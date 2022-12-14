ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

spectrumnews1.com

A holiday survival kit may help some through winter months

COVINGTON, Ky. — Charlotte Reed is an art therapist and founder of the community group Art Equals. According to Reed, the holidays can be a tough time of year for many. “Whether it’s just busy schedules, family interactions, deadlines…it’s winter. We’re in the Midwest where it’s gray a lot of times. A lot of people suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” she said.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

UC Health using technique to help patients with chronic illness and pain

CINCINNATI — An innovative approach to helping people with chronic illness in Cincinnati is saving lives. This program combines the physical and mental aspects of healing for those dealing with things like diabetes, obesity and even cancer. The technique is called "centering." It happens at UC Health and it's...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Key Better Days Society provides Christmas for 200 Middletown children

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Pushing cartload after cartload out of Meijer, Lakeisha Thomas knew her work was cut out for her. Every brightly packaged doll, dinosaur and puzzle would soon be sorted, wrapped and left waiting for 200 Middletown kids hoping to see their Christmas dreams come true Saturday night.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
linknky.com

Middle school student launches Operation Backpack: ‘Not everyone lives like me’

One Boone County middle school student is lending a helping hand this holiday season to foster kids in the area. When assigned with a service project at school, Ethan Gomes, who attends Gray Middle School in Union, didn’t know what he wanted to do. It wasn’t until his mom saw an advertisement about how many children go into foster care with no possessions that he found his idea.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Resident at local assisted living facility turned 104 Friday

A resident at Traditions of Deerfield assisted living facility in Loveland turned 104 years of age on Friday, Dec. 16. The facility held a birthday celebration for the woman, Flo, on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. According to Mary Jordan, Activity Director at Traditions of Deerfield, Flo is "still...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Husband shot while walking wife home from work in Hartwell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 70-year-old man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday while walking home with his wife. Sarah Baker says she and her husband Herman Gibson were walking along Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband. “I think...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Teacher helps boost student success with hair styling

NEWPORT, Ky. — Stephanie Abney has been a teacher in Newport almost seven years. She’s a 4th grade science teacher at Newport Intermediate School. Abney also helps students with their hair in the morning through the Hair Club. Abney said the idea stemmed from wanting to ensure better...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

The Dinsmore Homestead: A house with 180 years of history

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 9 edition of the LINK Reader. To get these stories first, subscribe here. The Dinsmore Homestead is a 180-year-old historic home on a 700-acre property in Boone County – it’s also a museum that displays six generations of Dinsmore family history.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level

MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of...
CLEVES, OH

