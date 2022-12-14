Read full article on original website
Mustang: Donations needed to help combat brutal cold weather
With colder weather on the way folks in need of warmth are leaning on organization's that care like KFOR's coat drive Warmth 4 Winter, a endeavor that began back with Brad Edwards.
Police: ‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
Hundreds of soldiers welcomed to Oklahoma City with festive cheer
Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Sill are making their way through Oklahoma City this weekend, en route to their families for the holidays. The YMCA likes to make their take-off from Will Rogers World Airport as comfortable as possible by welcoming them with some festive cheer.
Oklahoma City Police looking for suspect in fatal hit and run, car caught on camera
Oklahoma City Police need your help in a fatal hit and run case that happened over a month ago. Police are still searching for the suspect.
okcfox.com
Man shot overnight in southeast Oklahoma City, Police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning. Officials say two men were involved in an altercation near South I-35 Service Road and Southeast 38th Street when one man was shot. Reports say the...
“Mom” gives young Tinker airmen a home away from home
Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City is home to hundreds of young airmen, many of whom, for the first time in their lives, are away from their families. To thank our nation's warriors for their service, one woman is going above and beyond with a program where local families foster airmen, giving them a second family, when home is too far to travel.
KOCO
Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run
OKLAHOMA CITY — New surveillance video released Friday showed the moments before and after a deadly hit-and-run incident. A driver killed a woman after hitting her with their car. The driver took off and still hasn't been found. Oklahoma City police said the family of the victim, who was...
Oklahoma City Police arrest man accused of assaulting person with a machete
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a person with a machete.
News On 6
Family Seeks Answers One Month After Loved One Killed In Hit-And-Run Near Downtown OKC
A metro family continues to seek answers in a deadly hit-and-run that killed Tammy Wolf Chief, 51, near downtown Oklahoma City last month. Police released video on Friday of the suspect's car in hopes of generating new leads. Wolfchief’s family does not want the case to go cold. The...
Man seen with rifle prompts OK County Courthouse lockdown
A man wearing camo and carrying a rifle on his back was seen in the area of the Oklahoma County Courthouse Friday. The post Man seen with rifle prompts OK County Courthouse lockdown appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Norman Woman Shows Appreciation For Post Office Workers
United States Postal workers are hard at work this week. Saturday is the last day to send things like greeting cards and first-class packages to make sure folks get their gifts before Christmas. “The mail never stops. The mail runs 24/7,” Sean Walton with U.S. Postal Service said. Postal...
Food Beast
Taco Bell Is Lowkey Testing Two New Mexican Pizzas
Months after Taco Bell brought back the Mexican Pizza for its triumphant encore comes news of two new varieties of the fan-favorite being tested. Taco Bell fans in Oklahoma City have the enviable opportunity to try out the new Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza, which showcases nacho cheese and pickled jalapeno slices on top.
OKC Police Release New Details On Crash That Killed Westmoore High School Student
Oklahoma City Police have released new details after a Westmoore High School student was killed and several other students were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. Police said a vehicle driven by Yeol Kim was turning left onto the private drive leading to the Moore-Norman Technology Center when two...
Man miraculously revived after fentanyl overdose
An officer with the Okarche Police Department revived a man who they believe was lifeless for about six minutes, after overdosing on fentanyl.
1 In Serious Condition, No Suspects In Custody Following Shooting Near Downtown OKC
One person is in serious condition following a shooting that happened overnight near downtown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Police said. Police said the incident happened near South Klein Avenue and Southwest 3rd Street. A female victim was transported to the hospital in a serious but stable condition. Police said they...
KFOR
An early Christmas that keeps giving with every step thanks to Limbs for Life
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jeff Britton has always been good at identifying problem parts hidden within sometimes complicated machines. He spent most of his professional life in appliance repair tearing into refrigerators, microwave ovens, and clothes dryers. “I think I’ve got a faulty timer,” he says of the broken...
‘All clear’ given after suspicious person reported in downtown OKC
Residents and employees in downtown Oklahoma City probably noticed a strong police presence on Friday afternoon.
blackchronicle.com
OKC makeup artist allegedly cancels on 2 brides before their wedding days
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After two brides were left scrambling right before their big day, they’re warning others about their experiences with an Oklahoma City makeup artist. “You don’t expect a professional to back out the day before the wedding,” said Mimosa Houser, who got married in September....
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
okcfox.com
Tiny house project for homeless veterans in Oklahoma City is halted
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A housing project that would have helped get homeless veterans off the streets has been halted. The nonprofit behind the tiny house project is looking for new options. "What we're doing is we're pressing pause right now in order to better engage with the community,...
