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
nbcboston.com

Plans for New MBTA Layover Hub in Boston Move Forward

MBTA officials gave the green light Thursday to begin the work of acquiring a 24-acre plot of land in Boston, where they hope to build a commuter rail layover facility that will be "foundational" to future expansions and service improvements. The MBTA Board voted unanimously in favor of launching negotiations...
CBS Boston

Dedham residents pack library meeting after Christmas tree controversy

DEDHAM - More than 100 Dedham neighbors spilled out the doorway at town hall, straining to hear the passionate public input on a debate now described as "unhinged." "Trying to take away a Christmas tree without even saying anything; without telling anybody about it. It rubbed people the wrong way," said neighbor Jeff MacDonald. Lisa Desmond supervises Dedham's Endicott library. She posted her disappointment on her personal Facebook December 2nd - after being instructed there would be no annual Christmas tree because it made people uncomfortable. Her friends' messages of support spiraled into a town wide social media storm...
