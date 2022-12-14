Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
10 states have now banned the sale of cosmetics tested on animals
New York became the tenth state to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a measure into law Thursday evening. The law, known as the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, prohibits the sale and manufacturing of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. It is slated to go into effect in January 2023.
Clayton News Daily
Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard
While search teams in Hawaii are looking for a medical transport aircraft officials believe crashed with three people aboard, the governor issued an emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift services -- which he said are a critical need in the isolated island chain. The aircraft went missing off the coast...
Clayton News Daily
Notes From the Trail: Latest Portal Intel
While Georgia gets prepared for their playoff battle with Ohio State, there is another battle that is raging on in the CFB world. The transfer portal. Schools are flocking to the portal to add some veteran commodities to their teams, and UGA is no different. Here is the latest intel...
Comments / 0