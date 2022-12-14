ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was an exploration of Ethiopian culture at a children's museum today. At SPARK, the Ethiopian Community Children's Choir put on a show for the attendees, and then people had the chance to have a slice of traditional Ethiopian bread while learning about some of the history and culture of the country. Heather Nessler, the executive director of SPARK, said it's important for people to learn about each other's cultures.

