Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii

An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
Paso Robles City Proposing Water Rate Increase

A public hearing will be held on Dec. 20 to discuss the increase. PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is proposing to gradually phase in water rate adjustments over the next five years to support water system operating and maintenance expenses, fund the City’s share of debt service for the Nacimiento Water Project, and provide funding for capital improvements needed to support safe and reliable service. The City’s water utility is a self‐supporting enterprise that relies primarily on service charge revenues to meet annual funding needs. As such, water rates need to be set at levels adequate to fund the costs of providing service.
Single family residence sells in Paso Robles for $1.8 million

The spacious new property located in the 4800 block of Devonshire Lane in Paso Robles was sold on Nov. 28, 2022. The $1,795,000 purchase price works out to $615 per square foot. The house built in 2020 has an interior space of 2,917 square feet. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 10.2-acre lot.
Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 06, 2022. 00:44— Sean Edward...
Wine alliance launches new marketing video

Video is meant to inspire ‘audiences to visit Paso Robles wine country and immerse themselves in the region’. – The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance recently rolled out their new brand video, Where Wine Takes You. This new two-minute promotional video is meant to inspire audiences to visit Paso Robles wine country and immerse themselves in the region.
Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend

A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
Jury finds SLO developer guilty of fraud and theft

A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
Paso Robles volunteer leader honored with state award

Award is the AARP’s most prestigious volunteer tribute. – The American Association of Retired Persons or AARP, will present Paso Robles’ Mike Cussen, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide district coordinator, with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community Service virtually on Monday, Dec. 19. This award is AARP’s most prestigious volunteer...
Mountain lion spotted in Paso Robles

Residents and those walking in the area should be aware. – The Paso Robles Police Department received a report from a resident of a mountain lion sighting at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of Vista Cerro Drive off Golden Hill Road on Thursday. Residents and those walking in the area should be aware.
Body Found in Atascadero 12.16.2022

Atascadero police say the man’s body they found Wednesday morning near the 6300 block of Morro road, was not the result of foul play or suspicious circumstances. They say the man appears to have died of an overdose. Citizens called the police at 4:50 Wednesday morning, reporting an unresponsive...
