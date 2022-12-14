Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 4
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria increased in the last week to $347. That’s $48 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $342. In the past...
calcoastnews.com
Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii
An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
Paso Robles City Proposing Water Rate Increase
A public hearing will be held on Dec. 20 to discuss the increase. PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is proposing to gradually phase in water rate adjustments over the next five years to support water system operating and maintenance expenses, fund the City’s share of debt service for the Nacimiento Water Project, and provide funding for capital improvements needed to support safe and reliable service. The City’s water utility is a self‐supporting enterprise that relies primarily on service charge revenues to meet annual funding needs. As such, water rates need to be set at levels adequate to fund the costs of providing service.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Dec. 4?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $680,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $533,429. The average price per square foot ended up at $356.
Seven Central Coast restaurants awarded a $3K "restaurant resilience" grant
Just in time for the holidays, seven Central Coast restaurants have been awarded a "restaurant resilience" grant from the California Restaurant and PG&E Corporation Foundations.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single family residence sells in Paso Robles for $1.8 million
The spacious new property located in the 4800 block of Devonshire Lane in Paso Robles was sold on Nov. 28, 2022. The $1,795,000 purchase price works out to $615 per square foot. The house built in 2020 has an interior space of 2,917 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10.2-acre lot.
Program allows free overnight RV parking in SLO County. What could change?
The program “does bring in money,” one local property owner said, but critics foresee problems.
Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 06, 2022. 00:44— Sean Edward...
Wine alliance launches new marketing video
Video is meant to inspire ‘audiences to visit Paso Robles wine country and immerse themselves in the region’. – The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance recently rolled out their new brand video, Where Wine Takes You. This new two-minute promotional video is meant to inspire audiences to visit Paso Robles wine country and immerse themselves in the region.
SLO County tiny home village takes big step forward at Board of Supervisors meeting
The county wants to buy the homes while it has the money, even though it’s still nailing down the site.
kclu.org
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend
A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
Developer of failed SLO bowling alley project convicted of fraud over fundraising efforts
Jeremy Pemberton’s theft crimes totaled more than $500,000, a San Luis Obispo jury found.
Pet of the Week Franc is looking for a forever home on the Central Coast
Every week we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society and this week American pit bull "Fronc" is in the spotlight.
Parents of man killed in SLO crash express frustration with police
The parents of a man who was killed along with his girlfriend and dog in a crash in San Luis Obispo last month are expressing frustration with the investigation.
calcoastnews.com
Jury finds SLO developer guilty of fraud and theft
A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
Paso Robles volunteer leader honored with state award
Award is the AARP’s most prestigious volunteer tribute. – The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP, will present Paso Robles’ Mike Cussen, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide district coordinator, with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service virtually on Monday, Dec. 19. This award is AARP’s most prestigious volunteer...
Mountain lion spotted in Paso Robles
Residents and those walking in the area should be aware. – The Paso Robles Police Department received a report from a resident of a mountain lion sighting at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of Vista Cerro Drive off Golden Hill Road on Thursday. Residents and those walking in the area should be aware.
kprl.com
Body Found in Atascadero 12.16.2022
Atascadero police say the man’s body they found Wednesday morning near the 6300 block of Morro road, was not the result of foul play or suspicious circumstances. They say the man appears to have died of an overdose. Citizens called the police at 4:50 Wednesday morning, reporting an unresponsive...
Man hit, killed along Hwy 101 in Paso Robles Friday
California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Highway 101 in Paso Robles Friday night.
Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement
Santa Maria's Christmas in the Country drive-thru will start Thursday night, Dec. 15, following its postponement due to forecasted rain over the Dec. 10-11 weekend. The post Santa Maria Christmas in the Country drive-thru to start Thursday night following rain postponement appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
