Midwest City, OK

okcfox.com

Man shot overnight in southeast Oklahoma City, Police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning. Officials say two men were involved in an altercation near South I-35 Service Road and Southeast 38th Street when one man was shot. Reports say the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

“Mom” gives young Tinker airmen a home away from home

Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City is home to hundreds of young airmen, many of whom, for the first time in their lives, are away from their families. To thank our nation's warriors for their service, one woman is going above and beyond with a program where local families foster airmen, giving them a second family, when home is too far to travel.
MIDWEST CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY — New surveillance video released Friday showed the moments before and after a deadly hit-and-run incident. A driver killed a woman after hitting her with their car. The driver took off and still hasn't been found. Oklahoma City police said the family of the victim, who was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Food Beast

Taco Bell Is Lowkey Testing Two New Mexican Pizzas

Months after Taco Bell brought back the Mexican Pizza for its triumphant encore comes news of two new varieties of the fan-favorite being tested. Taco Bell fans in Oklahoma City have the enviable opportunity to try out the new Cheesy Jalapeño Mexican Pizza, which showcases nacho cheese and pickled jalapeno slices on top.
