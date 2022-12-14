ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castro Valley, CA

KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old killed at park in morning Antioch shooting

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A male juvenile is dead from gunshot injuries sustained at Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch, officials said. Shortly after 11:20 a.m., authorities arrived at 5000 Lone Tree Way and found the unnamed 16-year-old by the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and administered first aid. Emergency services transported the teen to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. During this time, additional officers responded to a nearby Walmart after witnesses said a suspect ran into the store.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

One stabbed in fight at San Bruno mall

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — One person was stabbed on Friday night in a fight at the Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, the San Bruno Police Department said. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, police said. The incident has concluded and there […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arrested in San Jose stabbing cold case

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police in San Jose have taken a man into a custody suspected of a 2017 homicide, the department announced on Thursday. Keith Dupee, 36, of East Palo Alto, is suspected in the stabbing death of Samuel Choi on June 10, 2017. Choi was found with at least one stab wound in the 1700 block of Everglade Avenue and he later succumbed to his injuries and died.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Collision kills pedestrian Saturday morning

PETALUMA, Calif. - Police in Petaluma responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of South McDowell Boulevard and Baywood Drive at approximately 5:51 a.m., where a solo vehicle collided with a pedestrian. According to the police, the car hit the pedestrian,...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

11-year-old boy missing, last seen Thursday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday night and is considered at-risk because of his age. Zae’yanti Morris was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of 52nd Street. Police said it is unknown what the child was last […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

1 shot, injured in Oakland’s Koreatown Northgate district

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — One person was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Koreatown Northgate district of Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Telegraph Avenue. Officers went there and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim was […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old Fairfield boy arrested in shooting of another teen

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A 16-year-old Fairfield boy was arrested Wednesday in the shooting of another teen, police said. Detectives arrested the unidentified teen in Stockton for allegedly carrying out a shooting in Vacaville on Dec. 5. Authorities said the boy allegedly shot a 15-year-old in the area of Rocky Hill...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Inmate says Alameda County sheriff's deputies beat him

DUBLIN, Calif. - Alameda County sheriff's body-camera video shows deputies going "hands-on" on inmate Tariq Coffey. "You see a person who's lying on the floor, being brutalized, being beaten, being treated as less than a human," said civil-rights attorney Adante Pointer, who represents Coffey. "Just because you're accused of something,...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Stockton homicide

(KTXL) — Police in Stockton arrested a man who is believed to be connected to a homicide that occurred earlier that day, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived at the 1200 block of West Oak Street at around 6 p.m. they located an adult male suffering from blunt force trauma. Life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Jasper Wu's Mother Speaks Out After Arrests Made in Toddler's Death

Jasper Wu’s mother is speaking out after arrests were made in the toddler’s death. Xiao Xiao sat down with NBC Bay Area Friday night with interpreter, Oakland Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan by her side. “All they have been thinking every single day is about 'why we...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Petaluma man released from custody, allegedly murders man 9 days later

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was found assaulted and later died of his injuries at a Sonoma County inn, authorities reported. Authorities from Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes identified 27-year-old Petaluma resident Skyler Rasmussen as the suspect after multiple search warrants and interviews were conducted and executed. He is currently facing multiple charges, including murder.
PETALUMA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they arrested a woman who was passed out in her car at the 120 block of 3rd Street Friday at 5:45 a.m. Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, was contacted by officers who determined she was DUI. While being arrested, she told officers that she left her 4-year-old daughter The post CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley.  The three suspects were identified as...
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A 54-years-old man from Santa Cruz is dead after trying to run from CHP officers. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. The CHP said is saw a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign. Officers tried to make an enforcement The post Motorcyclist dies speeding away from CHP, crashes into curb appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

NB Route 87 reopens after fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of Route 87 in San Jose have reopened following a fatal collision just north of where westbound Route 85 joins the highway. The CHP responded to a 2:34 a.m. report of a single-car collision with a pole and issued a SigAlert […]
SAN JOSE, CA

