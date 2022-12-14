Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed at park in morning Antioch shooting
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A male juvenile is dead from gunshot injuries sustained at Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch, officials said. Shortly after 11:20 a.m., authorities arrived at 5000 Lone Tree Way and found the unnamed 16-year-old by the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and administered first aid. Emergency services transported the teen to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. During this time, additional officers responded to a nearby Walmart after witnesses said a suspect ran into the store.
One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in San Jose stabbing cold case
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose have taken a man into a custody suspected of a 2017 homicide, the department announced on Thursday. Keith Dupee, 36, of East Palo Alto, is suspected in the stabbing death of Samuel Choi on June 10, 2017. Choi was found with at least one stab wound in the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue and he later succumbed to his injuries and died.
KTVU FOX 2
Collision kills pedestrian Saturday morning
PETALUMA, Calif. - Police in Petaluma responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive at approximately 5:51 a.m., where a solo vehicle collided with a pedestrian. According to the police, the car hit the pedestrian,...
11-year-old boy missing, last seen Thursday night
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday night and is considered at-risk because of his age. Zae’yanti Morris was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of 52nd Street. Police said it is unknown what the child was last […]
1 shot, injured in Oakland’s Koreatown Northgate district
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Koreatown Northgate district of Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue. Officers went there and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was […]
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
KTVU FOX 2
Inmate says Alameda County sheriff's deputies beat him
DUBLIN, Calif. - Alameda County sheriff's body-camera video shows deputies going "hands-on" on inmate Tariq Coffey. "You see a person who's lying on the floor, being brutalized, being beaten, being treated as less than a human," said civil-rights attorney Adante Pointer, who represents Coffey. "Just because you're accused of something,...
Justice for Jasper: Toddler’s mother speaks after suspected killers arrested
The toddler was killed in the crossfire of a shooting on Interstate-880 in Oakland.
Arrest made in Stockton homicide
(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma. Life-saving measures […]
Heart found in Santa Cruz, coroner confirms remains were ‘not human’
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz residents were startled by a strange scene on Ocean Street when a coroner’s van arrived and collected what some witnesses believed were human remains, including a heart. Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office collected the heart and other remains at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for further examination […]
Santa Clara County fire crews rescue girl from hollowed-out tree
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Fire crews in the South Bay rescued a girl who was stuck in a hollowed-out tree on Friday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said. The girl was uninjured. Crews responded to the 1600 block of Dell Avenue in the City of Campbell at 3:36 p.m. for the rescue. The fire […]
NBC Bay Area
Jasper Wu's Mother Speaks Out After Arrests Made in Toddler's Death
Jasper Wu’s mother is speaking out after arrests were made in the toddler’s death. Xiao Xiao sat down with NBC Bay Area Friday night with interpreter, Oakland Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan by her side. “All they have been thinking every single day is about 'why we...
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma man released from custody, allegedly murders man 9 days later
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was found assaulted and later died of his injuries at a Sonoma County inn, authorities reported. Authorities from Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes identified 27-year-old Petaluma resident Skyler Rasmussen as the suspect after multiple search warrants and interviews were conducted and executed. He is currently facing multiple charges, including murder.
CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they arrested a woman who was passed out in her car at the 120 block of 3rd Street Friday at 5:45 a.m. Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, was contacted by officers who determined she was DUI. While being arrested, she told officers that she left her 4-year-old daughter The post CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home appeared first on KION546.
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley. The three suspects were identified as...
Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 54-years-old man from Santa Cruz is dead after trying to run from CHP officers. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. The CHP said is saw a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officers tried to make an enforcement The post Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb appeared first on KION546.
Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay family pushes for justice 3 years after 20-year-old's slaying
HAYWARD, Calif. - It has been three years since John Creech Jr. was shot and killed in Hayward. The 20-year-old known as JJ was walking to his father's house on December 7, 2019 just before 5 p.m. when he was murdered near Santa Clara Way and Yolo Street. "He was...
NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
