Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Rochester leaders talk mental health related challenges in the black community, following the death of 'Twitch'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - DJ, dancer, and producer Stephen “Twitch" Boss died by suicide at the age of 40 last week. Despite the progress in education and awareness surrounding mental health, there are still challenges people of color face when it comes to seeking out support. A remarkable and inspiring...
KIMT
Exploration of Ethiopian culture
ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was an exploration of Ethiopian culture at a children's museum today. At SPARK, the Ethiopian Community Children's Choir put on a show for the attendees, and then people had the chance to have a slice of traditional Ethiopian bread while learning about some of the history and culture of the country. Heather Nessler, the executive director of SPARK, said it's important for people to learn about each other's cultures.
KIMT
Data breach may affect 1,700 customers at Rochester Public Library
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Nearly 2,000 customers of the Rochester Public Library (RPL) may have been victimized by a recent data breach. RPL says one of its service partners, MNLINK, experienced a random cyberattack on December 15 and the names and email addresses of 1,709 RPL customers may have been accessed. MNLINK is a statewide service administered by Minitex that connects all Minnesota libraries.
Rochester Parents Want To Know Now, Why Didn’t The Schools Close Today?
Thursday morning we woke to a lot of snow and a few schools in our neck of Southeastern Minnesota closed or delayed. That includes Rochester Public Schools...and some parents have been wondering why?. Why Did Rochester Public Schools Not Close Today?. One mom on the Y-105FM Facebook page put it...
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
KIMT
Family Service Rochester seeks volunteers for snow removal
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local organization is looking for more volunteers to help clear sidewalks and driveways of snow. Family Service Rochester has been offering aid to senior citizens for six decades, with services like transportation, meals on wheels, and assistance with things like snow removal and lawn mowing. After...
KIMT
Rochester Salvation Army gives an update on this year's "Red Kettle" campaign
ROCHESTER, Minn.-You've probably heard those bells ringing, so you know the Rochester Salvation Army needs your support. More volunteers are still needed to watch over their red kettles and inspire people to donate. The goal is to receive $1.1 million in donations this Christmas season. Money gained from the "Red Kettle" campaign not only helps supply toys and food to families during the holiday season, it also helps fund Rochester Salvation Army's programs all year round.
HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester
Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
KIMT
Minnesota's first professional cornhole competitor is right here in the Med City
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota's first professional cornhole competitor is right here in the Med City. Lexi Hugeback is a student at Rochester Community and Technical College. She also plays basketball. But what we haven't seen is all the time Lexi has put in practicing cornhole. And it's paying off. KIMT...
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
KIMT
Honoring veterans by laying wreaths
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Today is National Wreaths Across America Day, meaning that thousands of wreath-laying ceremonies were held throughout the nation to honor veterans. Rochester was no exception. At Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial, attendees listened to the national anthem, a member of the Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol gave a heartfelt speech honoring the sacrifices of veterans, and members of the military and squadron laid wreaths down on easels as a sign of respect. Matthew Treichel, a second lieutenant of the Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron, said the community's support means a lot.
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
KIMT
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
KIMT
Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
KIMT
Two injured in three-vehicle collision Friday in SE Minnesota
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a three-vehicle collision Friday in southeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 3:48 pm on Highway 44 in Caledonia Township in Houston County. The State Patrol says a southbound vehicle slid on the snow and ice-covered road, went into the northbound lane, and struck two other vehicles.
KIMT
The Waters on Mayowood holds second annual drive through holiday lights event
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Waters on Mayowood hosted its second annual drive-through holiday lights event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. Trees, residents' balconies and bushes were covered with more than 1,000 Christmas lights. Visitors were also given a live performance of classic Christmas songs by Sister Luv and were...
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
KIMT
Two sent to prison for 2021 beating death of Austin man
AUSTIN, Minn. – Two of the three men responsible for the 2021 killing of a Mower County man have been sentenced to prison. Nickalos Dewayne Taylor, 19 of Austin, and Tyrone James Williams, 22 of Austin, both pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old William Hall.
Comments / 0